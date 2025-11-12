A research team from the University of Nottingham in the UK has announced the invention of a new medical gel capable of repairing and regenerating tooth enamel within a few weeks, in a scientific step that experts describe as potentially revolutionary in the treatment of cavities and the enhancement of oral health globally. The gel is based on a protein substance that mimics the natural components of enamel formation in children, providing an ideal environment for the crystallization of calcium and phosphate ions within saliva, leading to the reconstruction of enamel and enhancing its hardness.

According to a study published through the BBC network, researchers from the pharmacy and chemical and environmental engineering departments at the University of Nottingham participated in the project in collaboration with international experts. Microscopic images of teeth after using the gel showed a clear growth in enamel crystals compared to decayed teeth. Scientists explained that this innovation could change the future of dentistry, especially since about 3.7 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases resulting from enamel erosion.

Professor Alvaro Mata, head of the biomedical engineering department at the university, confirmed that the new gel is characterized by its ease of application and rapid effectiveness, expecting it to be commercially available in the coming years as a promising alternative to traditional fluoride coatings that do not naturally restore enamel.