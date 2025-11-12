كشفت دار كريستيز للمزادات في جنيف عن بيع ماسة زرقاء نادرة تُعرف باسم «ميلون بلو» مقابل أكثر من 25 مليون دولار، وهو سعر طابق التقديرات السابقة التي حددتها الدار. وتزن الماسة 9.51 قيراط، وتتميز وفق وصف «كريستيز» بـ«نقائها الاستثنائي»، كما تُعَد من بين أندر الماسات الزرقاء المعروضة في الأسواق العالمية.
وتحمل الماسة، ذات الشكل الكمثري والخالية من العيوب والمثبتة على طرف خاتم بتصميم حلزوني، اسم «ميلون بلو» نسبة إلى مالكتها السابقة التي ارتدتها كقلادة.
وقال المدير الدولي لقسم المجوهرات في «كريستيز» راوول كاداكيا،إن «ميلون بلو» تُعَد «من بين أجمل الماسات الملونة التي عُرضت في مزاد على الإطلاق»، مشيراً إلى أن قيمتها التقديرية راوحت بين 20 و30 مليون دولار قبل المزاد.
وكانت الماسة مرصعة في خاتم فاخر، واستُخدمت سابقاً على شكل قلادة، وقد بقيت عقوداً ضمن مقتنيات رايتشل لامبرت ميلون، المعروفة باسم باني ميلون (1910-2014)، وهي سيدة المجتمع الأمريكي التي أعادت تصميم حديقة الورود في البيت الأبيض عام 1961 بناء على طلب الرئيس الراحل جون كينيدي.
Christie's auction house in Geneva revealed the sale of a rare blue diamond known as "The Mellon Blue" for over $25 million, a price that matched the previous estimates set by the house. The diamond weighs 9.51 carats and is described by "Christie's" as having "exceptional purity," and is considered one of the rarest blue diamonds available in global markets.
The pear-shaped, flawless diamond is set on the tip of a spiral-designed ring and is named "The Mellon Blue" after its previous owner, who wore it as a necklace.
Raoul Kadakia, the international director of the jewelry department at "Christie's," stated that "The Mellon Blue" is "among the most beautiful colored diamonds ever offered at auction," noting that its estimated value ranged between $20 and $30 million before the auction.
The diamond was set in a luxurious ring and was previously used as a necklace. It remained for decades among the possessions of Rachel Lambert Mellon, known as Bunny Mellon (1910-2014), an American socialite who redesigned the White House rose garden in 1961 at the request of the late President John F. Kennedy.