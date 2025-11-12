يعاني كثير من الناس خلال فصلي الخريف والشتاء من انخفاض مستويات الطاقة والتركيز بسبب تغيّر الطقس وقصر ساعات النهار، ما يؤدي إلى الشعور بالتعب والنعاس خلال اليوم.

وفي هذا السياق، دعا مختصون في الصحة العامة إلى الاستفادة من فترة استراحة الغداء كوسيلة فعّالة لمواجهة الإرهاق الموسمي الناتج عن قلة التعرض لأشعة الشمس.

الهواء الطلق

ويؤكد الخبراء أن الخروج إلى الهواء الطلق لبضع دقائق فقط يمكن أن يعود بفوائد جسدية ونفسية كبيرة، خصوصا في أيام الشتاء القصيرة. فالمشي لمدة 10 دقائق، على سبيل المثال، يعزز من اليقظة، ويحسّن المزاج، ويرفع مستويات الطاقة، إلى جانب دوره في تنظيم دورة النوم والاستيقاظ الطبيعية.

ويشير المختصون إلى أن انخفاض التعرض لضوء الشمس، خصوصاً لمن يعملون في مكاتب مغلقة أو بعيدة عن النوافذ، يؤدي إلى نقص فيتامين D في الجسم، ما يؤثر على جودة النوم والمزاج، ويرفع من خطر الإصابة بهشاشة العظام وضعف المناعة والاكتئاب الموسمي.

الضوء الطبيعي

كما أن الضوء الطبيعي يساعد على استقرار مستويات السيروتونين، المعروف بـ«هرمون السعادة»، مما يساهم في تقليل التوتر والشعور بالإرهاق.

ويضيف الخبراء أن الابتعاد عن المكتب لبضع دقائق لا ينعكس إيجابياً فقط على الصحة العامة، بل يحسّن أيضًا من كفاءة الأداء الوظيفي، خصوصا مع ازدياد ضغوط العمل في فصل الشتاء واقتراب نهاية العام.

ويشددون على أن الإفراط في العمل دون راحة يقلل من التركيز والإنتاجية، بينما يمكن لاستراحة قصيرة أن تمنع الأخطاء وتنعش الذهن.

كما حذّروا من آثار الجلوس الطويل أمام الشاشات، الذي يرهق الدماغ ويسبب تيبساً في العضلات والمفاصل، مؤكدين أن المشي اليومي القصير خلال استراحة الغداء يعيد النشاط الذهني ويخفف من آثار قلة الحركة.

واختُتمت التوصيات بالتأكيد على أهمية دعم الجسم خلال فصل الشتاء بتناول مكملات فيتامين D، إلى جانب الأطعمة الغنية به مثل الأسماك الزيتية، وصفار البيض، واللحوم الحمراء.