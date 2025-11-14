Despite the great popularity of coffee around the world, it is still surrounded by a set of misconceptions that people repeat without a clear scientific basis. In this context, a specialist in cardiovascular diseases explained that moderate coffee consumption does not pose a health risk; rather, it can offer real benefits to the body, noting that the safe daily dose is about 4 cups of espresso.

The debunking of myths begins with the common belief that coffee is merely an "energy drink" devoid of any health value. In reality, coffee contains antioxidants, polyphenols, and organic acids that contribute to cell protection and enhance digestive health. Additionally, its aroma and the enjoyment of consuming it in a social setting may support brain health and stimulate what is known as neuroplasticity.

The second myth is the belief that one cup of coffee a day is sufficient. In fact, recommendations indicate that consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily — equivalent to 4 cups of espresso — is considered safe for healthy adults. However, pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to reduce their intake or avoid coffee, as caffeine may cross into the fetus or be transferred through breast milk, causing sleep disturbances for the baby or tension in the uterus.

As for the idea that coffee helps suppress appetite, it is not accurate. Coffee may temporarily reduce the feeling of hunger, but it does not actually affect eating behavior or contribute to sustainable weight loss, despite its common use among those trying to reduce meals.

Regarding the fourth myth, which claims that coffee weakens the heart or harms blood vessels, evidence suggests that moderate consumption has no negative impact on the heart. In fact, it may be beneficial in some cases. However, some individuals may experience a temporary increase in heart rate or a slight rise in blood pressure if consumed in large amounts or irregularly.

The issue of difficulty in quitting coffee is often exaggerated. One can gradually reduce dependence on it or switch to decaffeinated varieties or alternative beverages like herbal tea. It is noted that withdrawal symptoms, if they occur, are mild and temporary, mostly limited to headaches, anxiety, or difficulty concentrating during the first day only.

The sixth myth revolves around the claim that coffee leaches calcium from the body. However, the reality is that coffee does not negatively affect calcium metabolism; rather, it contributes to improving blood flow to the kidneys. Any potential impact can be compensated for with a calcium-rich diet that includes fermented dairy products, cheese, and nuts.

Finally, some believe that mixing coffee with milk creates a harmful combination or "poison," but there is no evidence to support this claim. On the contrary, milk can enhance some of the benefits of coffee, provided attention is paid to the type of milk used, especially those rich in calories and fats, which may affect weight when consumed excessively.

Overall, coffee remains a safe and beneficial beverage when consumed in moderation, provided that excess is avoided and individual health conditions are considered.