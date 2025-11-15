أعلنت وكالة إدارة الكوارث الإندونيسية، اليوم (السبت)، مقتل 11 شخصا جراء انهيار أرضي هائل نجم عن أمطار غزيرة في مقاطعة جاوة الوسطى، مضيفة أن فرق الإنقاذ لا تزال تبحث عن 12 مفقودا وسط ظروف صعبة للغاية.

11 قتيلاً و12 مفقوداً في انهيار أرضي عميق بإندونيسيا

ووقعت الحادثة في قرية سيبيونينغ بمدينة سيلاكاب، حيث دفن الانهيار أكثر من 12 منزلا تحت طبقات من التربة والصخور يراوح عمقها بين 3 و8 أمتار، وفقا لتقارير سابقة لوكالة أنباء «أنتارا» الرسمية.

وقال المتحدث باسم الوكالة، عبدالمهاري، لوسائل إعلام عالمية: «تم العثور على 11 جثة حتى الآن، 3 منها أمس الجمعة و8 اليوم السبت، بينما لا يزال 12 شخصا في عداد المفقودين».

وأوضح أن عمليات البحث والإنقاذ تواجه تحديات كبيرة بسبب العمق الهائل للدفن والأمطار المستمرة التي تهدد بانهيارات إضافية.

تأتي الحادثة في بداية موسم الأمطار الرطب في إندونيسيا، الذي بدأ في سبتمبر الماضي ويستمر حتى أبريل 2026، حسب وكالة الأرصاد الجوية، ما يرفع مخاطر الفيضانات والأمطار الغزيرة والانهيارات الأرضية في مختلف أنحاء الأرخبيل.

وتُعد جاوة الوسطى من أكثر المناطق عرضة لهذه الكوارث بسبب طبيعتها الجبلية وكثافة السكان.

يُذكر أن انهيارا أرضيا مشابها وقع في يناير 2025 بمدينة بيكالونغان في المنطقة نفسها، ناتجا عن أمطار تورانشيالية، أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 25 شخصا، ما يعكس تكرار هذه الكوارث وتفاقم تأثير التغير المناخي على الدولة الواقعة في جنوب شرق آسيا.

وتُحذر السلطات من استمرار مخاطر مماثلة خلال الأشهر القادمة، داعية السكان في المناطق الجبلية إلى توخي الحذر وتجنب البناء في المناطق المعرضة للانهيار.