ضربت هزة أرضية بقوة 5.2 درجة على مقياس ريختر، صباح اليوم الأربعاء، منطقة غرب جزيرة قبرص، تحديداً بالقرب من مدينة بافوس، مما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان في الجزيرة وامتدت آثارها ليشعر بها سكان محافظة مرسى مطروح شمال غرب مصر.
رعب في المتوسط.. زلزال بقوة 5.2 درجة يهز قبرص ويصل إلى شواطئ مطروح!

سجلت الهزة في تمام الساعة 11:31 صباحاً بتوقيت نيقوسيا (9:31 بتوقيت غرينتش)، وعلى عمق يتراوح بين 10 و16 كيلومتراً تحت سطح الأرض، وفقاً لتقارير المركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل.

وكان مركز الهزة على بعد 5.4 كيلومتر شرق بافوس، وهي مدينة ساحلية في غرب قبرص، مما جعل الاهتزازات قوية في المناطق المجاورة مثل ليماسول ونيقوسيا.

وأفادت السلطات القبرصية بعدم تسجيل أي أضرار مادية فورية أو إصابات، رغم سقوط بعض الصخور على الطرق في منطقة بافوس، وإجلاء بعض المباني احترازياً.

وقال حاكم منطقة بافوس، خارالامبوس بيتكوبيتيس، إن «الزلزال كان قوياً لكنه لم يسبب أضراراً كبيرة حتى الآن».

كما شعر بالهزة أيضا سكان لبنان وبعض المناطق في تركيا.
وفي مصر، أكد المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية تسجيل الهزة على بعد مئات الكيلومترات شمال مرسى مطروح، حيث شعر بها السكان في المناطق الساحلية الشمالية.

وقال رئيس المعهد الدكتور طه رابح: «سجلت محطاتنا الهزة بقوة 5.22 درجة، ولم ترد أي تقارير عن خسائر في الأرواح أو الممتلكات في مصر».

وأوضح المعهد أن الشبكة القومية ترصد النشاط الزلزالي على مدار الساعة، وأن هذه الهزة ناتجة عن حركة الصفائح التكتونية في شرق المتوسط.

يُذكر أن منطقة قبرص تقع على «قوس قبرص» الزلزالي، حيث تتصادم الصفيحة الأفريقية مع الأوراسية، مما يجعلها عرضة للهزات المتكررة، لكن هذه الهزة تعتبر من الأقوى في المنطقة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة.