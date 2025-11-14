كشفت دراسة حديثة أجراها فريق من جامعة واشنطن الأمريكية، أن الأفراد ذوي معدلات الذكاء المنخفضة يواجهون صعوبة أكبر في تمييز الكلام داخل البيئات الصاخبة، حتى وإن كانت قدراتهم السمعية سليمة تمامًا.
ونشرت نتائج الدراسة في مجلة «PLOS One» العلمية، بقيادة عالمة الأعصاب السمعية بوني لاو، التي أوضحت أن العلاقة بين القدرة الإدراكية ودقة تمييز الكلام تتجاوز العوامل السمعية التقليدية لتشمل عمليات ذهنية معقدة.
وشملت الدراسة (49) مشاركًا، من بينهم (12) مصابًا بالتوحد، و(10) بمتلازمة الكحول الجنينية، و(27) شخصًا سليمًا.
وخضع المشاركون، لاختبار محاكاة رقمية لما يُعرف بـ«مشكلة حفلة الكوكتيل»، وهي تجربة إدراكية تتطلب التركيز على محادثة واحدة وسط أصوات متعددة ومتداخلة.
وقالت لاو في تصريحات نقلها موقع «ساينس دايلي» إن «المشكلة لا تكمن في الأذن، بل في العقل، إذ ترتبط القدرة على تمييز الأصوات بدرجة التركيز والمعالجة الإدراكية أكثر من سلامة السمع نفسه».
وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه الصعوبات تعود إلى تعقيد العمليات العصبية التي تشمل عزل الأصوات وتحديد مصدرها الرئيسي، ومعالجة الإشارات السمعية والبصرية في الوقت ذاته.
ورغم صغر حجم العينة، دعا فريق البحث إلى إعادة النظر في تصميم البيئات التعليمية والمهنية، واقتراح حلول عملية مثل جلوس الطلاب ذوي الصعوبات الإدراكية في المقاعد الأمامية؛ لتقليل التشويش وتحسين قدرتهم على الفهم.
A recent study conducted by a team from the University of Washington revealed that individuals with low intelligence quotients face greater difficulties in distinguishing speech in noisy environments, even when their hearing abilities are perfectly intact.
The results of the study were published in the scientific journal "PLOS One," led by auditory neuroscientist Bonnie Lau, who explained that the relationship between cognitive ability and speech discrimination accuracy goes beyond traditional auditory factors to include complex mental processes.
The study included 49 participants, among them 12 with autism, 10 with fetal alcohol syndrome, and 27 healthy individuals.
The participants underwent a digital simulation test of what is known as the "cocktail party problem," which is a perceptual experience that requires focusing on a single conversation amidst multiple overlapping sounds.
Lau stated in remarks reported by "Science Daily" that "the problem lies not in the ear, but in the mind, as the ability to distinguish sounds is more related to the degree of concentration and cognitive processing than to the integrity of hearing itself."
The researchers noted that these difficulties stem from the complexity of the neural processes involved in isolating sounds and identifying their main source, as well as processing auditory and visual signals simultaneously.
Despite the small sample size, the research team called for a reconsideration of the design of educational and professional environments, suggesting practical solutions such as seating students with cognitive difficulties in the front rows to reduce noise interference and improve their understanding.