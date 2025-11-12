تخيل أن تتمكن من اكتشاف الأمراض المعدية بنفسك، في أي مكان وزمان، وبسرعة مذهلة ودقة عالية دون الحاجة إلى مختبر أو طبيب! هذا ما حققه علماء جامعة بيروغوف الطبية بابتكارهم الأول من نوعه: جهاز محمول يحلل الحمض النووي لتشخيص الأمراض في دقائق معدودة.

وقالت مديرة مركز تنسيق تدريب الكوادر في مجال التقنيات الوراثية ألينا غاميسونيا: «يُعتبر هذا الجهاز اليوم الحل الأول والوحيد في روسيا لتشخيص العدوى في المنزل باستخدام اختبار الحمض النووي (NAT)، بالطبع، كانت أجهزة التشخيص المحمولة متوفرة سابقا، لكنها كانت باهظة الثمن ويستخدمها متخصصون فقط، مثل خدمات الطوارئ أو الجيش، هدفنا كان ابتكار تقنية للكشف السريع عن العوامل المعدية في المنزل».

ويحتاج الجهاز القابل لإعادة الاستخدام إلى أدوات خاصة للاستخدام مرة واحدة، يستطيع كل منها اكتشاف ما يصل إلى ستة مسببات أمراض. يستغرق جمع العينات دقيقتين إلى ثلاث دقائق فقط، وتظهر النتائج خلال 20 إلى 40 دقيقة.

وتتفوق التقنية الجديدة على شرائط الاختبار التقليدية لكوفيد-19 بفضل حساسيتها ودقتها العالية، ما يجعلها أداة فعالة للكشف السريع عن الأمراض المعدية في المنزل.