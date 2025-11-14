In a move that has sparked widespread controversy among millions of subscribers to mobile telecommunications services, the four major mobile companies operating in the Egyptian market - Vodafone, Orange, Etisalat, and WE - have submitted official requests to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to explore the possibility of increasing the prices of voice call services, data, and home internet.

The requests come amid a sharp rise in operating costs, particularly following recent increases in fuel and energy prices, which reached about 12% last October, leading to unprecedented financial pressures on these companies.

According to statements from Rania Gharib, the Deputy CEO for Regulatory Affairs and Legal Affairs at Orange Egypt, these requests do not indicate a predetermined percentage increase but are based on a comprehensive study of cost elements, including the rise in diesel prices - which is essential for operating network towers - from 3.65 EGP per liter in 2017 to 11.50 EGP currently, in addition to the overall inflation that has exceeded 30% in recent years.

Rania Gharib confirmed that the companies are seeking to ensure the sustainability of investments in network improvements, especially with the launch of 5G services scheduled for the first half of 2025, after the authority granted licenses to the four companies last October for 825 million dollars.

Response from the "National Telecommunications Authority"

In a swift response to the news circulating through media outlets and social media platforms, the CEO of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Engineer Mohamed Shamroukh, confirmed that no official decision to increase prices has been issued yet.

Shamroukh explained, in press statements made on the sidelines of the Global Outsourcing Summit in Cairo on November 9, that the authority reviews these requests periodically and meticulously, relying on in-depth technical and financial studies to achieve a balance between the interests of subscribers and ensuring the continuity of investments in the sector.

He stated that submitting requests is a routine procedure in competitive markets, but it does not imply automatic approval, emphasizing that any potential adjustment will only occur after ensuring that there is no negative impact on service quality or financial burdens on citizens.

He added that the authority is focused on enhancing quality, as additional frequencies will be made available to companies next January, allowing the operation of more than 1,000 new mobile stations and raising the coverage of the "Decent Life" initiative to 99% in rural areas.

He also noted that the sector has achieved revenues of 10 billion EGP from the mobile phone governance system since January 2025, reflecting the success of efforts to combat smuggling and support local industry.

This request comes at a time when the Egyptian telecommunications market is facing increasing economic challenges, with the number of mobile service subscribers reaching about 104 million people, and the sector contributing approximately 3.65% to the GDP annually until 2029, according to "Mordor Intelligence" market research reports.