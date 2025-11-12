جريمة مروعة تهز سان أنطونيو.. شاب يقتل زملاءه.. وينتحر!
12 نوفمبر 2025 - 03:17
آخر تحديث 12 نوفمبر 2025 - 03:17
«عكاظ» (تكساس)
استفاقت مدينة سان أنطونيو بولاية تكساس على صدمة، بعد أن تحول يوم عمل عادي داخل إحدى شركات توريد مستلزمات الحدائق إلى مسرح مأساوي، حين أقدم شاب في الـ21 من عمره على إطلاق النار على ثلاثة من زملائه قبل أن ينهي حياته بطريقة مأساوية.
ووفقاً لبيان إدارة شرطة سان أنطونيو، فقد أسفر الهجوم عن مقتل رجلين وامرأة في موقع الشركة الواقعة في الجزء الشمالي من المدينة، بينما هرعت قوات الشرطة والإسعاف إلى المكان فور تلقي البلاغ، لتجد الضحايا غارقين في دمائهم داخل المبنى.
وأفادت قناة «KSAT» المحلية بأن لحظات الذعر دفعت عدداً من الموظفين إلى الفرار من المكان فور سماع دوي الطلقات النارية، فيما طوقت الشرطة المنطقة بالكامل وأغلقت الطرق المؤدية إليها.
وبعد ساعات من عمليات التمشيط، عثرت الشرطة على منفذ الجريمة ميتاً داخل سيارته القريبة من موقع الحادث، بعد أن أطلق النار على نفسه.
وأكدت السلطات أن الجاني يُدعى خوسيه هيرنانديز جالو، ولم يتضح حتى الآن دافعه وراء الهجوم الدموي، غير أن قائد الشرطة ويليام ماكمانوس صرح في مؤتمر صحفي بأن «الحادث لم يكن عشوائياً»، في إشارة إلى احتمال وجود دوافع شخصية أو مهنية وراء الجريمة.
وتواصل فرق التحقيق جمع الأدلة واستجواب زملاء الضحايا وأقارب الجاني لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، التي وصفها السكان بأنها واحدة من أبشع الجرائم التي شهدتها المدينة في السنوات الأخيرة، وتعيد إلى الأذهان الجدل المتجدد حول انتشار السلاح في الولايات المتحدة ومخاطره داخل بيئات العمل.
The city of San Antonio, Texas, woke up to shock after a regular workday at a garden supply company turned into a tragic scene when a 21-year-old man opened fire on three of his colleagues before ending his life in a tragic manner.
According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department, the attack resulted in the deaths of two men and one woman at the company's location in the northern part of the city, while police and ambulance forces rushed to the scene upon receiving the report, finding the victims lying in their blood inside the building.
Local channel "KSAT" reported that moments of panic drove several employees to flee the area as soon as they heard the sound of gunfire, while the police cordoned off the entire area and closed the roads leading to it.
After hours of searching, police found the perpetrator dead in his car near the scene of the incident after he shot himself.
Authorities confirmed that the assailant is named Jose Hernandez Gallo, and the motive behind the bloody attack remains unclear. However, Police Chief William McManus stated at a press conference that "the incident was not random," indicating the possibility of personal or professional motives behind the crime.
Investigation teams continue to gather evidence and interrogate colleagues of the victims and relatives of the perpetrator to uncover the circumstances of the incident, which residents described as one of the most heinous crimes the city has witnessed in recent years, reigniting the ongoing debate about gun violence in the United States and its dangers in workplace environments.