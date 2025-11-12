يشهد النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية يوم 21 ديسمبر 2025 أقصر نهار في السنة، في ظاهرة فلكية تُعرف باسم «الانقلاب الشتوي»، حين تصل الشمس إلى أدنى نقطة لها في السماء عند خط عرض 23.5 درجة جنوب خط الاستواء.

في هذا اليوم، يبلغ طول النهار في بعض المناطق الشمالية نحو 6 ساعات و59 دقيقة و51 ثانية فقط، مقارنةً ببداية ديسمبر حين كان يصل إلى 7 ساعات و27 دقيقة تقريباً.

ومع انتهاء يوم الانقلاب الشتوي، تبدأ ساعات النهار تدريجياً بالازدياد، ليصل طول النهار إلى 7 ساعات و5 دقائق مع نهاية الشهر.

هذه الزيادة تستمر حتى 21 يونيو 2026، موعد الانقلاب الصيفي، حيث يصل النهار إلى ذروته بمدة تقارب 17 ساعة و33 دقيقة، في أطول أيام السنة. وبهذا، تكتمل الدورة الفلكية السنوية، إيذاناً ببداية فترة أطول من الضوء والدفء.