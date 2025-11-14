رغم الشعبية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها القهوة حول العالم، لا تزال تحيط بها مجموعة من المفاهيم الخاطئة التي تتكرر على ألسنة الناس دون أساس علمي واضح. وفي هذا السياق، أوضح أحد المختصين في أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية أن تناول القهوة باعتدال لا يشكل خطراً على الصحة، بل يمكن أن يقدم فوائد حقيقية للجسم، مشيرًا إلى أن الجرعة اليومية الآمنة تصل إلى نحو 4 أكواب من الإسبريسو.

ويبدأ تفنيد الخرافات بالاعتقاد الشائع أن القهوة مجرد «مشروب طاقة» يخلو من أي قيمة صحية. والحقيقة أن القهوة تحتوي على مضادات أكسدة، وبوليفينولات، وأحماض عضوية تساهم في حماية الخلايا وتعزيز صحة الجهاز الهضمي. كما أن رائحتها ومتعة تناولها في إطار اجتماعي قد تدعم صحة الدماغ وتحفز ما يُعرف بالمرونة العصبية.

الخرافة الثانية تتمثل في الاعتقاد بأن كوباً واحداً من القهوة يومياً يكفي. في الواقع، تشير التوصيات إلى أن استهلاك ما يصل إلى 400 ملليغرام من الكافيين يوميًا — أي ما يعادل 4 أكواب من الإسبريسو — يُعتبر آمناً للبالغين الأصحاء. ومع ذلك، يُنصح النساء الحوامل والمرضعات بتقليل الكمية أو تجنّب القهوة، لأن الكافيين قد يعبر إلى الجنين أو ينتقل عبر الحليب، مسببًا اضطرابات نوم للطفل أو توترًا في الرحم.

أما الفكرة القائلة بأن القهوة تساعد على كبح الشهية، فهي ليست دقيقة. قد تخفف القهوة الإحساس بالجوع لفترة قصيرة، لكنها لا تؤثر فعليًا في سلوك الأكل أو تسهم في فقدان الوزن بشكل مستدام، رغم شيوع استخدامها بين من يسعون لتقليل الوجبات.

وفيما يتعلق بالخرافة الرابعة، والتي تزعم أن القهوة تُضعف القلب أو تضر بالأوعية الدموية، فإن الأدلة تشير إلى أن تناولها باعتدال ليس له أثر سلبي على القلب. بل قد تكون مفيدة في بعض الحالات. ومع ذلك، قد يشعر بعض الأشخاص بتسارع مؤقت في ضربات القلب أو بارتفاع طفيف في الضغط إذا تم استهلاكها بكميات كبيرة أو بشكل غير منتظم.

أما مسألة صعوبة التوقف عن القهوة، فهي غالبًا ما تكون مبالغًا فيها. إذ يمكن تقليل الاعتماد عليها تدريجيًا، أو التحول إلى أنواع منزوعة الكافيين أو مشروبات بديلة مثل شاي الأعشاب. ويُذكر أن أعراض الانسحاب، إن ظهرت، تكون خفيفة ومؤقتة، وتقتصر في الغالب على صداع، أو توتر، أو صعوبة تركيز خلال اليوم الأول فقط.

الخرافة السادسة تدور حول الزعم بأن القهوة تُسرب الكالسيوم من الجسم. لكن الواقع أن القهوة لا تؤثر سلباً على استقلاب الكالسيوم، بل تساهم في تحسين تدفق الدم إلى الكلى. ويمكن تعويض أي تأثير محتمل عبر نظام غذائي غني بالكالسيوم، يتضمن منتجات الألبان المخمرة، الجبن، والمكسرات.

وأخيراً، هناك من يعتقد أن مزج القهوة بالحليب يشكل مزيجًا ضارًا أو «سُمًّا»، لكن لا توجد أدلة تدعم هذا الادعاء. بل بالعكس، يمكن أن يعزز الحليب بعض فوائد القهوة، بشرط الانتباه إلى نوع الحليب المستخدم، خاصة تلك الأنواع الغنية بالسعرات والدهون، والتي قد تؤثر على الوزن عند استهلاكها بإفراط.

في المجمل، تبقى القهوة مشروبًا آمنًا ومفيدًا عند تناولها باعتدال، شريطة تجنب المبالغة ومراعاة الحالة الصحية للفرد.