In an incident reminiscent of action movie scenes, the city of Istanbul witnessed a man armed with a gun storming a famous television channel building on Monday, in retaliation for an insulting incident involving his wife, a security guard, which caused chaos and panic among the staff and viewers.

A circulated video from inside the channel's building in the "Sariyer" area showed the angry man, named Kemal (42 years old), sitting behind one of the desks holding a gun, attempting to confront the presenter Guntikin Unay and force him to apologize to his wife after a dispute that occurred the previous day.

The man's actions led to a state of panic among the channel's staff, before special security forces intervened and took control of the situation, managing to convince the attacker to surrender. It was later revealed that the gun he possessed was not real.

The incident lasted for about an hour from the beginning of the storming until its conclusion, and the targeted presenter was not present in the building during the incident, as he had ordered food from outside during the live broadcast of the Turkish Super League matches.

Local reports indicated that the security guard refused to allow the order in accordance with the procedures, and received a call from presenter Unay who insulted and demeaned her, prompting her husband to intervene the following day and carry out the storming of the channel to avenge his wife.

The incident ended without injuries, while the man was handed over to the police to continue the investigations.