تشير دراسات (Johns Hopkins Medicine)، إلى أن القلب يتأثر بالعادات اليومية أكثر من العوامل الوراثية، وأن تجاهلها يزيد مخاطر أمراض الشرايين.

الجلوس لفترات طويلة

إهمال فحوص الكوليسترول

الإفراط في المملّح والمقلي

التدخين السلبي في الأماكن المغلقة

إهمال النشاط البدني المنتظم