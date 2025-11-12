استفاقت مدينة سان أنطونيو بولاية تكساس على صدمة، بعد أن تحول يوم عمل عادي داخل إحدى شركات توريد مستلزمات الحدائق إلى مسرح مأساوي، حين أقدم شاب في الـ21 من عمره على إطلاق النار على ثلاثة من زملائه قبل أن ينهي حياته بطريقة مأساوية.

جريمة مروعة تهز سان أنطونيو.. شاب يقتل زملاءه.. وينتحر!

ووفقاً لبيان إدارة شرطة سان أنطونيو، فقد أسفر الهجوم عن مقتل رجلين وامرأة في موقع الشركة الواقعة في الجزء الشمالي من المدينة، بينما هرعت قوات الشرطة والإسعاف إلى المكان فور تلقي البلاغ، لتجد الضحايا غارقين في دمائهم داخل المبنى.

وأفادت قناة «KSAT» المحلية بأن لحظات الذعر دفعت عدداً من الموظفين إلى الفرار من المكان فور سماع دوي الطلقات النارية، فيما طوقت الشرطة المنطقة بالكامل وأغلقت الطرق المؤدية إليها.

وبعد ساعات من عمليات التمشيط، عثرت الشرطة على منفذ الجريمة ميتاً داخل سيارته القريبة من موقع الحادث، بعد أن أطلق النار على نفسه.

وأكدت السلطات أن الجاني يُدعى خوسيه هيرنانديز جالو، ولم يتضح حتى الآن دافعه وراء الهجوم الدموي، غير أن قائد الشرطة ويليام ماكمانوس صرح في مؤتمر صحفي بأن «الحادث لم يكن عشوائياً»، في إشارة إلى احتمال وجود دوافع شخصية أو مهنية وراء الجريمة.

وتواصل فرق التحقيق جمع الأدلة واستجواب زملاء الضحايا وأقارب الجاني لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، التي وصفها السكان بأنها واحدة من أبشع الجرائم التي شهدتها المدينة في السنوات الأخيرة، وتعيد إلى الأذهان الجدل المتجدد حول انتشار السلاح في الولايات المتحدة ومخاطره داخل بيئات العمل.