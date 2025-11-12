أصدرت محكمة أمريكية في ولاية تكساس حكمًا بالسجن المؤبد على سارة هارتسفيلد، بعد إدانتها بقتل زوجها الخامس جوزيف بحقنة مميتة من الأنسولين.
في تفاصيل القضية، كتبت صحيفة «ميرور» البريطانية أن سارة هارتسفيلد، البالغة من العمر 48 عامًا، كانت متزوجة من جوزيف منذ عام واحد فقط، غير أن علاقتهما شابتها خلافات حادّة.
فقد وصفت سارة زوجها أمام أصدقائها بأنه «كابوس»، وأعربت عن نيتها في إنهاء الزواج، بينما أبلغ جوزيف مقرّبين منه بأن حياته الزوجية تسير في طريقٍ مسدود.
زيجات قصيرة
وكانت سارة هارتسفيلد قد مرت بسلسلة من الزيجات القصيرة، إذ تزوّجت أربع مرات قبل جوزيف؛ حيث انتهى زواجها الأول والثاني بالطلاق خلال سنوات قليلة، ثم أنجبت أربعة أطفال من زوجها الثالث كريستوفر دونوهو قبل أن تنفصل عنه عام 2017.
وبعد ذلك، تزوجت من ديفيد براغ، الذي لقي مصرعه عام 2018 بعد أن أطلقت عليه النار، وقد اعتُبرت القضية حينها دفاعًا عن النفس، ولم تُوجَّه إليها أي اتهامات.
وفي فبراير 2022، دخلت هارتسفيلد في زواجها الخامس من جوزيف، الذي كان يعاني من داء السكري من النوع الأول، ويُعرف بحبّه للطبيعة والصيد وروحه المرحة، إلا أن أسرته لاحظت تراجع حالته النفسية منذ ارتباطه بها.
وفي أحد الأيام، استدعت سارة فرق الطوارئ بعدما انهار زوجها داخل المنزل، ليُنقل إلى المستشفى في حالة غيبوبة نتيجة انخفاض حاد في مستوى السكر بالدم.
ورغم تلقيه العلاج المناسب وجرعات منتظمة من الجلوكوز، استمرّت حالته في التدهور، ما أثار قلق الأطباء الذين لاحظوا مؤشرات غير طبيعية على جسده. وبعد فحوص دقيقة، تبيَّن أن جوزيف تلقّى جرعات عالية من الأنسولين لم تُسجَّل في السجلات الطبية.
وتوفي بعد أسبوع من نقله إلى المستشفى، لتبدأ الشرطة تحقيقاتها إثر بلاغ من الطاقم الطبي حول ملابسات الوفاة المشبوهة.
تفاصيل صادمة
ومع مراجعة ماضي هارتسفيلد، كشفت التحقيقات تفاصيل صادمة، إذ تبيّن أن خطيبها السابق ديفيد براغ كان قد توفي عام 2018 في حادث إطلاق نار، كما اتُّهمت سابقًا بالتخطيط لقتل زوجة زوجها الثالث الجديدة، وورد اسمها في قضية حريقٍ متعمّد اندلع عام 2014 في منزل شقيقها.
وأكد الادعاء العام في تكساس أن المتهمة قامت بحقن زوجها بجرعة قاتلة من الأنسولين عمدًا، ثم أخّرت الاتصال بخدمات الطوارئ لساعات بهدف منعه من الحصول على العلاج اللازم لإنقاذ حياته. وقال الادعاء خلال جلسة المحاكمة: «يا لها من مصادفةٍ غريبة أن جميع من يقترب منها لا يخرج سالمًا».
وبعد مداولاتٍ استمرّت عدة أيام، خلصت هيئة المحلّفين إلى إدانة سارة هارتسفيلد بالقتل من الدرجة الأولى، لتصدر المحكمة حكمها بالسجن المؤبد مع إمكانية الإفراج المشروط بعد ثلاثين عامًا، فيما عبّرت عائلة الضحية عن ارتياحها لما اعتبرته حكمًا منصفًا بعد سنواتٍ من الغموض حول وفاة جوزيف.
An American court in Texas has sentenced Sarah Hartfield to life in prison after convicting her of killing her fifth husband, Joseph, with a lethal injection of insulin.
In the details of the case, the British newspaper "Mirror" reported that 48-year-old Sarah Hartfield had been married to Joseph for only one year, but their relationship was marred by intense conflicts.
Sarah described her husband to her friends as a "nightmare," expressing her intention to end the marriage, while Joseph informed close friends that his marriage was at a dead end.
Short Marriages
Sarah Hartfield had gone through a series of short marriages, having married four times before Joseph; her first and second marriages ended in divorce within a few years, and she had four children with her third husband, Christopher Donoho, before separating from him in 2017.
After that, she married David Bragg, who was killed in 2018 after she shot him, a case that was considered self-defense at the time, and no charges were brought against her.
In February 2022, Hartfield entered her fifth marriage with Joseph, who suffered from type 1 diabetes and was known for his love of nature, hunting, and his cheerful spirit, but his family noticed a decline in his mental health since he got involved with her.
One day, Sarah called emergency services after her husband collapsed inside the home, and he was taken to the hospital in a coma due to a severe drop in blood sugar levels.
Despite receiving appropriate treatment and regular doses of glucose, his condition continued to deteriorate, raising concerns among doctors who noticed abnormal signs on his body. After thorough examinations, it was revealed that Joseph had received high doses of insulin that were not recorded in the medical records.
He died a week after being taken to the hospital, prompting the police to launch an investigation following a report from the medical staff regarding the suspicious circumstances of his death.
Shocking Details
As Hartfield's past was reviewed, investigations revealed shocking details, including that her former fiancé, David Bragg, had died in a shooting incident in 2018, and she had previously been accused of plotting to kill her third husband's new wife, as well as being named in a 2014 arson case that occurred at her brother's house.
The Texas prosecution confirmed that the defendant intentionally injected her husband with a lethal dose of insulin and delayed calling emergency services for hours to prevent him from receiving the necessary treatment to save his life. The prosecution stated during the trial: "What a strange coincidence that everyone who gets close to her does not come out unscathed."
After deliberations that lasted several days, the jury found Sarah Hartfield guilty of first-degree murder, and the court issued a life sentence with the possibility of parole after thirty years, while the victim's family expressed relief at what they considered a fair verdict after years of uncertainty surrounding Joseph's death.