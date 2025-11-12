أصدرت محكمة أمريكية في ولاية تكساس حكمًا بالسجن المؤبد على سارة هارتسفيلد، بعد إدانتها بقتل زوجها الخامس جوزيف بحقنة مميتة من الأنسولين.

في تفاصيل القضية، كتبت صحيفة «ميرور» البريطانية أن سارة هارتسفيلد، البالغة من العمر 48 عامًا، كانت متزوجة من جوزيف منذ عام واحد فقط، غير أن علاقتهما شابتها خلافات حادّة.

فقد وصفت سارة زوجها أمام أصدقائها بأنه «كابوس»، وأعربت عن نيتها في إنهاء الزواج، بينما أبلغ جوزيف مقرّبين منه بأن حياته الزوجية تسير في طريقٍ مسدود.

زيجات قصيرة

وكانت سارة هارتسفيلد قد مرت بسلسلة من الزيجات القصيرة، إذ تزوّجت أربع مرات قبل جوزيف؛ حيث انتهى زواجها الأول والثاني بالطلاق خلال سنوات قليلة، ثم أنجبت أربعة أطفال من زوجها الثالث كريستوفر دونوهو قبل أن تنفصل عنه عام 2017.

وبعد ذلك، تزوجت من ديفيد براغ، الذي لقي مصرعه عام 2018 بعد أن أطلقت عليه النار، وقد اعتُبرت القضية حينها دفاعًا عن النفس، ولم تُوجَّه إليها أي اتهامات.

وفي فبراير 2022، دخلت هارتسفيلد في زواجها الخامس من جوزيف، الذي كان يعاني من داء السكري من النوع الأول، ويُعرف بحبّه للطبيعة والصيد وروحه المرحة، إلا أن أسرته لاحظت تراجع حالته النفسية منذ ارتباطه بها.

وفي أحد الأيام، استدعت سارة فرق الطوارئ بعدما انهار زوجها داخل المنزل، ليُنقل إلى المستشفى في حالة غيبوبة نتيجة انخفاض حاد في مستوى السكر بالدم.

ورغم تلقيه العلاج المناسب وجرعات منتظمة من الجلوكوز، استمرّت حالته في التدهور، ما أثار قلق الأطباء الذين لاحظوا مؤشرات غير طبيعية على جسده. وبعد فحوص دقيقة، تبيَّن أن جوزيف تلقّى جرعات عالية من الأنسولين لم تُسجَّل في السجلات الطبية.

وتوفي بعد أسبوع من نقله إلى المستشفى، لتبدأ الشرطة تحقيقاتها إثر بلاغ من الطاقم الطبي حول ملابسات الوفاة المشبوهة.

تفاصيل صادمة

ومع مراجعة ماضي هارتسفيلد، كشفت التحقيقات تفاصيل صادمة، إذ تبيّن أن خطيبها السابق ديفيد براغ كان قد توفي عام 2018 في حادث إطلاق نار، كما اتُّهمت سابقًا بالتخطيط لقتل زوجة زوجها الثالث الجديدة، وورد اسمها في قضية حريقٍ متعمّد اندلع عام 2014 في منزل شقيقها.

وأكد الادعاء العام في تكساس أن المتهمة قامت بحقن زوجها بجرعة قاتلة من الأنسولين عمدًا، ثم أخّرت الاتصال بخدمات الطوارئ لساعات بهدف منعه من الحصول على العلاج اللازم لإنقاذ حياته. وقال الادعاء خلال جلسة المحاكمة: «يا لها من مصادفةٍ غريبة أن جميع من يقترب منها لا يخرج سالمًا».

وبعد مداولاتٍ استمرّت عدة أيام، خلصت هيئة المحلّفين إلى إدانة سارة هارتسفيلد بالقتل من الدرجة الأولى، لتصدر المحكمة حكمها بالسجن المؤبد مع إمكانية الإفراج المشروط بعد ثلاثين عامًا، فيما عبّرت عائلة الضحية عن ارتياحها لما اعتبرته حكمًا منصفًا بعد سنواتٍ من الغموض حول وفاة جوزيف.