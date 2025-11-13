يعاني كثير من الأشخاص من برودة دائمة في اليدين والقدمين، حتى داخل الأماكن الدافئة، وغالباً ما يُنظر إلى هذه الحالة على أنها سمة فردية أو طبيعة جسمانية لا تستدعي القلق. لكن الحقيقة أن استمرار هذا الشعور قد يكون مؤشراً على مشكلات صحية لا ينبغي تجاهلها.
استجابة طبيعية
فعادةً ما يشعر الجميع بالبرودة في الأطراف عند التعرّض لأجواء باردة، كجزء من استجابة الجسم الطبيعية التي تركز تدفق الدم نحو الأعضاء الحيوية مثل القلب والدماغ، لكن حين يحتاج الشخص لبطانية في غرفة معتدلة الحرارة، أو يعاني من برودة مزمنة في اليدين والقدمين، فهذه قد تكون إشارة إلى اضطراب داخلي.
من أبرز الأسباب المحتملة، فقر الدم الناتج عن نقص الحديد. فوجود الحديد ضروري لتكوين الهيموغلوبين المسؤول عن نقل الأكسجين في الجسم، وعند انخفاض مستوياته، يعيد الجسم توجيه الدم إلى الأعضاء الأهم على حساب الأطراف، مما يؤدي إلى برودتها. هذا يترافق غالباً مع أعراض مثل التعب المستمر، شحوب الجلد، وتسارع ضربات القلب.
كما يمكن أن يكون السبب قصور الغدة الدرقية، وهي المسؤولة عن تنظيم حرارة الجسم. وعند انخفاض نشاطها، يتباطأ معدل الأيض ويقل إنتاج الحرارة، ما يجعل الجسم أكثر حساسية للبرد. ويصحب هذه الحالة أعراض أخرى مثل تساقط الشعر، جفاف الجلد، زيادة في الوزن، وتراجع في النشاط العام.
كذلك، فإن انخفاض ضغط الدم يؤثر سلباً على قدرة الدم على الوصول بقوة كافية إلى الشعيرات الدموية الدقيقة، خصوصا في اليدين والقدمين، مما يسبب شعوراً دائماً بالبرودة. ويُضاف إلى ذلك أن التدخين يُعد من العوامل المباشرة لهذه الحالة، إذ يتسبب في تضييق الأوعية الدموية وتشنجها، ما يضعف الدورة الدموية ويزيد الإحساس بالبرودة.
وللحد من هذه المشكلة، يُوصى بعدة خطوات مهمة، تبدأ بمراجعة الطبيب لإجراء فحوصات شاملة تشمل تحليل الدم، قياس مستويات هرمون الغدة الدرقية (TSH)، وضغط الدم. كما يُنصح باللجوء إلى حمامات التباين للقدمين واليدين، وممارسة النشاط البدني المنتظم لتحفيز الدورة الدموية، مع تعديل النظام الغذائي ليشمل التوابل الدافئة مثل الزنجبيل والقرفة والفلفل الحار.
وينبغي كذلك الامتناع عن التدخين، وتقليل استهلاك الكافيين الذي قد يؤدي إلى تضييق الأوعية الدموية. فبرودة الأطراف المستمرة ليست مجرد إزعاج يومي، بل رسالة تحذيرية من الجسم تستحق الاستماع والانتباه، قبل أن تتفاقم إلى مضاعفات صحية أكبر.
Many people suffer from a constant coldness in their hands and feet, even in warm places, and this condition is often seen as an individual trait or a bodily nature that does not warrant concern. However, the truth is that the persistence of this feeling may indicate health issues that should not be ignored.
Natural Response
Typically, everyone feels cold in their extremities when exposed to cold environments, as part of the body's natural response that focuses blood flow towards vital organs such as the heart and brain. However, when a person needs a blanket in a moderately warm room or suffers from chronic coldness in their hands and feet, this may be a sign of an internal disorder.
One of the most prominent potential causes is anemia resulting from iron deficiency. The presence of iron is essential for the formation of hemoglobin, which is responsible for transporting oxygen in the body. When its levels drop, the body redirects blood to the more important organs at the expense of the extremities, leading to their coldness. This is often accompanied by symptoms such as persistent fatigue, pale skin, and a rapid heartbeat.
Another possible cause could be hypothyroidism, which is responsible for regulating body temperature. When its activity decreases, the metabolic rate slows down and heat production decreases, making the body more sensitive to cold. This condition is accompanied by other symptoms such as hair loss, dry skin, weight gain, and a decline in overall activity.
Additionally, low blood pressure negatively affects the ability of blood to reach the tiny capillaries with sufficient force, especially in the hands and feet, causing a constant feeling of coldness. Furthermore, smoking is considered one of the direct factors for this condition, as it causes blood vessels to constrict and spasm, weakening circulation and increasing the sensation of cold.
To mitigate this problem, several important steps are recommended, starting with consulting a doctor for comprehensive tests including blood analysis, measuring thyroid hormone levels (TSH), and blood pressure. It is also advised to resort to contrast baths for the feet and hands, and to engage in regular physical activity to stimulate circulation, along with adjusting the diet to include warming spices such as ginger, cinnamon, and chili pepper.
Moreover, one should refrain from smoking and reduce caffeine consumption, which may lead to blood vessel constriction. Continuous coldness in the extremities is not just a daily nuisance, but a warning message from the body that deserves to be listened to and heeded before it escalates into more significant health complications.