أطلقت الأمم المتحدة، خلال مؤتمر المناخ «كوب 30»، خطة عمل للنظم الصحية العالمية للتكيف مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والطقس المتطرف.

وذكرت الأمم المتحدة، أنه بينما تتواصل مفاوضات المناخ في مدينة بيليم الأمازونية بالبرازيل، اعتمدت الحكومات ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والشركاء «خطة عمل بيليم الصحية»، مع التركيز على معالجة التفاوتات في الرعاية الصحية.

وبحسب الأمم المتحدة، فإن الحرارة الشديدة والفيضانات والجفاف والعواصف ليست مجرد تهديدات بيئية، بل تؤدي إلى تفشي الأمراض، وانعدام الأمن الغذائي والمائي، وتعطيل الخدمات الصحية الأساسية.

دمج الصحة في إستراتيجيات المناخ

وتحدد خطة العمل، التي طورتها منظمة الصحة العالمية وجامعة الأمم المتحدة وشركاء آخرون في الأمم المتحدة، بالتعاون مع الحكومة البرازيلية، خطوات عملية لدمج الصحة في إستراتيجيات المناخ.

وسيجري تخصيص اليوم (الجمعة) في الجناح للتحالف من أجل العمل التحويلي بشأن المناخ والصحة، وهي مبادرة تقودها منظمة الصحة العالمية لتسريع الانتقال إلى نظم صحية قادرة على التكيف مع المناخ ومنخفضة الكربون.

كما أطلق برنامج الأمم المتحدة للبيئة (UNEP) وشركاؤه مبادرة لخفض هدر الطعام إلى النصف بحلول عام 2030، وخفض ما يصل إلى (7%) من انبعاثات الميثان كجزء من الجهود المبذولة لإبطاء تغير المناخ.

ويشير برنامج الأمم المتحدة للبيئة، إلى أن العالم يهدر أكثر من مليار طن من الطعام كل عام، ما يساهم بما يصل إلى (10%) من انبعاثات غازات الاحتباس الحراري العالمية.

ويشكل ما يصل إلى (14%) من انبعاثات الميثان، وهو ملوث مناخي قصير العمر يكون أقوى بـ (84) مرة في احترار الغلاف الجوي من ثاني أكسيد الكربون على مدى (20) عامًا.