مع حلول فصل الخريف، يصبو المختصون في العناية بالبشرة إلى السيطرة على التصبغات التي غالباً ما تنجم عن التعرض المفرط لأشعة الشمس دون حماية كافية، ما يؤدي إلى تكاثر خلايا الميلانين بشكل غير منضبط، وظهور بقع داكنة يصعب التخلص منها بسبب «ذاكرة» تلك الخلايا التي قد تعيد البقع حتى بعد العلاج. وفي هذا الإطار، برزت أربعة مكوّنات فعّالة مدعمة علمياً تعمل على تفتيح البشرة وتوحيد لونها بلطف وأمان، بعيداً عن المقاربات الجراحية أو التقشير الكيميائي.

أولاً: الإكسوسومات، وهي ناقلات دقيقة تنقل العناصر الأساسية مثل الدهون والبروتينات إلى الخلايا المتضرّرة، مما يعزز تجديد الجلد وتوحيد لون البشرة. ثانياً: النياسيناميد (فيتامين B3)، الذي يحدّ من التصبغ ويقلل الالتهابات، ويُناسب جميع أنواع البشرة الحسّاسة. ثالثاً: حمض الترانيكساميك، وهو مكون طبي يمتلك خصائص مضادة للالتهاب ويؤثر مباشرة على إنتاج الميلانين من خلال تثبيط إنزيم التيروزيناز. وأخيراً: الغلوكونولاكتون، وهو حمض يقشّر البشرة بلطف، يعزز الترطيب ويُحسِّن ملمس الجلد تدريجياً مع الاستخدام المنتظم.

وينصح الخبراء بتطبيق هذه المكوّنات إلى جانب استخدام واقٍ شمسي يومي لحماية البشرة من الأشعة فوق البنفسجية وبالتالي الحد من تكون بقع جديدة، مؤكدين أن الوقاية تظل الخطوة الأهم لتعزيز فعالية المكونات الموضعية والحفاظ على نتائج مستدامة.