كشف رئيس مصلحة المحصلين القضائيين في مدينة تيومين الروسية رومان كورينيف، عن واحدة من أكثر القضايا صدمة في مسيرته المهنية، إذ يقوم أب محلي بتغيير اسمه الأول والأخير واسم الأب كل عام، في محاولة يائسة للهروب من دفع نفقة أطفاله.
وفي مقابلة مع وسائل إعلام روسية محلية، أوضح كورينيف أن الرجل – الذي لم يُكشف عن هويته – كان يعود بعد عام بالضبط إلى اسمه القديم، ثم يكرر العملية، ظناً منه أن ذلك سيُلغي ديونه ويُربك المحصلين.
لكن الخدعة باءت بالفشل، وقال كورينيف: «عندما يغير الشخص اسمه، يبلغ مكتب السجل المدني المحصلين فوراً بهذه المعلومات، لذا لا يمكن للمدين الهروب من دفع النفقة بهذه الطريقة».
ولم يُحدد المسؤول كم استمر هذا الرجل في محاولاته، لكن الجهود أثبتت عبثيتها تماماً، إذ يظل الدين مرتبطاً برقم التعريف الشخصي والسجلات الرسمية، بغض النظر عن تغيير الأسماء.
وأشار كورينيف إلى أن سكان تيومين يلجأون روتينياً إلى حيل مضحكة ومثيرة للسخرية لتجنب سداد ديونهم. فمثلاً، ادعى أحد المدينين إصابته برهاب الأماكن المغلقة (أغورافوبيا) لمنع المحصلين من دخول منزله، لكن تبين أنه يملك شقتين، إحداهما خاضعة للحجز القضائي بالفعل.
تأتي هذه القضية ضمن سلسلة من الحيل الغريبة التي يواجهها المحصلون في روسيا، فقد سبق أن تظاهر رجل آخر بوفاته للهروب من النفقة، بينما زوّر آخر نتيجة فحص الحمض النووي لينفي نسبه لطفله ويتخلص من المسؤولية المالية.
ويُعد تغيير الاسم السنوي في تيومين مثالاً جديداً على مدى اليأس الذي يدفع بعض الآباء لتجنب واجباتهم، رغم أن القانون الروسي يفرض عقوبات صارمة تشمل الحبس والحجز على الأملاك.
وأكد كورينيف أن مثل هذه المحاولات لا تُجدي نفعاً، داعياً المدينين إلى مواجهة مسؤولياتهم بدلاً من إضاعة الوقت في خدع محكوم عليها بالفشل.
The head of the judicial collectors in the Russian city of Tyumen, Roman Koriniev, revealed one of the most shocking cases in his professional career, as a local father changes his first and last name and his father's name every year in a desperate attempt to escape paying child support.
In an interview with local Russian media, Koriniev explained that the man – whose identity has not been disclosed – would return exactly one year later to his old name, then repeat the process, believing that this would cancel his debts and confuse the collectors.
However, the trick failed, and Koriniev said: "When a person changes their name, the civil registry office immediately informs the collectors of this information, so the debtor cannot escape paying child support this way."
The official did not specify how long this man continued his attempts, but the efforts proved completely futile, as the debt remains linked to the personal identification number and official records, regardless of name changes.
Koriniev noted that residents of Tyumen routinely resort to funny and ridiculous tricks to avoid repaying their debts. For example, one debtor claimed to suffer from claustrophobia to prevent collectors from entering his home, but it turned out that he owned two apartments, one of which was already under judicial seizure.
This case is part of a series of bizarre tricks faced by collectors in Russia, as another man previously pretended to be dead to escape child support, while another forged a DNA test result to deny his paternity and evade financial responsibility.
The annual name change in Tyumen is a new example of the desperation that drives some fathers to avoid their duties, even though Russian law imposes strict penalties, including imprisonment and property seizure.
Koriniev emphasized that such attempts are futile, urging debtors to face their responsibilities instead of wasting time on tricks doomed to fail.