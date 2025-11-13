كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة، أن تراكم الدهون الحشوية في منطقة البطن، خصوصاً لدى النساء بعد مرحلة انقطاع الطمث، يرتبط بارتفاع خطر الإصابة بالخرف بنسبة تصل إلى 55%، حتى في سن مبكرة تقل عن 65 عاماً.

وأوضحت الدراسة، أن انخفاض مستويات هرمون الإستروجين بعد هذه المرحلة يعيد توزيع الدهون من الطبقة تحت الجلد إلى داخل التجاويف البطنية، ما يؤدي إلى التهابات مزمنة ومقاومة للإنسولين واضطرابات في تدفق الدم إلى الدماغ، وهي عوامل تزيد احتمالات الإصابة بالخرف والأمراض العصبية.

وبيّن الباحثون، أن النساء اللاتي تجاوز محيط خصرهن 95 سنتيمتراً أكثر عرضة للإصابة بالخرف مقارنة بمن يقل محيط خصرهن عن 75 سنتيمتراً، مؤكدين أن العلاقة بين الدهون الحشوية وتراجع الإدراك تبقى قائمة حتى بعد استبعاد تأثيرات العمر والنشاط البدني والمؤشرات الاقتصادية.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل بيانات آلاف النساء المسجلات في نظام التأمين الصحي الوطني، إذ تم تتبع حالتهن الصحية على مدى سنوات لرصد الارتباط بين السمنة المركزية وتدهور القدرات الإدراكية.

ويحذر الخبراء من أن الخطر لا يقتصر على التقدم في العمر، بل يمتد إلى النساء في منتصف العمر اللاتي يعانين من تراكم الدهون حول الخصر، داعين إلى اعتماد نمط حياة صحي ونظام غذائي متوازن يقلل من السمنة الحشوية لحماية الذاكرة والدماغ.