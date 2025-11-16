في واقعة لا تُصدق، وتبدو كأنها خارجة من قلب فيلم بوليسي مشوّق، تمكنت الشرطة التركية من إنهاء واحدة من أطول رحلات الهروب بعد أن خانت ضحكة عفوية مجرمًا ظل متواريًا عن الأنظار طوال 33 عامًا، في حادثة هزّت مدينة أيدن وأشعلت منصّات التواصل.

فقد نفذت فرق مديرية الأمن عملية تفتيش دقيقة داخل منزل يتردد أن المطلوب المعروف باسم M.A. يختبئ فيه. ورغم صدور أحكام بالسجن تصل إلى 33 سنة بحقه، لم يعثر الضباط في البداية على أي مؤشر يدل على وجوده، ما جعل العملية تبدو وكأنها ستنتهي بلا نتيجة.

لكن اللحظة الفاصلة جاءت من حيث لم يتوقع أحد، إذ تبادل الضباط كلامًا عابرًا تخلله مزاح خفيف خلال التفتيش، وبينما كان الرجل مختبئًا في مكان ضيق داخل المنزل، انفجرت منه ضحكة لم يستطع كبحها عند سماع إحدى النكات.

هذه الضحكة الواحدة (العالية والمفاجئة) كانت كفيلة بإنهاء ثلاثة عقود من الهروب، إذ قادت الضباط مباشرة إلى مخبئه. وتمت السيطرة عليه دون أي مقاومة، قبل نقله إلى مقر الشرطة لاستكمال الإجراءات الرسمية، ثم ترحيله إلى السجن لتنفيذ الأحكام الصادرة بحقه.