رعب في المتوسط.. زلزال بقوة 5.2 درجة يهز قبرص ويصل إلى شواطئ مطروح!
12 نوفمبر 2025 - 16:12
آخر تحديث 12 نوفمبر 2025 - 16:12
محمد صديق (القاهرة)
ضربت هزة أرضية بقوة 5.2 درجة على مقياس ريختر، صباح اليوم الأربعاء، منطقة غرب جزيرة قبرص، تحديداً بالقرب من مدينة بافوس، مما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان في الجزيرة وامتدت آثارها ليشعر بها سكان محافظة مرسى مطروح شمال غرب مصر.
سجلت الهزة في تمام الساعة 11:31 صباحاً بتوقيت نيقوسيا (9:31 بتوقيت غرينتش)، وعلى عمق يتراوح بين 10 و16 كيلومتراً تحت سطح الأرض، وفقاً لتقارير المركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل.
وكان مركز الهزة على بعد 5.4 كيلومتر شرق بافوس، وهي مدينة ساحلية في غرب قبرص، مما جعل الاهتزازات قوية في المناطق المجاورة مثل ليماسول ونيقوسيا.
وأفادت السلطات القبرصية بعدم تسجيل أي أضرار مادية فورية أو إصابات، رغم سقوط بعض الصخور على الطرق في منطقة بافوس، وإجلاء بعض المباني احترازياً.
وقال حاكم منطقة بافوس، خارالامبوس بيتكوبيتيس، إن «الزلزال كان قوياً لكنه لم يسبب أضراراً كبيرة حتى الآن».
كما شعر بالهزة أيضا سكان لبنان وبعض المناطق في تركيا.
وفي مصر، أكد المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية تسجيل الهزة على بعد مئات الكيلومترات شمال مرسى مطروح، حيث شعر بها السكان في المناطق الساحلية الشمالية.
وقال رئيس المعهد الدكتور طه رابح: «سجلت محطاتنا الهزة بقوة 5.22 درجة، ولم ترد أي تقارير عن خسائر في الأرواح أو الممتلكات في مصر».
وأوضح المعهد أن الشبكة القومية ترصد النشاط الزلزالي على مدار الساعة، وأن هذه الهزة ناتجة عن حركة الصفائح التكتونية في شرق المتوسط.
يُذكر أن منطقة قبرص تقع على «قوس قبرص» الزلزالي، حيث تتصادم الصفيحة الأفريقية مع الأوراسية، مما يجعلها عرضة للهزات المتكررة، لكن هذه الهزة تعتبر من الأقوى في المنطقة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة.
An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the area west of Cyprus this morning, Wednesday, specifically near the city of Paphos, causing panic among the island's residents, with its effects felt by residents in the Marsa Matrouh Governorate in northwestern Egypt.
The tremor was recorded at 11:31 AM Nicosia time (9:31 AM GMT), at a depth ranging between 10 and 16 kilometers below the surface, according to reports from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The epicenter was located 5.4 kilometers east of Paphos, a coastal city in western Cyprus, making the vibrations strong in neighboring areas such as Limassol and Nicosia.
Cypriot authorities reported no immediate material damage or injuries, although some rocks fell on roads in the Paphos area, and some buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
The governor of the Paphos region, Charalambos Petkoubetis, stated that "the earthquake was strong but has not caused significant damage so far."
Residents in Lebanon and some areas in Turkey also felt the tremor.
In Egypt, the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research confirmed the tremor was recorded hundreds of kilometers north of Marsa Matrouh, where residents in the northern coastal areas felt it.
The head of the institute, Dr. Taha Rabah, said: "Our stations recorded the tremor at a magnitude of 5.22, and there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in Egypt."
The institute explained that the national network monitors seismic activity around the clock, and that this tremor is a result of tectonic plate movements in the Eastern Mediterranean.
It is worth noting that Cyprus is located on the "Cyprus Arc" seismic zone, where the African plate collides with the Eurasian plate, making it prone to recurring tremors, but this earthquake is considered one of the strongest in the region in recent months.