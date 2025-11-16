بدأ مستخدمو خدمة ChatGPT Plus اكتشاف خاصية مبتكرة تحمل اسم التفرّع، وهي تقنية تعِد بإعادة صياغة طريقة التفاعل مع الذكاء الاصطناعي، ورفع كفاءة نسخة ChatGPT-5.1 إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة. وتعمل هذه الميزة كمسار جانبي داخل المحادثة يسمح للمستخدم بفتح خط جديد للفكرة بنقرة واحدة على أيقونة صغيرة بجوار الرسالة، مع المحافظة على سياق الحوار الأصلي دون أي ارتباك.
وبحسب الموقع التقني «توماس جايد»، تمنح الخاصية الجديدة هيكلة أوضح وسير عمل متعدد المسارات، وتحدّ بشكل ملحوظ من حالات الهلوسة الناتجة عن تداخل الأفكار داخل المحادثة الواحدة. وقد وصف عدد كبير من المستخدمين خلال الأسابيع الماضية هذه الإضافة بأنها من أهم التطويرات التي حصل عليها «شات جي بي تي» منذ ظهوره، نظراً لقدرتها على تنظيم العمل وتجزئة الأفكار بطريقة عملية.
كيف يعمل التفرّع؟
بدلاً من نسخ الرسائل وبدء محادثة منفصلة عند كل فكرة جديدة، يتيح التفرّع إنشاء مسار مستقل يبدأ من اللحظة التي يختارها المستخدم، مع الاحتفاظ بالسياق ذاته من دون أي فوضى. ولا تقتصر فائدته على صناع المحتوى، بل تمتد أيضاً للمبرمجين الذين يستطيعون عبره تجربة حلول بديلة من دون التأثير على خط الشفرة الرئيسي.
5 استخدامات تجعل التفرّع أداة إنتاجية قوية
العصف الذهني المرن: يمكن تخصيص فرع مستقل لكل فكرة أو اتجاه داخل مشروع واحد، بما يسمح بتطوير كل خيار بشكل منفصل ثم مقارنته بسهولة.
تنظيم المشاريع في مساحة واحدة: يجمع التفرّع كل المهمات داخل محادثة واحدة، مع فصل كل فكرة فرعية في مسار خاص، ما يجعل عملية الوصول للمعلومات أسرع وأوضح.
مقارنة النبرات والأنماط: يمكن إنشاء نسخ متعددة من النص ذاته (رسمية أو مرحة أو تحليلية) ثم العودة للنص الأصلي دون خسارة أي تعديل.
التعمق في التفاصيل دون تشويش: يتيح فتح فروع لشرح مبسّط أو تحليل موسع أو تفاصيل تقنية، مع الحفاظ على المحادثة الأساسية مرتّبة.
فهم المفاهيم الجديدة فور طرحها: بمجرد ظهور مفهوم جديد، يمكن استحداث فرع خاص لاستكشافه كتفاعل جانبي منظم وموازٍ للمسار الأساسي.
لماذا تُعد خطوة فارقة؟
كان التفكير الخطي يشكّل أحد أبرز التحديات في أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ يؤدي كل سؤال جديد إلى تشويش السياق السابق. أما مع التفرّع، فيصبح من الممكن تفكيك الأفكار وتطويرها في مسارات متعددة، بطريقة تحاكي طريقة تفكير الإنسان نفسها. وعلى الرغم من أن الخاصية لا تزال في مراحلها الأولى، يأمل المستخدمون إضافة إمكانات جديدة مثل تسمية الفروع والبحث داخلها وتتبع تطورها زمنياً.
وفي الوقت الراهن، يبرهن التفرّع على أنه ليس مجرد تحديث تقني، بل نقلة نوعية تجعل الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر مرونة وقدرة على تنظيم المعلومات كما يفعل البشر.
ChatGPT Plus users have begun to discover an innovative feature called branching, a technology that promises to reshape the way we interact with artificial intelligence and elevate the efficiency of the ChatGPT-5.1 version to unprecedented levels. This feature acts as a side path within the conversation, allowing the user to open a new thread for an idea with a single click on a small icon next to the message, while maintaining the context of the original dialogue without any confusion.
According to the tech site "Thomas Guide," the new feature provides a clearer structure and a multi-path workflow, significantly reducing instances of hallucination caused by overlapping ideas within a single conversation. A large number of users have described this addition over the past few weeks as one of the most important developments that "ChatGPT" has received since its launch, due to its ability to organize work and segment ideas in a practical manner.
How does branching work?
Instead of copying messages and starting a separate conversation for each new idea, branching allows for the creation of an independent path that begins from the moment chosen by the user, while retaining the same context without any clutter. Its benefits are not limited to content creators; it also extends to programmers who can use it to experiment with alternative solutions without affecting the main code line.
5 uses that make branching a powerful productivity tool
Flexible brainstorming: An independent branch can be dedicated to each idea or direction within a single project, allowing for the development of each option separately and then easily comparing them.
Project organization in one space: Branching consolidates all tasks within a single conversation, with each sub-idea separated into its own path, making the process of accessing information faster and clearer.
Comparing tones and styles: Multiple versions of the same text (formal, playful, or analytical) can be created, then the user can return to the original text without losing any modifications.
Diving into details without confusion: It allows for opening branches to provide simplified explanations, expanded analyses, or technical details, while keeping the main conversation organized.
Understanding new concepts as they arise: As soon as a new concept appears, a special branch can be created to explore it as an organized side interaction parallel to the main path.
Why is it a groundbreaking step?
Linear thinking has been one of the most significant challenges in AI tools, as each new question leads to confusion of the previous context. However, with branching, it becomes possible to dismantle and develop ideas across multiple paths, mimicking human thought processes. Although the feature is still in its early stages, users hope to add new capabilities such as naming branches, searching within them, and tracking their development over time.
Currently, branching proves to be not just a technical update, but a qualitative leap that makes artificial intelligence more flexible and capable of organizing information as humans do.