A recent study conducted by a team from the University of Washington revealed that individuals with low intelligence quotients face greater difficulties in distinguishing speech in noisy environments, even when their hearing abilities are perfectly intact.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal "PLOS One," led by auditory neuroscientist Bonnie Lau, who explained that the relationship between cognitive ability and speech discrimination accuracy goes beyond traditional auditory factors to include complex mental processes.

The study included 49 participants, among them 12 with autism, 10 with fetal alcohol syndrome, and 27 healthy individuals.

The participants underwent a digital simulation test of what is known as the "cocktail party problem," which is a perceptual experience that requires focusing on a single conversation amidst multiple overlapping sounds.

Lau stated in remarks reported by "Science Daily" that "the problem lies not in the ear, but in the mind, as the ability to distinguish sounds is more related to the degree of concentration and cognitive processing than to the integrity of hearing itself."

The researchers noted that these difficulties stem from the complexity of the neural processes involved in isolating sounds and identifying their main source, as well as processing auditory and visual signals simultaneously.

Despite the small sample size, the research team called for a reconsideration of the design of educational and professional environments, suggesting practical solutions such as seating students with cognitive difficulties in the front rows to reduce noise interference and improve their understanding.