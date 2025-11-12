Russian scientists have announced a new medical innovation that could increase the effectiveness of drugs used to treat leukemia by up to eight times, by developing a method that involves adding positively charged polymer molecules to the nanolipid coating of the enzyme-based drug asparaginase.

Professor Elena Kudryashova from Moscow State University explained that linking the polymers to the enzyme and incorporating it into the lipid particles not only improved the enzyme's effectiveness and stability but also enhanced its mechanism of action by selectively entering cancer cells, which could positively impact the clinical outcomes of leukemia treatment and other malignant tumors.

The enzyme asparaginase is widely used in chemotherapy for children with leukemia, as the breakdown of the amino acid asparagine halts protein production and leads to the death of cancer cells.

The new innovation allows for an increase in the drug concentration in the nanoparticles by up to 40%, and slows its release by three times, reducing the need for repeated injections and limiting immune complications.