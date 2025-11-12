The sky of New Delhi is no longer blue as it once was, as it has been engulfed by gray fog laden with pollutants, ringing alarm bells after recording an air quality index that reached a "hazardous" level, forcing the Indian government to take swift action and impose unprecedented restrictions.

The Indian authorities announced strict measures to reduce air pollution in the capital New Delhi and surrounding areas after recording dangerous levels for the first time this year, with the air quality index reaching (428) out of (500), a level that is harmful even to healthy individuals.

The Indian Ministry of Environment clarified that the Air Quality Management Committee decided to implement the third phase of the graded response plan, which includes banning unnecessary construction and demolition activities, restricting the movement of diesel-powered vehicles, halting mining and quarrying operations, along with other immediate measures.