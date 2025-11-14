بدأ الادعاء العام في ميلانو تحقيقًا موسعًا مع مجموعة من السياح الإيطاليين الأثرياء، بعد الاشتباه في دفعهم عشرات الآلاف من الجنيهات الإسترلينية للمشاركة في رحلات صيد بشرية خلال حصار سراييفو في تسعينيات القرن الماضي، مع فرض مبالغ إضافية للراغبين في استهداف الأطفال.

وتشير التحقيقات إلى أن المتهمين، الذين ينتمون لدوائر يمينية متشددة، توجهوا إلى سراييفو للمشاركة في ما وُصف حينها بـ «سياحة القناصة»، حيث دفعوا أموالًا لعناصر من جيش صرب البوسنة مقابل إطلاق النار على المدنيين في مشاهد اعتُبرت تجسيدًا حيًا للمذبحة، بحسب ما ذكرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل».

وخلال الفترة الممتدة بين عامي ١٩٩٢ و١٩٩٦، شهدت سراييفو مقتل أكثر من ١٠ آلاف شخص نتيجة القصف ونيران القناصة، فيما كشفت الأدلة أن السياح كانوا يُنقلون إلى التلال المطلة على المدينة لتصويب أسلحتهم نحو المارة، بينما تحوّل شارع ميشا سليموفيتش إلى «زقاق القناصة» لما شهده يوميًا من استهداف للمدنيين.

وأكدت الوثائق التي ظهرت في الفيلم الوثائقي «سفاري سراييفو» للمخرج ميران زوبانيتش أن المشاركين دفعوا مبالغ لقوات تابعة لرادوفان كاراديتش، الزعيم الصربي المحكوم بالسجن 40 عامًا بتهم الإبادة الجماعية وجرائم ضد الإنسانية. وتقدّر التحقيقات عدد المتورطين بنحو 100 شخص من رجال أعمال ومدن مختلفة مثل ميلانو وتورينو وترييستي.

واستند فريق التحقيق إلى شهادات ضحايا ورجال مخابرات من البوسنة وسلوفينيا، بالإضافة إلى معلومات تشير إلى معرفة المخابرات الإيطالية بمشاركة مواطنين إيطاليين في هذه الأنشطة منذ عام ١٩٩٣.

وأكد القنصل البوسني في ميلانو داج دومروكسيتش أن حكومة بلاده قدمت «تعاونًا كاملاً» للسلطات الإيطالية، مشددًا على ضرورة كشف الحقيقة كاملة ومحاسبة المسؤولين، موضحًا: «نسعى لتصفية حسابات الماضي وسأقدم كل ما أملكه من معلومات لدعم التحقيق».