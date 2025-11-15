كشف رئيس مصلحة المحصلين القضائيين في مدينة تيومين الروسية رومان كورينيف، عن واحدة من أكثر القضايا صدمة في مسيرته المهنية، إذ يقوم أب محلي بتغيير اسمه الأول والأخير واسم الأب كل عام، في محاولة يائسة للهروب من دفع نفقة أطفاله.

وفي مقابلة مع وسائل إعلام روسية محلية، أوضح كورينيف أن الرجل – الذي لم يُكشف عن هويته – كان يعود بعد عام بالضبط إلى اسمه القديم، ثم يكرر العملية، ظناً منه أن ذلك سيُلغي ديونه ويُربك المحصلين.

لكن الخدعة باءت بالفشل، وقال كورينيف: «عندما يغير الشخص اسمه، يبلغ مكتب السجل المدني المحصلين فوراً بهذه المعلومات، لذا لا يمكن للمدين الهروب من دفع النفقة بهذه الطريقة».

ولم يُحدد المسؤول كم استمر هذا الرجل في محاولاته، لكن الجهود أثبتت عبثيتها تماماً، إذ يظل الدين مرتبطاً برقم التعريف الشخصي والسجلات الرسمية، بغض النظر عن تغيير الأسماء.

وأشار كورينيف إلى أن سكان تيومين يلجأون روتينياً إلى حيل مضحكة ومثيرة للسخرية لتجنب سداد ديونهم. فمثلاً، ادعى أحد المدينين إصابته برهاب الأماكن المغلقة (أغورافوبيا) لمنع المحصلين من دخول منزله، لكن تبين أنه يملك شقتين، إحداهما خاضعة للحجز القضائي بالفعل.

تأتي هذه القضية ضمن سلسلة من الحيل الغريبة التي يواجهها المحصلون في روسيا، فقد سبق أن تظاهر رجل آخر بوفاته للهروب من النفقة، بينما زوّر آخر نتيجة فحص الحمض النووي لينفي نسبه لطفله ويتخلص من المسؤولية المالية.

ويُعد تغيير الاسم السنوي في تيومين مثالاً جديداً على مدى اليأس الذي يدفع بعض الآباء لتجنب واجباتهم، رغم أن القانون الروسي يفرض عقوبات صارمة تشمل الحبس والحجز على الأملاك.

وأكد كورينيف أن مثل هذه المحاولات لا تُجدي نفعاً، داعياً المدينين إلى مواجهة مسؤولياتهم بدلاً من إضاعة الوقت في خدع محكوم عليها بالفشل.