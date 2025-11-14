The United States is preparing for a heavy snowstorm, considered one of the strongest winter waves this year, amid escalating warnings from meteorologists about strong winds, a sharp drop in temperatures, and snow accumulations that could paralyze movement in several states. The National Weather Service has predicted that large areas of Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Michigan will experience heavy snowfall exceeding 45 centimeters, with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kilometers per hour in the coming days.

Forecasts indicate that the storm's impact will gradually extend towards the eastern central states, threatening to disrupt flights, close highways, and cause power outages for thousands of homes. Local authorities have issued urgent alerts to residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stockpile essential supplies in anticipation of temperatures dropping below 15 degrees Celsius below zero in some northern areas. The storm is expected to continue until the end of the week before gradually diminishing in intensity, while emergency services have confirmed their readiness to handle any potential evacuation or rescue situations.

Climate experts believe that the current storm represents a new indicator of disrupted weather patterns due to global climate change, which has been increasing the frequency of severe snowstorms during winter in the Northern Hemisphere.