تشير دراسات (Johns Hopkins Medicine)، إلى أن القلب يتأثر بالعادات اليومية أكثر من العوامل الوراثية، وأن تجاهلها يزيد مخاطر أمراض الشرايين.
الجلوس لفترات طويلة
إهمال فحوص الكوليسترول
الإفراط في المملّح والمقلي
التدخين السلبي في الأماكن المغلقة
إهمال النشاط البدني المنتظم
Studies from (Johns Hopkins Medicine) indicate that the heart is more affected by daily habits than by genetic factors, and that ignoring these habits increases the risk of artery diseases.
Sitting for long periods
Neglecting cholesterol checks
Excessive consumption of salty and fried foods
Secondhand smoking in enclosed spaces
Neglecting regular physical activity