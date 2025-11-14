تستعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لعاصفة ثلجية كثيفة تُعد من أقوى موجات الشتاء هذا العام، وسط تحذيرات متصاعدة من خبراء الأرصاد الجوية بشأن الرياح العاتية والانخفاض الحاد في درجات الحرارة وتراكمات الثلوج التي قد تشلّ الحركة في عدد من الولايات. وتوقعت هيئة الأرصاد الوطنية الأمريكية، أن تشهد مناطق واسعة من ولايات مونتانا، داكوتا الشمالية، مينيسوتا، وميشيغان تساقطاً كثيفاً للثلوج يتجاوز 45 سنتيمتراً، مع سرعة رياح قد تصل إلى 80 كيلومتراً في الساعة خلال الأيام القادمة.

وتشير التوقعات إلى أن تأثير العاصفة سيمتد تدريجياً نحو ولايات الوسط الشرقي، ما يهدد بتعطيل الرحلات الجوية وإغلاق الطرق السريعة وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن آلاف المنازل. كما أصدرت السلطات المحلية تنبيهات عاجلة للسكان بضرورة تجنّب التنقل غير الضروري وتخزين المؤن الأساسية، تحسباً لانخفاض درجات الحرارة إلى ما دون 15 درجة مئوية تحت الصفر في بعض المناطق الشمالية. ويُرجّح أن تستمر العاصفة حتى نهاية الأسبوع، قبل أن تتراجع حدّتها تدريجياً، بينما أكدت خدمات الطوارئ جاهزيتها للتعامل مع أي حالات إجلاء أو إنقاذ محتملة.

ويرى خبراء المناخ أن العاصفة الحالية تمثل مؤشراً جديداً على اضطراب أنماط الطقس نتيجة التغير المناخي العالمي، الذي بات يضاعف من تكرار العواصف الثلجية العنيفة خلال فصل الشتاء في نصف الكرة الشمالي.