A clash that spread on social media in Mexico has sparked widespread controversy, after documenting a sudden altercation between federal deputy Leoncio Morán Sánchez and local official Roberto Moreno in one of the city's streets.

The situation began with a heated exchange between the two parties before quickly escalating into a physical confrontation, as official Moreno was seen advancing towards deputy Morán, challenging him to engage in a direct fight. During his rush to throw a strong punch, Moreno's foot slipped, causing him to fall to the ground, but he immediately got up and aimed a kick at the deputy, who appeared to be trying to avoid escalation and distance himself from the scene of the fight.

The newspaper "Puebla County" reported that official Moreno later admitted that his anger flared up after an alleged mockery from deputy Morán regarding his desire to buy a bag, but his justification did not convince social media users, who considered his behavior exaggerated and unjustified, especially since he has a previous record of altercations with other officials.

Many questioned the level of professionalism among some representatives of local institutions, emphasizing that what occurred "affects the image of officials and undermines citizens' trust in public institutions."