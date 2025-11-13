يُعد مرض الزهايمر من أكبر التحديات في الطب العصبي، إذ يصيب نحو 40 مليون شخص حول العالم، ويتسبب في تدهور تدريجي للذاكرة والقدرات الإدراكية، وصولًا إلى فقدان الاستقلالية.
وعلى الرغم من عقود من الأبحاث، لم تنجح العلاجات الحالية في إيقاف أو عكس مسار المرض، لكن نتائج دراسة دولية حديثة كشفت آلية جديدة واعدة قد تفتح آفاقًا لعلاجات فعالة.
اختراق علمي جديد
يركز البحث على بروتين «تاو»، الذي يشبه في حالته الطبيعية قضبانًا داخل الخلايا العصبية تُستخدم كدعامات ومسارات نقل، إلا أن التغيرات التي تطرأ عليه في الزهايمر تجعله يتكتل بشكل غير طبيعي، مما يؤدي إلى تعطيل النظام الداخلي للخلايا وتلفها.
أما الاختراق العلمي الجديد، فيتمثل في دور مركب طبيعي يُعرف باسم NAD⁺، حيث أظهرت الدراسة أن تعزيز مستوياته في الجسم يمكن أن يحمي الدماغ من التدهور العصبي، وذلك عبر آلية غير مسبوقة تتعلق بعملية «تضفير الحمض النووي الريبوزي» (RNA Splicing)، وهي عملية حيوية تنظم كيفية قراءة المعلومات الجينية داخل الخلية.
تبيّن أن انخفاض NAD⁺ مع التقدم في العمر أو في حالات الاضطرابات العصبية، قد يكون عاملًا رئيسيًا في تطور المرض. كما أظهرت التجارب السابقة على مكملات مثل «نيكوتيناميد ريبوسيد» تحسناً ملحوظاً في النماذج الحيوانية، لكن دون فهم واضح للآلية.
الدراسة الجديدة أوضحت أن NAD⁺ ينشّط بروتينًا ينظم تضفير الحمض النووي الريبوزي، مما يساهم في تحسين وظائف مئات الجينات المرتبطة بصحة الدماغ، وعند تثبيط هذا البروتين، اختفت التأثيرات الإيجابية، ما يؤكد دوره المحوري.
وقد اعتمد الباحثون على مزيج من النماذج الحية، شملت ديدانا وفئرانا معدّلة وراثيًا، إلى جانب تحليلات عينات بشرية، ودمجوا هذه البيانات بتحليلات معززة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتتبع العلاقات بين ملايين البروتينات.
وتوصلوا إلى ارتباط مباشر بين ثلاثة مسارات حيوية متأثرة في الزهايمر: استقلاب الخلايا، تضفير الحمض النووي الريبوزي، وتنظيم عمليات طيّ وإزالة البروتينات. هذه النتائج قد تمهد الطريق لعلاجات تركز على دعم مستوى NAD⁺ وتحسين الأداء الجيني داخل الدماغ، بما يساهم في تأخير التدهور المعرفي وتحسين جودة حياة المرضى.
Alzheimer's disease is one of the biggest challenges in neurology, affecting around 40 million people worldwide, and causing a gradual decline in memory and cognitive abilities, leading to a loss of independence.
Despite decades of research, current treatments have failed to stop or reverse the course of the disease, but the results of a recent international study revealed a promising new mechanism that could open avenues for effective treatments.
A New Scientific Breakthrough
The research focuses on the "tau" protein, which in its normal state resembles rods within nerve cells that are used as scaffolding and transport pathways. However, the changes that occur to it in Alzheimer's cause it to aggregate abnormally, disrupting the internal system of the cells and damaging them.
The new scientific breakthrough lies in the role of a natural compound known as NAD⁺, as the study showed that enhancing its levels in the body can protect the brain from neurodegeneration, through an unprecedented mechanism related to the process of "RNA Splicing," which is a vital process that regulates how genetic information is read within the cell.
It was found that the decline of NAD⁺ with aging or in cases of neurological disorders may be a key factor in the development of the disease. Previous experiments on supplements like "Nicotinamide Riboside" showed significant improvement in animal models, but without a clear understanding of the mechanism.
The new study clarified that NAD⁺ activates a protein that regulates RNA splicing, contributing to the improvement of the functions of hundreds of genes related to brain health, and when this protein was inhibited, the positive effects disappeared, confirming its pivotal role.
The researchers relied on a mix of live models, including worms and genetically modified mice, along with analyses of human samples, and integrated this data with AI-enhanced analyses to trace the relationships between millions of proteins.
They found a direct link between three vital pathways affected in Alzheimer's: cellular metabolism, RNA splicing, and the regulation of protein folding and removal processes. These results may pave the way for treatments focused on supporting NAD⁺ levels and improving genetic performance within the brain, contributing to delaying cognitive decline and enhancing the quality of life for patients.