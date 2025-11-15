Chinese archaeologists have discovered 573 fortified stone settlements dating back to around 1000 BC in Shaanxi Province, northwest China, during the reigns of the Shang and Zhou dynasties (1600-1046 BC).

This discovery resulted from a comprehensive archaeological survey that lasted 6 years, conducted by a team from the cultural heritage and archaeology department in the city of Yulin, Shaanxi Province. The researchers used maps of natural water systems to identify the locations of the ancient settlements amidst the vast and complex terrain of the region.

The fieldwork included meticulous examinations and sample collections, as well as aerial mapping to document the discovered fortifications.

The study's results showed that these settlements date back to periods extending from around 2800 BC in the late Yangshao period to about 1000 BC during the Shang and Zhou dynasties.

The study highlighted that most of the fortifications were built along riverbanks, surrounded by unfortified settlements, indicating the existence of a communal and social system during that era.

In this context, Ma Mingqi, the leader of the archaeological team, explained in a comment that the discovered stone fortifications show a gradual evolution in terms of size, planning, and construction techniques, reflecting the transformation of societies from simplicity to clear social organization.

He noted that the survey results provide vital information for a comprehensive understanding of the origin, spread, and development of prehistoric settlements in northern China.