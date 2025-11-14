أثار اشتباك انتشر على منصات التواصل في المكسيك حالة جدل واسعة، بعد توثيق حادثة شجار مفاجئة بين النائب الفيدرالي ليونسيو موران سانشيز والمسؤول المحلي في مجلس مدينة كوليما روبرتو مورينو داخل أحد شوارع المدينة.
بدأ الموقف بتلاسن حاد بين الطرفين قبل أن يتطور سريعاً إلى محاولة اشتباك، حيث ظهر المسؤول مورينو وهو يتقدّم نحو النائب موران متحدياً إياه للدخول في مواجهة مباشرة. وخلال اندفاعه لتوجيه لكمة قوية، انزلقت قدم مورينو ليسقط أرضاً، لكنه نهض فوراً موجهاً ركلة نحو النائب، الذي بدا يحاول تفادي التصعيد والابتعاد عن موقع الشجار.
وذكرت صحيفة «مقاطعة بويبلا» أن المسؤول مورينو أقرّ لاحقاً بأن غضبه اشتعل بعد سخرية مزعومة من النائب موران بشأن رغبته في شراء حقيبة، إلا أن تبريره لم يقنع مستخدمي المنصات، الذين اعتبروا تصرفه مبالغاً فيه وغير مبرر، خصوصاً أن له سجلاً سابقاً من المشادات مع مسؤولين آخرين.
وتساءل كثيرون عن مستوى الاحترافية لدى بعض ممثلي المؤسسات المحلية، مؤكدين أن ما وقع «يمس صورة المسؤولين ويقوض ثقة المواطنين في المؤسسات العامة».
A clash that spread on social media in Mexico has sparked widespread controversy, after documenting a sudden altercation between federal deputy Leoncio Morán Sánchez and local official Roberto Moreno in one of the city's streets.
The situation began with a heated exchange between the two parties before quickly escalating into a physical confrontation, as official Moreno was seen advancing towards deputy Morán, challenging him to engage in a direct fight. During his rush to throw a strong punch, Moreno's foot slipped, causing him to fall to the ground, but he immediately got up and aimed a kick at the deputy, who appeared to be trying to avoid escalation and distance himself from the scene of the fight.
The newspaper "Puebla County" reported that official Moreno later admitted that his anger flared up after an alleged mockery from deputy Morán regarding his desire to buy a bag, but his justification did not convince social media users, who considered his behavior exaggerated and unjustified, especially since he has a previous record of altercations with other officials.
Many questioned the level of professionalism among some representatives of local institutions, emphasizing that what occurred "affects the image of officials and undermines citizens' trust in public institutions."