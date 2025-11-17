بسبب مادة مسرطنة.. إغلاق مئات المدارس في نيوزيلندا وأستراليا

The New Zealand authorities announced a temporary closure of several schools, while hundreds of educational institutions sought official advice after the discovery of the carcinogenic substance asbestos in several types of colored sand widely used in children's play.

New Zealand Recalls Children's Toys

The New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment confirmed last week the start of a voluntary recall of two brands of colored sand, after tests conducted in Australia revealed the presence of asbestos in similar products.

In a subsequent development on Saturday, the relevant authorities expanded the recall to include 4 additional products containing "tremolite asbestos," which are: a 14-piece sandcastle building set, and blue, green, and pink "Magic Sand" sets, all of which are sold in major "K Mart" stores.

Closure of 70 Schools in Australia

In Australia, more than 70 public schools and kindergartens in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) closed their doors after receiving the same warning.

The spokesperson for product safety at the New Zealand Ministry, Ian Kaplan, stated on Saturday: "A wide range of similar products is still being tested, and therefore we cannot yet confirm that these are the only contaminated products."

For its part, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission confirmed that tests did not reveal any respirable asbestos fibers in the samples it examined, and that the release of fibers is unlikely unless the sand is crushed or ground forcefully.

The commission added that "the risk level of the existing fibers becoming airborne or fine enough to be inhaled remains low."

Authorities' Advice

However, authorities in both countries advised schools, kindergartens, and individuals who purchased these products to stop using the sand immediately and to adhere to safe disposal guidelines.

The New Zealand Ministry of Education reported, as of Sunday, that 150 primary schools and 90 early childhood centers had inquired with officials about how to handle the crisis.

The ministry could not determine the exact number of schools that closed on Monday, but several informed parents through their websites and social media platforms.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Sean Teddy, said: "It is natural for parents to feel concerned about the presence of asbestos, and we advise them to contact the Health Line for reassurance regarding any health concerns related to their children."

It is worth noting that tremolite is one of the natural forms of asbestos, and all types of asbestos are considered carcinogenic and have been banned in most countries for decades due to their association with serious diseases in the lungs and respiratory system when inhaled.