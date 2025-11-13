يعاني كثير من الأشخاص من برودة دائمة في اليدين والقدمين، حتى داخل الأماكن الدافئة، وغالباً ما يُنظر إلى هذه الحالة على أنها سمة فردية أو طبيعة جسمانية لا تستدعي القلق. لكن الحقيقة أن استمرار هذا الشعور قد يكون مؤشراً على مشكلات صحية لا ينبغي تجاهلها.

استجابة طبيعية

فعادةً ما يشعر الجميع بالبرودة في الأطراف عند التعرّض لأجواء باردة، كجزء من استجابة الجسم الطبيعية التي تركز تدفق الدم نحو الأعضاء الحيوية مثل القلب والدماغ، لكن حين يحتاج الشخص لبطانية في غرفة معتدلة الحرارة، أو يعاني من برودة مزمنة في اليدين والقدمين، فهذه قد تكون إشارة إلى اضطراب داخلي.

من أبرز الأسباب المحتملة، فقر الدم الناتج عن نقص الحديد. فوجود الحديد ضروري لتكوين الهيموغلوبين المسؤول عن نقل الأكسجين في الجسم، وعند انخفاض مستوياته، يعيد الجسم توجيه الدم إلى الأعضاء الأهم على حساب الأطراف، مما يؤدي إلى برودتها. هذا يترافق غالباً مع أعراض مثل التعب المستمر، شحوب الجلد، وتسارع ضربات القلب.

كما يمكن أن يكون السبب قصور الغدة الدرقية، وهي المسؤولة عن تنظيم حرارة الجسم. وعند انخفاض نشاطها، يتباطأ معدل الأيض ويقل إنتاج الحرارة، ما يجعل الجسم أكثر حساسية للبرد. ويصحب هذه الحالة أعراض أخرى مثل تساقط الشعر، جفاف الجلد، زيادة في الوزن، وتراجع في النشاط العام.

كذلك، فإن انخفاض ضغط الدم يؤثر سلباً على قدرة الدم على الوصول بقوة كافية إلى الشعيرات الدموية الدقيقة، خصوصا في اليدين والقدمين، مما يسبب شعوراً دائماً بالبرودة. ويُضاف إلى ذلك أن التدخين يُعد من العوامل المباشرة لهذه الحالة، إذ يتسبب في تضييق الأوعية الدموية وتشنجها، ما يضعف الدورة الدموية ويزيد الإحساس بالبرودة.

وللحد من هذه المشكلة، يُوصى بعدة خطوات مهمة، تبدأ بمراجعة الطبيب لإجراء فحوصات شاملة تشمل تحليل الدم، قياس مستويات هرمون الغدة الدرقية (TSH)، وضغط الدم. كما يُنصح باللجوء إلى حمامات التباين للقدمين واليدين، وممارسة النشاط البدني المنتظم لتحفيز الدورة الدموية، مع تعديل النظام الغذائي ليشمل التوابل الدافئة مثل الزنجبيل والقرفة والفلفل الحار.

وينبغي كذلك الامتناع عن التدخين، وتقليل استهلاك الكافيين الذي قد يؤدي إلى تضييق الأوعية الدموية. فبرودة الأطراف المستمرة ليست مجرد إزعاج يومي، بل رسالة تحذيرية من الجسم تستحق الاستماع والانتباه، قبل أن تتفاقم إلى مضاعفات صحية أكبر.