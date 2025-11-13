Alzheimer's disease is one of the biggest challenges in neurology, affecting around 40 million people worldwide, and causing a gradual decline in memory and cognitive abilities, leading to a loss of independence.

Despite decades of research, current treatments have failed to stop or reverse the course of the disease, but the results of a recent international study revealed a promising new mechanism that could open avenues for effective treatments.

A New Scientific Breakthrough

The research focuses on the "tau" protein, which in its normal state resembles rods within nerve cells that are used as scaffolding and transport pathways. However, the changes that occur to it in Alzheimer's cause it to aggregate abnormally, disrupting the internal system of the cells and damaging them.

The new scientific breakthrough lies in the role of a natural compound known as NAD⁺, as the study showed that enhancing its levels in the body can protect the brain from neurodegeneration, through an unprecedented mechanism related to the process of "RNA Splicing," which is a vital process that regulates how genetic information is read within the cell.

It was found that the decline of NAD⁺ with aging or in cases of neurological disorders may be a key factor in the development of the disease. Previous experiments on supplements like "Nicotinamide Riboside" showed significant improvement in animal models, but without a clear understanding of the mechanism.

The new study clarified that NAD⁺ activates a protein that regulates RNA splicing, contributing to the improvement of the functions of hundreds of genes related to brain health, and when this protein was inhibited, the positive effects disappeared, confirming its pivotal role.

The researchers relied on a mix of live models, including worms and genetically modified mice, along with analyses of human samples, and integrated this data with AI-enhanced analyses to trace the relationships between millions of proteins.

They found a direct link between three vital pathways affected in Alzheimer's: cellular metabolism, RNA splicing, and the regulation of protein folding and removal processes. These results may pave the way for treatments focused on supporting NAD⁺ levels and improving genetic performance within the brain, contributing to delaying cognitive decline and enhancing the quality of life for patients.