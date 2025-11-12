في حادثة أشبه بأحداث أفلام الأكشن، شهدت مدينة إسطنبول أمس الأول (الإثنين) اقتحام رجل مسلح مبنى قناة تلفزيونية شهيرة، انتقاماً لموقف مهين طال زوجته العاملة حارسة أمن، ما أثار حالة من الفوضى والهلع وسط العاملين والمشاهدين.
وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول من داخل مبنى القناة في منطقة «ساريير»، الرجل الغاضب، ويدعى كمال (42 عاماً)، وهو جالس خلف أحد المكاتب ويحمل مسدساً، في محاولة لمواجهة المذيع غونتيكين أوناي وإجباره على الاعتذار لزوجته بعد مشادة حدثت في اليوم السابق.
وأدى تصرف الرجل إلى حالة من الذعر بين العاملين في القناة، قبل أن تتدخل قوات الأمن الخاصة وتسيطر على الموقف، وتتمكن من إقناع المهاجم بالاستسلام. وتبين لاحقاً أن المسدس الذي كان بحوزته غير حقيقي.
واستمرت الحادثة لمدة ساعة تقريباً منذ بداية الاقتحام وحتى انتهائها، ولم يكن المذيع المستهدف موجوداً في المبنى أثناء الواقعة، إذ كان قد طلب وجبة طعام من الخارج أثناء البث المباشر لمباريات الدوري التركي الممتاز.
وأوضحت تقارير محلية أن حارسة الأمن رفضت إدخال الطلب وفق الإجراءات المتبعة، لتتلقى اتصالاً من المذيع أوناي الذي شتمها وأهانها، ما دفع زوجها للتدخل في اليوم التالي، وتنفيذ اقتحام القناة للثأر لزوجته.
انتهت الواقعة دون إصابات، فيما تم تسليم الرجل للشرطة لاستكمال التحقيقات.
In an incident reminiscent of action movie scenes, the city of Istanbul witnessed a man armed with a gun storming a famous television channel building on Monday, in retaliation for an insulting incident involving his wife, a security guard, which caused chaos and panic among the staff and viewers.
A circulated video from inside the channel's building in the "Sariyer" area showed the angry man, named Kemal (42 years old), sitting behind one of the desks holding a gun, attempting to confront the presenter Guntikin Unay and force him to apologize to his wife after a dispute that occurred the previous day.
The man's actions led to a state of panic among the channel's staff, before special security forces intervened and took control of the situation, managing to convince the attacker to surrender. It was later revealed that the gun he possessed was not real.
The incident lasted for about an hour from the beginning of the storming until its conclusion, and the targeted presenter was not present in the building during the incident, as he had ordered food from outside during the live broadcast of the Turkish Super League matches.
Local reports indicated that the security guard refused to allow the order in accordance with the procedures, and received a call from presenter Unay who insulted and demeaned her, prompting her husband to intervene the following day and carry out the storming of the channel to avenge his wife.
The incident ended without injuries, while the man was handed over to the police to continue the investigations.