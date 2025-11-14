Every year, World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14, with the aim of raising awareness about this disease that affects millions of people around the world. While many are familiar with common symptoms such as extreme thirst and frequent urination, there are other less obvious signs that may indicate the condition and warrant attention.

Among these signs is temporary vision loss, which can occur due to chronic high blood sugar levels, causing changes that affect the retina, leading to a decline in visual acuity. This type of symptom is subtle because it may not be directly associated with diabetes.

Additionally, a persistent feeling of fatigue and weakness, without a clear or justifiable reason such as lack of sleep or stress, can be an early signal. The body affected by diabetes may not be able to use glucose effectively, resulting in a lack of energy despite the presence of sugar in the blood.

Frequent infections, especially in the respiratory system, skin, or urinary tract, are signs that require attention. Chronic high blood sugar weakens the immune system and creates a favorable environment for the proliferation of germs and viruses, making the body more susceptible to infections.

Moreover, slow healing of wounds, even minor ones like superficial cuts or scratches, can be an early indicator. High blood sugar hinders the natural processes of cellular regeneration and delays tissue healing.

Among the more serious symptoms, which are typically associated with type 1 diabetes, are sudden abdominal pain, severe nausea, and persistent vomiting. These symptoms may be due to a condition called "ketoacidosis," which is the accumulation of ketone bodies like acetone in the body resulting from a severe and prolonged rise in blood sugar levels. If these symptoms appear, emergency medical assistance should be sought immediately, as delayed treatment could lead to diabetic coma.

In general, none of these signs should be ignored, even if they seem indirectly related to diabetes. Early diagnosis and regular medical follow-up significantly contribute to managing the disease and avoiding long-term complications.