The public prosecutor in Milan has launched an extensive investigation into a group of wealthy Italian tourists, suspected of paying tens of thousands of pounds to participate in human hunting trips during the siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s, with additional fees for those wishing to target children.

Investigations indicate that the accused, who belong to far-right circles, traveled to Sarajevo to participate in what was then described as "sniper tourism," where they paid money to members of the Bosnian Serb Army in exchange for shooting at civilians in scenes that were considered a living embodiment of the massacre, according to the Daily Mail.

Between 1992 and 1996, Sarajevo witnessed the deaths of more than 10,000 people due to shelling and sniper fire, while evidence revealed that tourists were transported to the hills overlooking the city to aim their weapons at passersby, while Misha Slimovic Street became known as "Sniper Alley" due to the daily targeting of civilians.

Documents that appeared in the documentary film "Sarajevo Safari" by director Miran Zupanic confirmed that participants paid amounts to forces loyal to Radovan Karadzic, the Serbian leader sentenced to 40 years in prison for genocide and crimes against humanity. Investigations estimate the number of those involved to be around 100 people from various cities such as Milan, Turin, and Trieste.

The investigation team relied on testimonies from victims and intelligence officers from Bosnia and Slovenia, in addition to information indicating that Italian intelligence was aware of the participation of Italian citizens in these activities since 1993.

The Bosnian consul in Milan, Daj Domroksic, confirmed that his government has provided "full cooperation" to the Italian authorities, emphasizing the need to uncover the complete truth and hold those responsible accountable, stating: "We seek to settle the accounts of the past and I will provide all the information I have to support the investigation."