An American court in Texas has sentenced Sarah Hartfield to life in prison after convicting her of killing her fifth husband, Joseph, with a lethal injection of insulin.

In the details of the case, the British newspaper "Mirror" reported that 48-year-old Sarah Hartfield had been married to Joseph for only one year, but their relationship was marred by intense conflicts.

Sarah described her husband to her friends as a "nightmare," expressing her intention to end the marriage, while Joseph informed close friends that his marriage was at a dead end.

Short Marriages

Sarah Hartfield had gone through a series of short marriages, having married four times before Joseph; her first and second marriages ended in divorce within a few years, and she had four children with her third husband, Christopher Donoho, before separating from him in 2017.

After that, she married David Bragg, who was killed in 2018 after she shot him, a case that was considered self-defense at the time, and no charges were brought against her.

In February 2022, Hartfield entered her fifth marriage with Joseph, who suffered from type 1 diabetes and was known for his love of nature, hunting, and his cheerful spirit, but his family noticed a decline in his mental health since he got involved with her.

One day, Sarah called emergency services after her husband collapsed inside the home, and he was taken to the hospital in a coma due to a severe drop in blood sugar levels.

Despite receiving appropriate treatment and regular doses of glucose, his condition continued to deteriorate, raising concerns among doctors who noticed abnormal signs on his body. After thorough examinations, it was revealed that Joseph had received high doses of insulin that were not recorded in the medical records.

He died a week after being taken to the hospital, prompting the police to launch an investigation following a report from the medical staff regarding the suspicious circumstances of his death.

Shocking Details

As Hartfield's past was reviewed, investigations revealed shocking details, including that her former fiancé, David Bragg, had died in a shooting incident in 2018, and she had previously been accused of plotting to kill her third husband's new wife, as well as being named in a 2014 arson case that occurred at her brother's house.

The Texas prosecution confirmed that the defendant intentionally injected her husband with a lethal dose of insulin and delayed calling emergency services for hours to prevent him from receiving the necessary treatment to save his life. The prosecution stated during the trial: "What a strange coincidence that everyone who gets close to her does not come out unscathed."

After deliberations that lasted several days, the jury found Sarah Hartfield guilty of first-degree murder, and the court issued a life sentence with the possibility of parole after thirty years, while the victim's family expressed relief at what they considered a fair verdict after years of uncertainty surrounding Joseph's death.