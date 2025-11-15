11 قتيلاً و12 مفقوداً في انهيار أرضي عميق بإندونيسيا

أعلنت وكالة إدارة الكوارث الإندونيسية، اليوم (السبت)، مقتل 11 شخصا جراء انهيار أرضي هائل نجم عن أمطار غزيرة في مقاطعة جاوة الوسطى، مضيفة أن فرق الإنقاذ لا تزال تبحث عن 12 مفقودا وسط ظروف صعبة للغاية.
ووقعت الحادثة في قرية سيبيونينغ بمدينة سيلاكاب، حيث دفن الانهيار أكثر من 12 منزلا تحت طبقات من التربة والصخور يراوح عمقها بين 3 و8 أمتار، وفقا لتقارير سابقة لوكالة أنباء «أنتارا» الرسمية.
وقال المتحدث باسم الوكالة، عبدالمهاري، لوسائل إعلام عالمية: «تم العثور على 11 جثة حتى الآن، 3 منها أمس الجمعة و8 اليوم السبت، بينما لا يزال 12 شخصا في عداد المفقودين».
وأوضح أن عمليات البحث والإنقاذ تواجه تحديات كبيرة بسبب العمق الهائل للدفن والأمطار المستمرة التي تهدد بانهيارات إضافية.
تأتي الحادثة في بداية موسم الأمطار الرطب في إندونيسيا، الذي بدأ في سبتمبر الماضي ويستمر حتى أبريل 2026، حسب وكالة الأرصاد الجوية، ما يرفع مخاطر الفيضانات والأمطار الغزيرة والانهيارات الأرضية في مختلف أنحاء الأرخبيل.
وتُعد جاوة الوسطى من أكثر المناطق عرضة لهذه الكوارث بسبب طبيعتها الجبلية وكثافة السكان.
يُذكر أن انهيارا أرضيا مشابها وقع في يناير 2025 بمدينة بيكالونغان في المنطقة نفسها، ناتجا عن أمطار تورانشيالية، أسفر عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 25 شخصا، ما يعكس تكرار هذه الكوارث وتفاقم تأثير التغير المناخي على الدولة الواقعة في جنوب شرق آسيا.
وتُحذر السلطات من استمرار مخاطر مماثلة خلال الأشهر القادمة، داعية السكان في المناطق الجبلية إلى توخي الحذر وتجنب البناء في المناطق المعرضة للانهيار.
The Indonesian Disaster Management Agency announced today (Saturday) that 11 people have died as a result of a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Central Java, adding that rescue teams are still searching for 12 missing individuals under extremely difficult conditions.
The incident occurred in the village of Cibinong in the city of Cilacap, where the landslide buried more than 12 houses under layers of soil and rocks ranging in depth from 3 to 8 meters, according to previous reports from the official news agency "Antara".
The agency's spokesperson, Abdul Mahari, told global media: "11 bodies have been found so far, 3 of them yesterday (Friday) and 8 today (Saturday), while 12 people are still missing."
He explained that the search and rescue operations face significant challenges due to the immense depth of the burial and the ongoing rains that threaten further landslides.
This incident comes at the beginning of the wet rainy season in Indonesia, which started last September and will continue until April 2026, according to the meteorological agency, raising the risks of floods, heavy rains, and landslides across the archipelago.
Central Java is one of the most disaster-prone areas due to its mountainous nature and high population density.
It is worth noting that a similar landslide occurred in January 2025 in the city of Pikalongan in the same region, resulting from torrential rains, which led to the deaths of at least 25 people, reflecting the recurrence of such disasters and the worsening impact of climate change on the Southeast Asian nation.
The authorities warn of the continued risk of similar events in the coming months, urging residents in mountainous areas to exercise caution and avoid building in landslide-prone areas.