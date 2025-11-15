اكتشف علماء آثار صينيون 573 مستوطنة حجرية محصنة تعود إلى نحو 1000 عام قبل الميلاد في مقاطعة شنشي شمال غربي الصين، وذلك خلال فترة حكم أسرتي شانغ وتشو ( 1600- 1046 قبل الميلاد).

وجاء هذا الكشف نتيجة مسح أثري شامل استمر 6 سنوات، نفذه فريق من التراث الثقافي والآثار في مدينة يويلين بمقاطعة شنشي، حيث استعان الباحثون بخرائط نظم المياه الطبيعية لتحديد مواقع المستوطنات القديمة وسط تضاريس المنطقة الشاسعة والمعقدة.

وشمل العمل الميداني عمليات فحص دقيقة وجمع عينات، إضافة إلى رسم خرائط جوية توثق الحصون المكتشفة.

وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن هذه المستوطنات تعود إلى مراحل زمنية تمتد من نحو 2800 قبل الميلاد في أواخر فترة يانغشاو وصولاً إلى نحو 1000 قبل الميلاد خلال عهد أسرتي شانغ وتشو.

وأبرزت الدراسة أن معظم الحصون شيدت على ضفاف الأنهار، تحيط بها مستوطنات غير محصنة، ما يشير إلى وجود نظام تجمعي واجتماعي في تلك الحقبة.

وفي هذا السياق، أوضح ما مينغ تشي، قائد الفريق الأثري في تعليق له، أن الحصون الحجرية المكتشفة تظهر تطوراً تدريجياً من حيث الحجم والتخطيط وتقنيات البناء، بما يعكس تحول المجتمعات من البساطة إلى التنظيم الاجتماعي الواضح.

وبين أن نتائج المسح تقدم معلومات حيوية لفهم شامل لأصل وانتشار وتطور مستوطنات ما قبل التاريخ في شمال الصين.