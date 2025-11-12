يعاني كثير من الناس خلال فصلي الخريف والشتاء من انخفاض مستويات الطاقة والتركيز بسبب تغيّر الطقس وقصر ساعات النهار، ما يؤدي إلى الشعور بالتعب والنعاس خلال اليوم.
وفي هذا السياق، دعا مختصون في الصحة العامة إلى الاستفادة من فترة استراحة الغداء كوسيلة فعّالة لمواجهة الإرهاق الموسمي الناتج عن قلة التعرض لأشعة الشمس.
الهواء الطلق
ويؤكد الخبراء أن الخروج إلى الهواء الطلق لبضع دقائق فقط يمكن أن يعود بفوائد جسدية ونفسية كبيرة، خصوصا في أيام الشتاء القصيرة. فالمشي لمدة 10 دقائق، على سبيل المثال، يعزز من اليقظة، ويحسّن المزاج، ويرفع مستويات الطاقة، إلى جانب دوره في تنظيم دورة النوم والاستيقاظ الطبيعية.
ويشير المختصون إلى أن انخفاض التعرض لضوء الشمس، خصوصاً لمن يعملون في مكاتب مغلقة أو بعيدة عن النوافذ، يؤدي إلى نقص فيتامين D في الجسم، ما يؤثر على جودة النوم والمزاج، ويرفع من خطر الإصابة بهشاشة العظام وضعف المناعة والاكتئاب الموسمي.
الضوء الطبيعي
كما أن الضوء الطبيعي يساعد على استقرار مستويات السيروتونين، المعروف بـ«هرمون السعادة»، مما يساهم في تقليل التوتر والشعور بالإرهاق.
ويضيف الخبراء أن الابتعاد عن المكتب لبضع دقائق لا ينعكس إيجابياً فقط على الصحة العامة، بل يحسّن أيضًا من كفاءة الأداء الوظيفي، خصوصا مع ازدياد ضغوط العمل في فصل الشتاء واقتراب نهاية العام.
ويشددون على أن الإفراط في العمل دون راحة يقلل من التركيز والإنتاجية، بينما يمكن لاستراحة قصيرة أن تمنع الأخطاء وتنعش الذهن.
كما حذّروا من آثار الجلوس الطويل أمام الشاشات، الذي يرهق الدماغ ويسبب تيبساً في العضلات والمفاصل، مؤكدين أن المشي اليومي القصير خلال استراحة الغداء يعيد النشاط الذهني ويخفف من آثار قلة الحركة.
واختُتمت التوصيات بالتأكيد على أهمية دعم الجسم خلال فصل الشتاء بتناول مكملات فيتامين D، إلى جانب الأطعمة الغنية به مثل الأسماك الزيتية، وصفار البيض، واللحوم الحمراء.
Many people suffer during the fall and winter seasons from decreased energy and concentration levels due to changing weather and shorter daylight hours, leading to feelings of fatigue and drowsiness throughout the day.
In this context, public health specialists have called for utilizing the lunch break as an effective means to combat seasonal fatigue resulting from reduced exposure to sunlight.
Fresh Air
Experts confirm that stepping outside for just a few minutes can provide significant physical and psychological benefits, especially on short winter days. For example, walking for 10 minutes enhances alertness, improves mood, and boosts energy levels, in addition to its role in regulating the natural sleep-wake cycle.
Specialists point out that reduced exposure to sunlight, particularly for those working in closed offices or away from windows, leads to a deficiency in vitamin D in the body, which affects sleep quality and mood, and increases the risk of osteoporosis, weakened immunity, and seasonal depression.
Natural Light
Natural light also helps stabilize serotonin levels, known as the "happiness hormone," which contributes to reducing stress and feelings of fatigue.
Experts add that stepping away from the desk for a few minutes not only positively impacts overall health but also improves work performance, especially with increasing work pressures in winter and the approaching end of the year.
They emphasize that overworking without breaks reduces focus and productivity, while a short break can prevent mistakes and refresh the mind.
They also warned against the effects of prolonged sitting in front of screens, which strains the brain and causes stiffness in muscles and joints, confirming that a short daily walk during lunch breaks rejuvenates mental activity and alleviates the effects of inactivity.
The recommendations concluded by emphasizing the importance of supporting the body during winter by taking vitamin D supplements, in addition to consuming foods rich in it, such as oily fish, egg yolks, and red meats.