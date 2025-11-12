لم تعد سماء نيودلهي زرقاء كما كانت، إذ غمرها الضباب الرمادي المحمّل بالملوثات، ليدق ناقوس الخطر بعد تسجيل مؤشر جودة هواء وصل إلى مستوى «خطير»، ما أجبر الحكومة الهندية على التحرك السريع وفرض قيود غير مسبوقة.

وأعلنت السُلطات الهندية فرض إجراءات مشددة للحد من تلوث الهواء في العاصمة نيودلهي والمناطق المجاورة بعد تسجيل مستويات خطيرة لأول مرة هذا العام، حيث بلغ مؤشر جودة الهواء (428) من أصل (500)، وهو مستوى يضر حتى بالأشخاص الأصحاء.

وأوضحت وزارة البيئة الهندية، أن لجنة إدارة جودة الهواء قررت تطبيق المرحلة الثالثة من خطة الاستجابة المتدرجة، التي تشمل حظر أعمال البناء والهدم غير الضرورية، وتقييد حركة السيارات التي تعمل بالديزل، وإيقاف عمليات التعدين والكسارات، إلى جانب إجراءات أخرى فورية.