يشهد النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية يوم 21 ديسمبر 2025 أقصر نهار في السنة، في ظاهرة فلكية تُعرف باسم «الانقلاب الشتوي»، حين تصل الشمس إلى أدنى نقطة لها في السماء عند خط عرض 23.5 درجة جنوب خط الاستواء.
في هذا اليوم، يبلغ طول النهار في بعض المناطق الشمالية نحو 6 ساعات و59 دقيقة و51 ثانية فقط، مقارنةً ببداية ديسمبر حين كان يصل إلى 7 ساعات و27 دقيقة تقريباً.
ومع انتهاء يوم الانقلاب الشتوي، تبدأ ساعات النهار تدريجياً بالازدياد، ليصل طول النهار إلى 7 ساعات و5 دقائق مع نهاية الشهر.
هذه الزيادة تستمر حتى 21 يونيو 2026، موعد الانقلاب الصيفي، حيث يصل النهار إلى ذروته بمدة تقارب 17 ساعة و33 دقيقة، في أطول أيام السنة. وبهذا، تكتمل الدورة الفلكية السنوية، إيذاناً ببداية فترة أطول من الضوء والدفء.
The northern hemisphere will witness the shortest day of the year on December 21, 2025, in an astronomical phenomenon known as the "winter solstice," when the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky at a latitude of 23.5 degrees south of the equator.
On this day, the length of daylight in some northern regions is about 6 hours, 59 minutes, and 51 seconds only, compared to early December when it was approximately 7 hours and 27 minutes.
As the winter solstice day comes to an end, the hours of daylight gradually begin to increase, reaching 7 hours and 5 minutes by the end of the month.
This increase continues until June 21, 2026, the date of the summer solstice, when daylight peaks at nearly 17 hours and 33 minutes, marking the longest days of the year. Thus, the annual astronomical cycle is completed, signaling the beginning of a longer period of light and warmth.