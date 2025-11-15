11 قتيلاً و12 مفقوداً في انهيار أرضي عميق بإندونيسيا

The Indonesian Disaster Management Agency announced today (Saturday) that 11 people have died as a result of a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Central Java, adding that rescue teams are still searching for 12 missing individuals under extremely difficult conditions.

The incident occurred in the village of Cibinong in the city of Cilacap, where the landslide buried more than 12 houses under layers of soil and rocks ranging in depth from 3 to 8 meters, according to previous reports from the official news agency "Antara".

The agency's spokesperson, Abdul Mahari, told global media: "11 bodies have been found so far, 3 of them yesterday (Friday) and 8 today (Saturday), while 12 people are still missing."

He explained that the search and rescue operations face significant challenges due to the immense depth of the burial and the ongoing rains that threaten further landslides.

This incident comes at the beginning of the wet rainy season in Indonesia, which started last September and will continue until April 2026, according to the meteorological agency, raising the risks of floods, heavy rains, and landslides across the archipelago.

Central Java is one of the most disaster-prone areas due to its mountainous nature and high population density.

It is worth noting that a similar landslide occurred in January 2025 in the city of Pikalongan in the same region, resulting from torrential rains, which led to the deaths of at least 25 people, reflecting the recurrence of such disasters and the worsening impact of climate change on the Southeast Asian nation.

The authorities warn of the continued risk of similar events in the coming months, urging residents in mountainous areas to exercise caution and avoid building in landslide-prone areas.