In an unbelievable incident that seems straight out of a thrilling crime movie, Turkish police managed to end one of the longest escape journeys after an involuntary laugh betrayed a criminal who had been hiding for 33 years, in an event that shook the city of Aydın and ignited social media platforms.

The security directorate teams conducted a meticulous search operation inside a house where the wanted man, known as M.A., was rumored to be hiding. Despite having prison sentences of up to 33 years against him, the officers initially found no indication of his presence, making the operation seem like it would end without results.

But the pivotal moment came from an unexpected source, as the officers exchanged casual words interspersed with light jokes during the search. While the man was hiding in a tight spot inside the house, he let out a laugh he couldn't suppress upon hearing one of the jokes.

This single (loud and sudden) laugh was enough to end three decades of escape, as it led the officers directly to his hiding place. He was apprehended without any resistance, before being taken to the police station to complete the official procedures, and then transferred to prison to serve the sentences issued against him.