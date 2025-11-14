في كل عام، يُحتفل باليوم العالمي لداء السكري في 14 نوفمبر، بهدف رفع الوعي حول هذا المرض الذي يصيب ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم. وبينما يعرف الكثيرون الأعراض الشائعة مثل العطش الشديد وكثرة التبول، توجد علامات أخرى غير واضحة قد تكون مؤشراً على الإصابة، وتستدعي الانتباه.

من بين هذه العلامات، فقدان البصر المؤقت، والذي يمكن أن يحدث نتيجة ارتفاع مزمن في مستويات السكر بالدم، حيث يتسبب ذلك في تغيّرات تؤثر على شبكية العين، مما يؤدي إلى تراجع حدة الرؤية. ويُعد هذا النوع من الأعراض خفيًا لأنه قد لا يُربط مباشرة بالسكري.

كما أن الشعور المستمر بالتعب والضعف، دون سبب واضح أو مبرر مثل قلة النوم أو الإجهاد، يمكن أن يكون من الإشارات المبكرة. فالجسم المصاب بالسكري قد لا يتمكن من استخدام الجلوكوز بفعالية، ما يؤدي إلى نقص الطاقة رغم توفر السكر في الدم.

وتُعد الإصابة المتكررة بالعدوى، خاصة في الجهاز التنفسي أو الجلد أو المسالك البولية، من العلامات التي تستوجب الانتباه. فالارتفاع المزمن في مستوى السكر يضعف جهاز المناعة ويخلق بيئة ملائمة لتكاثر الجراثيم والفيروسات، مما يجعل الجسم أكثر عرضة للالتهابات.

أيضًا، بطء التئام الجروح حتى الطفيفة منها، كالجروح السطحية أو الخدوش، يمكن أن يكون مؤشرًا مبكرًا. فارتفاع السكر في الدم يعيق العمليات الطبيعية للتجدد الخلوي، ويؤخر شفاء الأنسجة.

ومن الأعراض الأكثر خطورة، والتي ترتبط عادة بالنوع الأول من داء السكري، الألم المفاجئ في البطن، والغثيان الشديد، والتقيؤ المستمر. فقد تكون هذه الأعراض ناتجة عن حالة تسمى «الحماض الكيتوني»، وهي تراكم الأجسام الكيتونية مثل الأسيتون في الجسم نتيجة ارتفاع شديد ومطوّل في مستوى السكر. وفي حال ظهور هذه الأعراض، يجب طلب الإسعاف فورًا، لأن تأخر العلاج قد يؤدي إلى غيبوبة سكرية.

بشكل عام، لا ينبغي تجاهل أي من هذه العلامات، حتى وإن بدت غير مرتبطة بشكل مباشر بالسكري. التشخيص المبكر والمتابعة الطبية المنتظمة يساهمان بشكل كبير في السيطرة على المرض وتفادي مضاعفاته طويلة الأمد.