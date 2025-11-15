بعد 46 عامًا على جريمة هزّت ولاية فلوريدا، أُعدم مساء الخميس رجل أدين باغتصاب وقتل طفلة صغيرة تبلغ من العمر 6 سنوات في عام 1979، لتسجل هذه العملية رقم 16 في سجل الإعدامات هذا العام، في قضية ما زالت تُثير الرعب والجدل حول العدالة.

وبعد حقنه بثلاثة أنواع من المخدرات في سجن ولاية فلوريدا بالقرب من ستارك، أُعلن عن وفاة برايان فريدريك جينينجز، البالغ من العمر 66 عاماً، في الساعة 06:30 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، وفقاً لمكتب الحاكم رون ديسانتيس. وحُكم على جينينجز بالإعدام لقتله ريبيكا كوناش عام 1979.

وكان حاكم ولاية أوكلاهوما قد أبقى على حياة رجل قبل دقائق من حقنة مميتة كانت مقررة يوم الخميس، لكن إعدام جندي البحرية السابق كان واحداً من ثلاثة أحكام كانت مقررة هذا الأسبوع في الولايات المتحدة.

ومن المقرر إعدام ستيفن براينت، وهو سجين في ولاية كارولينا الجنوبية أقدم على جريمة قتل وحشية استمرت خمسة أيام قبل عقود، رمياً بالرصاص، أمس (الجمعة).

وتُظهر سجلات المحكمة أن جينينجز كان يبلغ من العمر 20 عاماً وفي إجازة من مشاة البحرية في 11مايو 1979، عندما أزال سلك نافذة غرفة نوم الطفلة بينما كان والداها في غرفة أخرى.

وأظهرت شهادات المحاكمة أن جينينجز اختطف الطفلة، واصطحبها في سيارته إلى قناة واغتصبها. ثم «أرجحها بواسطة ساقيها إلى الأرض بقوة لدرجة أنها كسرت جمجمتها»، وفقاً لسجلات المحكمة. ثم أغرق الطفلة في القناة، حيث عُثر على جثتها في وقت لاحق من ذلك اليوم.