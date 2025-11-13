A recent medical study revealed that the accumulation of visceral fat in the abdominal area, especially among women after menopause, is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia by up to 55%, even at an early age under 65 years.

The study explained that the decrease in estrogen levels after this stage redistributes fat from the subcutaneous layer to within the abdominal cavities, leading to chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and disturbances in blood flow to the brain, which are factors that increase the likelihood of developing dementia and neurological diseases.

The researchers indicated that women with a waist circumference exceeding 95 centimeters are more likely to develop dementia compared to those with a waist circumference of less than 75 centimeters, confirming that the relationship between visceral fat and cognitive decline remains significant even after accounting for the effects of age, physical activity, and economic indicators.

The study relied on analyzing data from thousands of women registered in the national health insurance system, tracking their health status over the years to observe the correlation between central obesity and the deterioration of cognitive abilities.

Experts warn that the risk is not limited to aging but extends to middle-aged women who suffer from fat accumulation around the waist, urging the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet that reduces visceral obesity to protect memory and brain health.