كشفت دار كريستيز للمزادات في جنيف عن بيع ماسة زرقاء نادرة تُعرف باسم «ميلون بلو» مقابل أكثر من 25 مليون دولار، وهو سعر طابق التقديرات السابقة التي حددتها الدار. وتزن الماسة 9.51 قيراط، وتتميز وفق وصف «كريستيز» بـ«نقائها الاستثنائي»، كما تُعَد من بين أندر الماسات الزرقاء المعروضة في الأسواق العالمية.

وتحمل الماسة، ذات الشكل الكمثري والخالية من العيوب والمثبتة على طرف خاتم بتصميم حلزوني، اسم «ميلون بلو» نسبة إلى مالكتها السابقة التي ارتدتها كقلادة.

وقال المدير الدولي لقسم المجوهرات في «كريستيز» راوول كاداكيا،إن «ميلون بلو» تُعَد «من بين أجمل الماسات الملونة التي عُرضت في مزاد على الإطلاق»، مشيراً إلى أن قيمتها التقديرية راوحت بين 20 و30 مليون دولار قبل المزاد.

وكانت الماسة مرصعة في خاتم فاخر، واستُخدمت سابقاً على شكل قلادة، وقد بقيت عقوداً ضمن مقتنيات رايتشل لامبرت ميلون، المعروفة باسم باني ميلون (1910-2014)، وهي سيدة المجتمع الأمريكي التي أعادت تصميم حديقة الورود في البيت الأبيض عام 1961 بناء على طلب الرئيس الراحل جون كينيدي.