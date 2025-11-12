The Israeli army radio (Gali Tzahal) announced today, Wednesday, the decision of Defense Minister Israel Katz to close it permanently, after nearly 75 years of broadcasting, which sparked a wave of protests and controversy over the future of public media in the country.



The decision stated that full broadcasting will cease by March 1, 2026, with the establishment of a professional team within the Ministry of Defense to implement the procedure and ensure a smooth transition for employees, in a move described as "necessary to protect the army's neutrality."

Gali Tzahal, popularly known as "Galgal Tzahal" or the Israeli army radio, is a radio station established in 1950 as a military tool to serve soldiers and their families, relying on public funding and operated by soldiers and civilians within the Israeli army, and is considered one of the most popular radio stations in Israel.



Katz confirmed in an official statement published by the radio on its website that he will soon present a proposal to the government for the approval of the closure, noting that "Gali Tzahal was established as a military station to be the voice and ear of soldiers and families, not a platform for personal opinions that attack the army and its soldiers."



No Existing Exception

He added that operating a civilian radio under military control is a non-existent exception in any other democracy, dragging the army into political controversy, which undermines its role as the army of the people.

The new team will be formed, led by officials from the ministry, to address all aspects of the closure, including work arrangements for the civilian employees (about 100 people) and soldiers serving there, focusing on preserving their rights and ensuring they receive fair compensation.

The decision came after months of tension, as Katz formed an advisory committee last June headed by retired General Eyal Zamir, despite warnings from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara about procedural flaws in its formation.

The committee recommended in its report last month two main options: to close the station completely or to stop its news and political programs, considering that they waste defense resources (millions of shekels annually) and turn the army into a "political player."

Katz rejected the second option, preferring complete closure, stating that "what was will no longer be," referring to previous attempts by defense ministers such as Avigdor Lieberman in 2017 to reform it without success.

The announcement sparked sharp reactions, with the Israeli Journalists' Union declaring it "an attack on press freedom," demanding intervention from the Supreme Court, while the parliamentary opposition warned that it is part of the government's campaign to control the media, especially after previous attempts to close the public "Kan" radio.