After 46 years of a crime that shook the state of Florida, a man convicted of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in 1979 was executed on Thursday evening, marking the 16th execution this year, in a case that still evokes horror and debate about justice.

After being injected with three types of drugs at Florida State Prison near Stark, the death of Brian Frederick Jennings, 66, was announced at 6:30 PM local time, according to Governor Ron DeSantis's office. Jennings was sentenced to death for the murder of Rebecca Konash in 1979.

The governor of Oklahoma had spared a man’s life just minutes before a lethal injection that was scheduled for Thursday, but the execution of the former Marine was one of three scheduled this week in the United States.

Stephen Bryant, an inmate in South Carolina who committed a brutal murder that lasted five days decades ago, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad yesterday (Friday).

Court records show that Jennings was 20 years old and on leave from the Marine Corps on May 11, 1979, when he removed the screen from the bedroom window of the girl while her parents were in another room.

Trial testimonies revealed that Jennings kidnapped the girl, took her in his car to a canal, and raped her. He then "swung her by her legs to the ground with such force that it fractured her skull," according to court records. He then drowned the girl in the canal, where her body was later found that day.