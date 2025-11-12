جريمة مروعة تهز سان أنطونيو.. شاب يقتل زملاءه.. وينتحر!

The city of San Antonio, Texas, woke up to shock after a regular workday at a garden supply company turned into a tragic scene when a 21-year-old man opened fire on three of his colleagues before ending his life in a tragic manner.

According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department, the attack resulted in the deaths of two men and one woman at the company's location in the northern part of the city, while police and ambulance forces rushed to the scene upon receiving the report, finding the victims lying in their blood inside the building.

Local channel "KSAT" reported that moments of panic drove several employees to flee the area as soon as they heard the sound of gunfire, while the police cordoned off the entire area and closed the roads leading to it.

After hours of searching, police found the perpetrator dead in his car near the scene of the incident after he shot himself.

Authorities confirmed that the assailant is named Jose Hernandez Gallo, and the motive behind the bloody attack remains unclear. However, Police Chief William McManus stated at a press conference that "the incident was not random," indicating the possibility of personal or professional motives behind the crime.

Investigation teams continue to gather evidence and interrogate colleagues of the victims and relatives of the perpetrator to uncover the circumstances of the incident, which residents described as one of the most heinous crimes the city has witnessed in recent years, reigniting the ongoing debate about gun violence in the United States and its dangers in workplace environments.