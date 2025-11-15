The head of the judicial collectors in the Russian city of Tyumen, Roman Koriniev, revealed one of the most shocking cases in his professional career, as a local father changes his first and last name and his father's name every year in a desperate attempt to escape paying child support.

In an interview with local Russian media, Koriniev explained that the man – whose identity has not been disclosed – would return exactly one year later to his old name, then repeat the process, believing that this would cancel his debts and confuse the collectors.

However, the trick failed, and Koriniev said: "When a person changes their name, the civil registry office immediately informs the collectors of this information, so the debtor cannot escape paying child support this way."

The official did not specify how long this man continued his attempts, but the efforts proved completely futile, as the debt remains linked to the personal identification number and official records, regardless of name changes.

Koriniev noted that residents of Tyumen routinely resort to funny and ridiculous tricks to avoid repaying their debts. For example, one debtor claimed to suffer from claustrophobia to prevent collectors from entering his home, but it turned out that he owned two apartments, one of which was already under judicial seizure.

This case is part of a series of bizarre tricks faced by collectors in Russia, as another man previously pretended to be dead to escape child support, while another forged a DNA test result to deny his paternity and evade financial responsibility.

The annual name change in Tyumen is a new example of the desperation that drives some fathers to avoid their duties, even though Russian law imposes strict penalties, including imprisonment and property seizure.

Koriniev emphasized that such attempts are futile, urging debtors to face their responsibilities instead of wasting time on tricks doomed to fail.