في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين ملايين المشتركين في خدمات الاتصالات المتنقلة، تقدمت شركات المحمول الأربع الكبرى العاملة في السوق المصرية -فودافون، أورانج، اتصالات، وي- بطلبات رسمية إلى الجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات (NTRA) لبحث إمكانية زيادة أسعار خدمات المكالمات الصوتية، البيانات، والإنترنت المنزلي.

الطلبات تأتي في ظل ارتفاع حاد في تكاليف التشغيل، خصوصاً بعد الزيادات الأخيرة في أسعار الوقود والطاقة، التي بلغت نحو 12% في أكتوبر الماضي، ما أدى إلى ضغوط مالية غير مسبوقة على هذه الشركات.

ووفقاً لتصريحات نائب الرئيس التنفيذي للعلاقات التنظيمية والشؤون القانونية في أورانج مصر رانيا غريب، فإن هذه الطلبات لا تشير إلى نسبة زيادة محددة مسبقاً، بل تستند إلى دراسة شاملة لعناصر التكلفة، بما في ذلك ارتفاع أسعار السولار -الذي يعتمد عليه تشغيل أبراج الشبكات- من 3.65 جنيه للتر في 2017 إلى 11.50 جنيه حالياً، إضافة إلى التضخم العام الذي تجاوز 30% في السنوات الأخيرة.

وأكدت رانيا غريب أن الشركات تسعى لضمان استدامة الاستثمارات في تحسين الشبكات، خصوصاً مع إطلاق خدمات الجيل الخامس (5G) المقرر خلال النصف الأول من 2025، بعد منح الجهاز التراخيص للشركات الأربع في أكتوبر الماضي مقابل 825 مليون دولار.

رد «القومي للاتصالات»

في رد سريع على للأنباء المتداولة عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للجهاز القومي لتنظيم الاتصالات المهندس محمد شمروخ عدم صدور أي قرار رسمي بزيادة الأسعار حتى الآن.

وأوضح شمروخ، في تصريحات صحفية أدلى بها على هامش القمة العالمية للتعهيد في القاهرة يوم 9 نوفمبر، أن الجهاز يراجع هذه الطلبات بشكل دوري ودقيق، معتمداً على دراسات فنية ومالية معمقة لتحقيق التوازن بين مصالح المشتركين وضمان استمرارية الاستثمارات في القطاع.

وقال شمروخ إن تقديم الطلبات إجراء روتيني في الأسواق التنافسية، لكنه لا يعني الموافقة التلقائية، مشدداً على أن أي تعديل محتمل لن يتم إلا بعد ضمان عدم التأثير السلبي على جودة الخدمات أو الأعباء المالية على المواطنين.

وأضاف أن الجهاز يركز على تعزيز الجودة، حيث ستتم إتاحة ترددات إضافية للشركات في يناير القادم، ما يتيح تشغيل أكثر من 1000 محطة محمول جديدة، ورفع تغطية مبادرة «حياة كريمة» إلى 99% في المناطق الريفية.

كما أشار إلى أن القطاع حقق إيرادات بلغت 10 مليارات جنيه من منظومة حوكمة الهواتف المحمولة منذ يناير 2025، ما يعكس نجاح الجهود في مكافحة التهريب ودعم الصناعة المحلية.

يأتي هذا الطلب في وقت تواجه فيه السوق المصرية للاتصالات تحديات اقتصادية متزايدة، حيث بلغ عدد المشتركين في خدمات المحمول نحو 104 ملايين شخص، مع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي بنحو 3.65% سنوياً حتى 2029، وفقاً لتقارير «موردور إنتليجنس» للأبحاث السوقية.