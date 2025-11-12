Imagine being able to detect infectious diseases by yourself, anywhere and anytime, with astonishing speed and high accuracy without the need for a laboratory or a doctor! This is what scientists at Pirogov Medical University have achieved with their groundbreaking invention: a portable device that analyzes DNA to diagnose diseases in just a few minutes.

Alina Gamisonia, the director of the Center for Coordinating Training in Genetic Technologies, said: “This device is currently the first and only solution in Russia for diagnosing infections at home using a nucleic acid test (NAT). Of course, portable diagnostic devices have been available before, but they were expensive and only used by specialists, such as emergency services or the military. Our goal was to innovate a technology for the rapid detection of infectious agents at home.”

The reusable device requires special single-use tools, each capable of detecting up to six pathogens. Collecting samples takes only two to three minutes, and results appear within 20 to 40 minutes.

The new technology surpasses traditional COVID-19 test strips due to its high sensitivity and accuracy, making it an effective tool for the rapid detection of infectious diseases at home.