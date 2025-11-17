أعلنت سلطات نيوزيلندا إغلاقا مؤقتا لعدة مدارس، فيما لجأت مئات المؤسسات التعليمية إلى طلب المشورة الرسمية، بعد اكتشاف مادة الأسبستوس المسرطنة في عدد من أنواع الرمل الملون المستخدم على نطاق واسع في ألعاب الأطفال.

بسبب مادة مسرطنة.. إغلاق مئات المدارس في نيوزيلندا وأستراليا

نيوزيلندا تسحب ألعاب أطفال

وكانت وزارة الأعمال والابتكار والتوظيف النيوزيلندية قد أكدت الأسبوع الماضي بدء عملية سحب طوعي لعلامتين تجاريتين من الرمل الملون، بعد أن كشفت اختبارات أجريت في أستراليا وجود أسبستوس في منتجات مماثلة.

وفي تطور لاحق يوم السبت، وسّعت الجهات المعنية نطاق السحب ليشمل 4 منتجات إضافية تحتوي على مادة «تريموليت الأسبستوس»، وهي: مجموعة بناء قلعة الرمل المكونة من 14 قطعة، ومجموعات «ماجيك ساند» الزرقاء والخضراء والوردية، والتي تُباع جميعها في متاجر «كيه مارت» الكبرى.

إغلاق 70 مدرسة في أستراليا

وفي أستراليا، أغلقت أكثر من 70 مدرسة حكومية ورياض أطفال في إقليم العاصمة الأسترالية (ACT) أبوابها بعد ورود التحذير نفسه.

وقال المتحدث باسم سلامة المنتجات في الوزارة النيوزيلندية إيان كابلن، يوم السبت: «لا يزال فحص مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات المشابهة جاريا، وبالتالي لا نستطيع حتى الآن تأكيد أن هذه هي المنتجات الملوثة الوحيدة».

من جانبها، أكدت هيئة المنافسة والمستهلك الأسترالية أن الاختبارات لم تكشف ألياف أسبستوس قابلة للاستنشاق في العينات التي فحصتها، وأن إطلاق الألياف غير محتمل إلا في حالة سحق الرمل أو طحنه بقوة.

وأضافت الهيئة أن «مستوى الخطر بأن تصبح الألياف الموجودة محمولة جوا أو دقيقة بما يكفي لاستنشاقها يظل منخفضا».

نصائح السلطات

ومع ذلك، نصحت السلطات في البلدين المدارس ورياض الأطفال والأفراد الذين اشتروا هذه المنتجات بوقف استخدام الرمل فورا، والالتزام بإرشادات التخلص الآمن منه.

وأفادت وزارة التعليم النيوزيلندية، حتى يوم الأحد، بأن 150 مدرسة ابتدائية و90 مركزا للطفولة المبكرة استفسروا من المسؤولين عن كيفية التعامل مع الأزمة.

ولم يتسنَّ للوزارة تحديد العدد الدقيق للمدارس التي أغلقت يوم الإثنين، لكن عددا منها أبلغ أولياء الأمور عبر مواقعها الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة التعليم شون تيدي: «من الطبيعي أن يشعر أولياء الأمور بالقلق إزاء وجود مادة الأسبستوس، وننصحهم بالاتصال بخط هيلث لاين الصحي لطمأنة أنفسهم بشأن أي مخاوف صحية تتعلق بأطفالهم».

يُذكر أن مادة تريموليت هي أحد الأشكال الطبيعية للأسبستوس، وتُعدّ جميع أنواع الأسبستوس مواد مسرطنة محظورة في معظم دول العالم منذ عقود بسبب ارتباطها بأمراض خطيرة في الرئتين والجهاز التنفسي عند استنشاق أليافها.