بدأ مستخدمو خدمة ChatGPT Plus اكتشاف خاصية مبتكرة تحمل اسم التفرّع، وهي تقنية تعِد بإعادة صياغة طريقة التفاعل مع الذكاء الاصطناعي، ورفع كفاءة نسخة ChatGPT-5.1 إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة. وتعمل هذه الميزة كمسار جانبي داخل المحادثة يسمح للمستخدم بفتح خط جديد للفكرة بنقرة واحدة على أيقونة صغيرة بجوار الرسالة، مع المحافظة على سياق الحوار الأصلي دون أي ارتباك.

وبحسب الموقع التقني «توماس جايد»، تمنح الخاصية الجديدة هيكلة أوضح وسير عمل متعدد المسارات، وتحدّ بشكل ملحوظ من حالات الهلوسة الناتجة عن تداخل الأفكار داخل المحادثة الواحدة. وقد وصف عدد كبير من المستخدمين خلال الأسابيع الماضية هذه الإضافة بأنها من أهم التطويرات التي حصل عليها «شات جي بي تي» منذ ظهوره، نظراً لقدرتها على تنظيم العمل وتجزئة الأفكار بطريقة عملية.

كيف يعمل التفرّع؟

بدلاً من نسخ الرسائل وبدء محادثة منفصلة عند كل فكرة جديدة، يتيح التفرّع إنشاء مسار مستقل يبدأ من اللحظة التي يختارها المستخدم، مع الاحتفاظ بالسياق ذاته من دون أي فوضى. ولا تقتصر فائدته على صناع المحتوى، بل تمتد أيضاً للمبرمجين الذين يستطيعون عبره تجربة حلول بديلة من دون التأثير على خط الشفرة الرئيسي.

5 استخدامات تجعل التفرّع أداة إنتاجية قوية

العصف الذهني المرن: يمكن تخصيص فرع مستقل لكل فكرة أو اتجاه داخل مشروع واحد، بما يسمح بتطوير كل خيار بشكل منفصل ثم مقارنته بسهولة.

تنظيم المشاريع في مساحة واحدة: يجمع التفرّع كل المهمات داخل محادثة واحدة، مع فصل كل فكرة فرعية في مسار خاص، ما يجعل عملية الوصول للمعلومات أسرع وأوضح.

مقارنة النبرات والأنماط: يمكن إنشاء نسخ متعددة من النص ذاته (رسمية أو مرحة أو تحليلية) ثم العودة للنص الأصلي دون خسارة أي تعديل.

التعمق في التفاصيل دون تشويش: يتيح فتح فروع لشرح مبسّط أو تحليل موسع أو تفاصيل تقنية، مع الحفاظ على المحادثة الأساسية مرتّبة.

فهم المفاهيم الجديدة فور طرحها: بمجرد ظهور مفهوم جديد، يمكن استحداث فرع خاص لاستكشافه كتفاعل جانبي منظم وموازٍ للمسار الأساسي.

لماذا تُعد خطوة فارقة؟

كان التفكير الخطي يشكّل أحد أبرز التحديات في أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ يؤدي كل سؤال جديد إلى تشويش السياق السابق. أما مع التفرّع، فيصبح من الممكن تفكيك الأفكار وتطويرها في مسارات متعددة، بطريقة تحاكي طريقة تفكير الإنسان نفسها. وعلى الرغم من أن الخاصية لا تزال في مراحلها الأولى، يأمل المستخدمون إضافة إمكانات جديدة مثل تسمية الفروع والبحث داخلها وتتبع تطورها زمنياً.

وفي الوقت الراهن، يبرهن التفرّع على أنه ليس مجرد تحديث تقني، بل نقلة نوعية تجعل الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر مرونة وقدرة على تنظيم المعلومات كما يفعل البشر.