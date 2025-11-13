يُعد مرض الزهايمر من أكبر التحديات في الطب العصبي، إذ يصيب نحو 40 مليون شخص حول العالم، ويتسبب في تدهور تدريجي للذاكرة والقدرات الإدراكية، وصولًا إلى فقدان الاستقلالية.

وعلى الرغم من عقود من الأبحاث، لم تنجح العلاجات الحالية في إيقاف أو عكس مسار المرض، لكن نتائج دراسة دولية حديثة كشفت آلية جديدة واعدة قد تفتح آفاقًا لعلاجات فعالة.

اختراق علمي جديد

يركز البحث على بروتين «تاو»، الذي يشبه في حالته الطبيعية قضبانًا داخل الخلايا العصبية تُستخدم كدعامات ومسارات نقل، إلا أن التغيرات التي تطرأ عليه في الزهايمر تجعله يتكتل بشكل غير طبيعي، مما يؤدي إلى تعطيل النظام الداخلي للخلايا وتلفها.

أما الاختراق العلمي الجديد، فيتمثل في دور مركب طبيعي يُعرف باسم NAD⁺، حيث أظهرت الدراسة أن تعزيز مستوياته في الجسم يمكن أن يحمي الدماغ من التدهور العصبي، وذلك عبر آلية غير مسبوقة تتعلق بعملية «تضفير الحمض النووي الريبوزي» (RNA Splicing)، وهي عملية حيوية تنظم كيفية قراءة المعلومات الجينية داخل الخلية.

تبيّن أن انخفاض NAD⁺ مع التقدم في العمر أو في حالات الاضطرابات العصبية، قد يكون عاملًا رئيسيًا في تطور المرض. كما أظهرت التجارب السابقة على مكملات مثل «نيكوتيناميد ريبوسيد» تحسناً ملحوظاً في النماذج الحيوانية، لكن دون فهم واضح للآلية.

الدراسة الجديدة أوضحت أن NAD⁺ ينشّط بروتينًا ينظم تضفير الحمض النووي الريبوزي، مما يساهم في تحسين وظائف مئات الجينات المرتبطة بصحة الدماغ، وعند تثبيط هذا البروتين، اختفت التأثيرات الإيجابية، ما يؤكد دوره المحوري.

وقد اعتمد الباحثون على مزيج من النماذج الحية، شملت ديدانا وفئرانا معدّلة وراثيًا، إلى جانب تحليلات عينات بشرية، ودمجوا هذه البيانات بتحليلات معززة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتتبع العلاقات بين ملايين البروتينات.

وتوصلوا إلى ارتباط مباشر بين ثلاثة مسارات حيوية متأثرة في الزهايمر: استقلاب الخلايا، تضفير الحمض النووي الريبوزي، وتنظيم عمليات طيّ وإزالة البروتينات. هذه النتائج قد تمهد الطريق لعلاجات تركز على دعم مستوى NAD⁺ وتحسين الأداء الجيني داخل الدماغ، بما يساهم في تأخير التدهور المعرفي وتحسين جودة حياة المرضى.