With the arrival of autumn, skincare specialists aim to control pigmentation that often results from excessive sun exposure without adequate protection, leading to uncontrolled proliferation of melanin cells and the appearance of dark spots that are difficult to eliminate due to the "memory" of those cells that may bring back the spots even after treatment. In this context, four scientifically supported effective ingredients have emerged that work to gently and safely lighten the skin and even out its tone, away from surgical approaches or chemical peels.

First: Exosomes, which are tiny carriers that transport essential elements like fats and proteins to damaged cells, enhancing skin renewal and evening out skin tone. Second: Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which reduces pigmentation and inflammation, suitable for all types of sensitive skin. Third: Tranexamic acid, a medical ingredient with anti-inflammatory properties that directly affects melanin production by inhibiting the enzyme tyrosinase. Finally: Gluconolactone, an acid that gently exfoliates the skin, enhances hydration, and gradually improves skin texture with regular use.

Experts recommend applying these ingredients alongside daily sunscreen use to protect the skin from UV rays and thus reduce the formation of new spots, emphasizing that prevention remains the most important step to enhance the effectiveness of topical ingredients and maintain sustainable results.