كشفت دراسة حديثة أجراها فريق من جامعة واشنطن الأمريكية، أن الأفراد ذوي معدلات الذكاء المنخفضة يواجهون صعوبة أكبر في تمييز الكلام داخل البيئات الصاخبة، حتى وإن كانت قدراتهم السمعية سليمة تمامًا.

ونشرت نتائج الدراسة في مجلة «PLOS One» العلمية، بقيادة عالمة الأعصاب السمعية بوني لاو، التي أوضحت أن العلاقة بين القدرة الإدراكية ودقة تمييز الكلام تتجاوز العوامل السمعية التقليدية لتشمل عمليات ذهنية معقدة.

وشملت الدراسة (49) مشاركًا، من بينهم (12) مصابًا بالتوحد، و(10) بمتلازمة الكحول الجنينية، و(27) شخصًا سليمًا.

وخضع المشاركون، لاختبار محاكاة رقمية لما يُعرف بـ«مشكلة حفلة الكوكتيل»، وهي تجربة إدراكية تتطلب التركيز على محادثة واحدة وسط أصوات متعددة ومتداخلة.

وقالت لاو في تصريحات نقلها موقع «ساينس دايلي» إن «المشكلة لا تكمن في الأذن، بل في العقل، إذ ترتبط القدرة على تمييز الأصوات بدرجة التركيز والمعالجة الإدراكية أكثر من سلامة السمع نفسه».

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه الصعوبات تعود إلى تعقيد العمليات العصبية التي تشمل عزل الأصوات وتحديد مصدرها الرئيسي، ومعالجة الإشارات السمعية والبصرية في الوقت ذاته.

ورغم صغر حجم العينة، دعا فريق البحث إلى إعادة النظر في تصميم البيئات التعليمية والمهنية، واقتراح حلول عملية مثل جلوس الطلاب ذوي الصعوبات الإدراكية في المقاعد الأمامية؛ لتقليل التشويش وتحسين قدرتهم على الفهم.