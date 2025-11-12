أعلن علماء روس عن ابتكار طبي جديد يمكن أن يزيد فعالية الأدوية المستخدمة لعلاج سرطان الدم بمقدار ثمانية أضعاف، وذلك عبر تطوير طريقة تعتمد على إضافة جزيئات بوليميرات موجبة الشحنة إلى الغلاف الدهني النانوي للدواء القائم على إنزيم الأسباراجيناز.

وأوضحت البروفيسورة إيلينا كودرياشوفا من جامعة موسكو الحكومية، أن ربط البوليميرات بالإنزيم وتضمينه في الجسيمات الشحمية لم يحسن فقط فعالية واستقرار الإنزيم، بل عزز آلية عمله من خلال الدخول الانتقائي إلى الخلايا السرطانية، مما قد ينعكس إيجابًا على النتائج السريرية لعلاج سرطان الدم والأورام الخبيثة الأخرى.

ويُستخدم إنزيم الأسباراجيناز على نطاق واسع في العلاج الكيميائي للأطفال المصابين بسرطان الدم، إذ يؤدي تحطيم الحمض الأميني أسباراجين إلى وقف تصنيع البروتينات وموت الخلايا السرطانية.

ويتيح الابتكار الجديد زيادة تركيز الدواء في الجسيمات النانوية بنسبة تصل إلى 40%، ويبطئ تحرره بمقدار ثلاثة أضعاف، مما يقلل الحاجة إلى الحقن المتكررة ويحد من المضاعفات المناعية.