أعلنت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي (غلي تساهال) اليوم الأربعاء، قرار وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس بإغلاقها نهائيًا، بعد نحو 75 عامًا من البث، مما أثار موجة من الاحتجاجات والجدل حول مستقبل الإعلام العام في البلاد.
موجة عسكرية

ونص القرار على أنه سيتم وقف البث الكامل بحلول 1 مارس 2026، مع إنشاء فريق مهني داخل وزارة الدفاع لتنفيذ الإجراء وضمان انتقال سلس للموظفين، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «ضرورية لحماية حياد الجيش».

وتعد إذاعة غلي تساهال، المعروفة شعبيا بـ«جالجال تساهال» أو إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي، محطة إذاعية تأسست في عام 1950 كأداة عسكرية لخدمة الجنود والعائلات، معتمدة على التمويل العام وتشغيلها بواسطة جنود ومدنيين داخل الجيش الإسرائيلي، وتعد واحدة من أكثر الإذاعات شعبية في إسرائيل.
موجة عسكرية

وأكد كاتس في بيان رسمي نشرته الإذاعة على موقعها الإلكتروني، أنه سيُقدم اقتراحًا للحكومة قريبًا للمصادقة على الإغلاق، مشيرًا إلى أن «غلي تساهال أُنشئت كمحطة عسكرية لتكون صوتًا وأذنًا للجنود والعائلات، لا منصة للآراء الشخصية التي تهاجم الجيش وجنوده».
موجة عسكرية

استثناء غير موجود

وأضاف أن تشغيل إذاعة مدنية تحت سيطرة عسكرية هو استثناء غير موجود في أي ديمقراطية أخرى، ويُجر الجيش إلى الجدل السياسي مما يُضعف دوره كجيش الشعب.

وسيُشكل الفريق الجديد، برئاسة مسؤولين من الوزارة، للتعامل مع جميع جوانب الإغلاق، بما في ذلك ترتيبات العمل للموظفين المدنيين (نحو 100 شخص) والجنود الذين يخدمون فيها، مع التركيز على الحفاظ على حقوقهم وحصولهم على تعويضات عادلة.

وجاء القرار بعد أشهر من التوتر، حيث شكل كاتس في يونيو الماضي لجنة استشارية برئاسة الجنرال المتقاعد إيال زامير، رغم تحذيرات النائبة العامة غالي بهاراف ميارا من عيوب إجرائية في تشكيلها.

وأوصت اللجنة في تقريرها الشهر الماضي بخيارين رئيسيين: إغلاق المحطة كليًا أو إيقاف برامجها الإخبارية والسياسية، معتبرة أنها تُهدر موارد الدفاع (ملايين الشيكل سنويًا) وتُحول الجيش إلى «لاعب سياسي».

ورفض كاتس الخيار الثاني، مفضلاً الإغلاق الكامل، وقال إن «ما كان لن يكون بعد الآن»، مشيرًا إلى محاولات سابقة من وزراء دفاع مثل أفيغدور ليبرمان في 2017 لإصلاحها دون نجاح.

وأثار الإعلان ردود فعل حادة، حيث أعلنت نقابة الصحفيين الإسرائيليين أنه «هجوم على حرية الإعلام»، مطالبة بتدخل المحكمة العليا، بينما حذرت المعارضة البرلمانية من أنه جزء من حملة الحكومة للسيطرة على الإعلام، خاصة بعد إغلاق محاولات سابقة لإذاعة «كان» العامة.