في حادثة أشبه بأحداث أفلام الأكشن، شهدت مدينة إسطنبول أمس الأول (الإثنين) اقتحام رجل مسلح مبنى قناة تلفزيونية شهيرة، انتقاماً لموقف مهين طال زوجته العاملة حارسة أمن، ما أثار حالة من الفوضى والهلع وسط العاملين والمشاهدين.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول من داخل مبنى القناة في منطقة «ساريير»، الرجل الغاضب، ويدعى كمال (42 عاماً)، وهو جالس خلف أحد المكاتب ويحمل مسدساً، في محاولة لمواجهة المذيع غونتيكين أوناي وإجباره على الاعتذار لزوجته بعد مشادة حدثت في اليوم السابق.

وأدى تصرف الرجل إلى حالة من الذعر بين العاملين في القناة، قبل أن تتدخل قوات الأمن الخاصة وتسيطر على الموقف، وتتمكن من إقناع المهاجم بالاستسلام. وتبين لاحقاً أن المسدس الذي كان بحوزته غير حقيقي.

واستمرت الحادثة لمدة ساعة تقريباً منذ بداية الاقتحام وحتى انتهائها، ولم يكن المذيع المستهدف موجوداً في المبنى أثناء الواقعة، إذ كان قد طلب وجبة طعام من الخارج أثناء البث المباشر لمباريات الدوري التركي الممتاز.

وأوضحت تقارير محلية أن حارسة الأمن رفضت إدخال الطلب وفق الإجراءات المتبعة، لتتلقى اتصالاً من المذيع أوناي الذي شتمها وأهانها، ما دفع زوجها للتدخل في اليوم التالي، وتنفيذ اقتحام القناة للثأر لزوجته.

انتهت الواقعة دون إصابات، فيما تم تسليم الرجل للشرطة لاستكمال التحقيقات.