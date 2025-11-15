اكتشف علماء آثار صينيون 573 مستوطنة حجرية محصنة تعود إلى نحو 1000 عام قبل الميلاد في مقاطعة شنشي شمال غربي الصين، وذلك خلال فترة حكم أسرتي شانغ وتشو ( 1600- 1046 قبل الميلاد).
وجاء هذا الكشف نتيجة مسح أثري شامل استمر 6 سنوات، نفذه فريق من التراث الثقافي والآثار في مدينة يويلين بمقاطعة شنشي، حيث استعان الباحثون بخرائط نظم المياه الطبيعية لتحديد مواقع المستوطنات القديمة وسط تضاريس المنطقة الشاسعة والمعقدة.
وشمل العمل الميداني عمليات فحص دقيقة وجمع عينات، إضافة إلى رسم خرائط جوية توثق الحصون المكتشفة.
وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن هذه المستوطنات تعود إلى مراحل زمنية تمتد من نحو 2800 قبل الميلاد في أواخر فترة يانغشاو وصولاً إلى نحو 1000 قبل الميلاد خلال عهد أسرتي شانغ وتشو.
وأبرزت الدراسة أن معظم الحصون شيدت على ضفاف الأنهار، تحيط بها مستوطنات غير محصنة، ما يشير إلى وجود نظام تجمعي واجتماعي في تلك الحقبة.
وفي هذا السياق، أوضح ما مينغ تشي، قائد الفريق الأثري في تعليق له، أن الحصون الحجرية المكتشفة تظهر تطوراً تدريجياً من حيث الحجم والتخطيط وتقنيات البناء، بما يعكس تحول المجتمعات من البساطة إلى التنظيم الاجتماعي الواضح.
وبين أن نتائج المسح تقدم معلومات حيوية لفهم شامل لأصل وانتشار وتطور مستوطنات ما قبل التاريخ في شمال الصين.
Chinese archaeologists have discovered 573 fortified stone settlements dating back to around 1000 BC in Shaanxi Province, northwest China, during the reigns of the Shang and Zhou dynasties (1600-1046 BC).
This discovery resulted from a comprehensive archaeological survey that lasted 6 years, conducted by a team from the cultural heritage and archaeology department in the city of Yulin, Shaanxi Province. The researchers used maps of natural water systems to identify the locations of the ancient settlements amidst the vast and complex terrain of the region.
The fieldwork included meticulous examinations and sample collections, as well as aerial mapping to document the discovered fortifications.
The study's results showed that these settlements date back to periods extending from around 2800 BC in the late Yangshao period to about 1000 BC during the Shang and Zhou dynasties.
The study highlighted that most of the fortifications were built along riverbanks, surrounded by unfortified settlements, indicating the existence of a communal and social system during that era.
In this context, Ma Mingqi, the leader of the archaeological team, explained in a comment that the discovered stone fortifications show a gradual evolution in terms of size, planning, and construction techniques, reflecting the transformation of societies from simplicity to clear social organization.
He noted that the survey results provide vital information for a comprehensive understanding of the origin, spread, and development of prehistoric settlements in northern China.