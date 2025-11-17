بسبب مادة مسرطنة.. إغلاق مئات المدارس في نيوزيلندا وأستراليا

أعلنت سلطات نيوزيلندا إغلاقا مؤقتا لعدة مدارس، فيما لجأت مئات المؤسسات التعليمية إلى طلب المشورة الرسمية، بعد اكتشاف مادة الأسبستوس المسرطنة في عدد من أنواع الرمل الملون المستخدم على نطاق واسع في ألعاب الأطفال.
نيوزيلندا تسحب ألعاب أطفال
وكانت وزارة الأعمال والابتكار والتوظيف النيوزيلندية قد أكدت الأسبوع الماضي بدء عملية سحب طوعي لعلامتين تجاريتين من الرمل الملون، بعد أن كشفت اختبارات أجريت في أستراليا وجود أسبستوس في منتجات مماثلة.
وفي تطور لاحق يوم السبت، وسّعت الجهات المعنية نطاق السحب ليشمل 4 منتجات إضافية تحتوي على مادة «تريموليت الأسبستوس»، وهي: مجموعة بناء قلعة الرمل المكونة من 14 قطعة، ومجموعات «ماجيك ساند» الزرقاء والخضراء والوردية، والتي تُباع جميعها في متاجر «كيه مارت» الكبرى.
إغلاق 70 مدرسة في أستراليا
وفي أستراليا، أغلقت أكثر من 70 مدرسة حكومية ورياض أطفال في إقليم العاصمة الأسترالية (ACT) أبوابها بعد ورود التحذير نفسه.
وقال المتحدث باسم سلامة المنتجات في الوزارة النيوزيلندية إيان كابلن، يوم السبت: «لا يزال فحص مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات المشابهة جاريا، وبالتالي لا نستطيع حتى الآن تأكيد أن هذه هي المنتجات الملوثة الوحيدة».
من جانبها، أكدت هيئة المنافسة والمستهلك الأسترالية أن الاختبارات لم تكشف ألياف أسبستوس قابلة للاستنشاق في العينات التي فحصتها، وأن إطلاق الألياف غير محتمل إلا في حالة سحق الرمل أو طحنه بقوة.
وأضافت الهيئة أن «مستوى الخطر بأن تصبح الألياف الموجودة محمولة جوا أو دقيقة بما يكفي لاستنشاقها يظل منخفضا».
نصائح السلطات
ومع ذلك، نصحت السلطات في البلدين المدارس ورياض الأطفال والأفراد الذين اشتروا هذه المنتجات بوقف استخدام الرمل فورا، والالتزام بإرشادات التخلص الآمن منه.
وأفادت وزارة التعليم النيوزيلندية، حتى يوم الأحد، بأن 150 مدرسة ابتدائية و90 مركزا للطفولة المبكرة استفسروا من المسؤولين عن كيفية التعامل مع الأزمة.
ولم يتسنَّ للوزارة تحديد العدد الدقيق للمدارس التي أغلقت يوم الإثنين، لكن عددا منها أبلغ أولياء الأمور عبر مواقعها الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة التعليم شون تيدي: «من الطبيعي أن يشعر أولياء الأمور بالقلق إزاء وجود مادة الأسبستوس، وننصحهم بالاتصال بخط هيلث لاين الصحي لطمأنة أنفسهم بشأن أي مخاوف صحية تتعلق بأطفالهم».
يُذكر أن مادة تريموليت هي أحد الأشكال الطبيعية للأسبستوس، وتُعدّ جميع أنواع الأسبستوس مواد مسرطنة محظورة في معظم دول العالم منذ عقود بسبب ارتباطها بأمراض خطيرة في الرئتين والجهاز التنفسي عند استنشاق أليافها.
The New Zealand authorities announced a temporary closure of several schools, while hundreds of educational institutions sought official advice after the discovery of the carcinogenic substance asbestos in several types of colored sand widely used in children's play.
New Zealand Recalls Children's Toys
The New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment confirmed last week the start of a voluntary recall of two brands of colored sand, after tests conducted in Australia revealed the presence of asbestos in similar products.
In a subsequent development on Saturday, the relevant authorities expanded the recall to include 4 additional products containing "tremolite asbestos," which are: a 14-piece sandcastle building set, and blue, green, and pink "Magic Sand" sets, all of which are sold in major "K Mart" stores.
Closure of 70 Schools in Australia
In Australia, more than 70 public schools and kindergartens in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) closed their doors after receiving the same warning.
The spokesperson for product safety at the New Zealand Ministry, Ian Kaplan, stated on Saturday: "A wide range of similar products is still being tested, and therefore we cannot yet confirm that these are the only contaminated products."
For its part, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission confirmed that tests did not reveal any respirable asbestos fibers in the samples it examined, and that the release of fibers is unlikely unless the sand is crushed or ground forcefully.
The commission added that "the risk level of the existing fibers becoming airborne or fine enough to be inhaled remains low."
Authorities' Advice
However, authorities in both countries advised schools, kindergartens, and individuals who purchased these products to stop using the sand immediately and to adhere to safe disposal guidelines.
The New Zealand Ministry of Education reported, as of Sunday, that 150 primary schools and 90 early childhood centers had inquired with officials about how to handle the crisis.
The ministry could not determine the exact number of schools that closed on Monday, but several informed parents through their websites and social media platforms.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Sean Teddy, said: "It is natural for parents to feel concerned about the presence of asbestos, and we advise them to contact the Health Line for reassurance regarding any health concerns related to their children."
It is worth noting that tremolite is one of the natural forms of asbestos, and all types of asbestos are considered carcinogenic and have been banned in most countries for decades due to their association with serious diseases in the lungs and respiratory system when inhaled.