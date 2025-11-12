Christie's auction house in Geneva revealed the sale of a rare blue diamond known as "The Mellon Blue" for over $25 million, a price that matched the previous estimates set by the house. The diamond weighs 9.51 carats and is described by "Christie's" as having "exceptional purity," and is considered one of the rarest blue diamonds available in global markets.

The pear-shaped, flawless diamond is set on the tip of a spiral-designed ring and is named "The Mellon Blue" after its previous owner, who wore it as a necklace.

Raoul Kadakia, the international director of the jewelry department at "Christie's," stated that "The Mellon Blue" is "among the most beautiful colored diamonds ever offered at auction," noting that its estimated value ranged between $20 and $30 million before the auction.

The diamond was set in a luxurious ring and was previously used as a necklace. It remained for decades among the possessions of Rachel Lambert Mellon, known as Bunny Mellon (1910-2014), an American socialite who redesigned the White House rose garden in 1961 at the request of the late President John F. Kennedy.