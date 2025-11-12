The northern hemisphere will witness the shortest day of the year on December 21, 2025, in an astronomical phenomenon known as the "winter solstice," when the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky at a latitude of 23.5 degrees south of the equator.

On this day, the length of daylight in some northern regions is about 6 hours, 59 minutes, and 51 seconds only, compared to early December when it was approximately 7 hours and 27 minutes.

As the winter solstice day comes to an end, the hours of daylight gradually begin to increase, reaching 7 hours and 5 minutes by the end of the month.

This increase continues until June 21, 2026, the date of the summer solstice, when daylight peaks at nearly 17 hours and 33 minutes, marking the longest days of the year. Thus, the annual astronomical cycle is completed, signaling the beginning of a longer period of light and warmth.