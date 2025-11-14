أثار اشتباك انتشر على منصات التواصل في المكسيك حالة جدل واسعة، بعد توثيق حادثة شجار مفاجئة بين النائب الفيدرالي ليونسيو موران سانشيز والمسؤول المحلي في مجلس مدينة كوليما روبرتو مورينو داخل أحد شوارع المدينة.

بدأ الموقف بتلاسن حاد بين الطرفين قبل أن يتطور سريعاً إلى محاولة اشتباك، حيث ظهر المسؤول مورينو وهو يتقدّم نحو النائب موران متحدياً إياه للدخول في مواجهة مباشرة. وخلال اندفاعه لتوجيه لكمة قوية، انزلقت قدم مورينو ليسقط أرضاً، لكنه نهض فوراً موجهاً ركلة نحو النائب، الذي بدا يحاول تفادي التصعيد والابتعاد عن موقع الشجار.

وذكرت صحيفة «مقاطعة بويبلا» أن المسؤول مورينو أقرّ لاحقاً بأن غضبه اشتعل بعد سخرية مزعومة من النائب موران بشأن رغبته في شراء حقيبة، إلا أن تبريره لم يقنع مستخدمي المنصات، الذين اعتبروا تصرفه مبالغاً فيه وغير مبرر، خصوصاً أن له سجلاً سابقاً من المشادات مع مسؤولين آخرين.

وتساءل كثيرون عن مستوى الاحترافية لدى بعض ممثلي المؤسسات المحلية، مؤكدين أن ما وقع «يمس صورة المسؤولين ويقوض ثقة المواطنين في المؤسسات العامة».