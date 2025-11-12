كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة أن أحد أنواع فايروس الورم الحليمي البشري (HPV) قد يكون أخطر مما كان يُعتقد، بعد أن ثبتت قدرته على اختراق الحمض النووي لخلايا الجلد وتحفيز تطور السرطان بشكل مباشر.
الاكتشاف جاء خلال متابعة حالة استثنائية لامرأة تبلغ من العمر 34 عاماً، كانت تعاني من تكرار ظهور سرطان الخلايا الحرشفية الجلدية على جبهتها، رغم خضوعها للعلاج المناعي وعدة عمليات جراحية.
وقد أظهر التحليل الجيني أن نوع beta-HPV من الفايروس اندمج في الحمض النووي للورم، وأنتج بروتينات فايروسية ساعدت بشكل مباشر في نمو وانتشار الخلايا السرطانية.
وتبين أن المريضة كانت تعاني من خلل وراثي في الجهاز المناعي، منع خلاياها التائية من الاستجابة للفايروس، مما أتاح له فرصة التوغل في الجلد وتحفيز تكوّن السرطان.
بعد تحديد السبب، خضعت المريضة لعملية زرع خلايا جذعية من نخاع العظم لاستبدال خلاياها التائية المعطلة. وقد حقق العلاج نتائج غير متوقعة، إذ أدى إلى اختفاء كامل للورم الجلدي، وتحسن شامل في حالتها الصحية، دون أي انتكاسات خلال ثلاث سنوات من المتابعة الطبية.
ورغم أن الأشعة فوق البنفسجية تبقى السبب الرئيسي المعروف للإصابة بسرطان الجلد، تشير هذه الحالة إلى أن بعض الفايروسات، رغم تصنيفها كحميدة، قد تتحول إلى عوامل خطيرة لدى من يعانون من ضعف في الجهاز المناعي.
الدراسة تُعد خطوة مهمة نحو فهم أعمق لدور الفايروسات في تحفيز أنواع نادرة من السرطان، وتسلّط الضوء على إمكانية تطوير علاجات موجهة تعتمد على تصحيح الخلل المناعي، إلى جانب أهمية الوقاية بالتطعيم، الذي ساهم في انخفاض واضح بمعدلات الوفاة المرتبطة بأنواع أخرى من فايروس HPV.
A recent medical study revealed that one type of human papillomavirus (HPV) may be more dangerous than previously thought, as it has been shown to penetrate the DNA of skin cells and directly stimulate cancer development.
The discovery came during the follow-up of an exceptional case of a 34-year-old woman who suffered from recurrent squamous cell carcinoma on her forehead, despite undergoing immunotherapy and several surgical operations.
Genetic analysis showed that the beta-HPV type of the virus integrated into the tumor's DNA and produced viral proteins that directly aided in the growth and spread of cancerous cells.
It was found that the patient had a genetic defect in her immune system, which prevented her T-cells from responding to the virus, allowing it to infiltrate the skin and stimulate cancer formation.
After identifying the cause, the patient underwent a stem cell transplant from bone marrow to replace her dysfunctional T-cells. The treatment yielded unexpected results, leading to the complete disappearance of the skin tumor and a comprehensive improvement in her health, with no relapses during three years of medical follow-up.
Although ultraviolet radiation remains the known primary cause of skin cancer, this case indicates that some viruses, despite being classified as benign, can become serious factors in individuals with weakened immune systems.
The study represents an important step towards a deeper understanding of the role of viruses in stimulating rare types of cancer and highlights the potential for developing targeted therapies based on correcting immune deficiencies, alongside the importance of vaccination, which has contributed to a significant decrease in mortality rates associated with other types of HPV.