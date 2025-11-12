A recent medical study revealed that one type of human papillomavirus (HPV) may be more dangerous than previously thought, as it has been shown to penetrate the DNA of skin cells and directly stimulate cancer development.

The discovery came during the follow-up of an exceptional case of a 34-year-old woman who suffered from recurrent squamous cell carcinoma on her forehead, despite undergoing immunotherapy and several surgical operations.

Genetic analysis showed that the beta-HPV type of the virus integrated into the tumor's DNA and produced viral proteins that directly aided in the growth and spread of cancerous cells.

It was found that the patient had a genetic defect in her immune system, which prevented her T-cells from responding to the virus, allowing it to infiltrate the skin and stimulate cancer formation.

After identifying the cause, the patient underwent a stem cell transplant from bone marrow to replace her dysfunctional T-cells. The treatment yielded unexpected results, leading to the complete disappearance of the skin tumor and a comprehensive improvement in her health, with no relapses during three years of medical follow-up.

Although ultraviolet radiation remains the known primary cause of skin cancer, this case indicates that some viruses, despite being classified as benign, can become serious factors in individuals with weakened immune systems.

The study represents an important step towards a deeper understanding of the role of viruses in stimulating rare types of cancer and highlights the potential for developing targeted therapies based on correcting immune deficiencies, alongside the importance of vaccination, which has contributed to a significant decrease in mortality rates associated with other types of HPV.