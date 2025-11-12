كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة أن أحد أنواع فايروس الورم الحليمي البشري (HPV) قد يكون أخطر مما كان يُعتقد، بعد أن ثبتت قدرته على اختراق الحمض النووي لخلايا الجلد وتحفيز تطور السرطان بشكل مباشر.

الاكتشاف جاء خلال متابعة حالة استثنائية لامرأة تبلغ من العمر 34 عاماً، كانت تعاني من تكرار ظهور سرطان الخلايا الحرشفية الجلدية على جبهتها، رغم خضوعها للعلاج المناعي وعدة عمليات جراحية.

وقد أظهر التحليل الجيني أن نوع beta-HPV من الفايروس اندمج في الحمض النووي للورم، وأنتج بروتينات فايروسية ساعدت بشكل مباشر في نمو وانتشار الخلايا السرطانية.

وتبين أن المريضة كانت تعاني من خلل وراثي في الجهاز المناعي، منع خلاياها التائية من الاستجابة للفايروس، مما أتاح له فرصة التوغل في الجلد وتحفيز تكوّن السرطان.

بعد تحديد السبب، خضعت المريضة لعملية زرع خلايا جذعية من نخاع العظم لاستبدال خلاياها التائية المعطلة. وقد حقق العلاج نتائج غير متوقعة، إذ أدى إلى اختفاء كامل للورم الجلدي، وتحسن شامل في حالتها الصحية، دون أي انتكاسات خلال ثلاث سنوات من المتابعة الطبية.

ورغم أن الأشعة فوق البنفسجية تبقى السبب الرئيسي المعروف للإصابة بسرطان الجلد، تشير هذه الحالة إلى أن بعض الفايروسات، رغم تصنيفها كحميدة، قد تتحول إلى عوامل خطيرة لدى من يعانون من ضعف في الجهاز المناعي.

الدراسة تُعد خطوة مهمة نحو فهم أعمق لدور الفايروسات في تحفيز أنواع نادرة من السرطان، وتسلّط الضوء على إمكانية تطوير علاجات موجهة تعتمد على تصحيح الخلل المناعي، إلى جانب أهمية الوقاية بالتطعيم، الذي ساهم في انخفاض واضح بمعدلات الوفاة المرتبطة بأنواع أخرى من فايروس HPV.