أعلن فريق بحثي من جامعة نوتنغهام البريطانية، ابتكار جل طبي جديد قادر على إصلاح وتجديد مينا الأسنان خلال أسابيع قليلة، في خطوة علمية وصفها الخبراء بأنها قد تُحدث ثورة في علاج التسوس وتعزيز صحة الفم عالمياً. ويعتمد الجل على مادة بروتينية تحاكي المكونات الطبيعية لتكوين المينا لدى الأطفال، إذ تُوفّر بيئة مثالية لتكاثف أيونات الكالسيوم والفوسفات داخل اللعاب، ما يؤدي إلى إعادة بناء المينا وتعزيز صلابته.

وبحسب الدراسة المنشورة عبر شبكة BBC، شارك في المشروع باحثون من أقسام الصيدلة والهندسة الكيميائية والبيئية بجامعة نوتنغهام بالتعاون مع خبراء دوليين، وبيّنت الصور الميكروسكوبية للأسنان بعد استخدام الجل، نمواً واضحاً في بلورات المينا مقارنة بالأسنان المتآكلة. وأوضح العلماء أن هذا الابتكار يمكن أن يغيّر مستقبل طب الأسنان، خصوصاً أن نحو 3.7 مليار شخص حول العالم يعانون أمراض الفم الناتجة عن تآكل المينا.

وأكد رئيس قسم الهندسة الطبية الحيوية بالجامعة البروفيسور ألفارو ماتا، أن الجل الجديد يتميز بسهولة تطبيقه وسرعة فعاليته، متوقعاً أن يُطرح تجارياً خلال السنوات القليلة القادمة ليصبح بديلاً واعداً لطلاءات الفلورايد التقليدية التي لا تُعيد المينا بطبيعتها.