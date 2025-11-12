In a controversial statement that reignited the debate about the future of work, American billionaire Elon Musk warned of an impending wave he described as a "tsunami of artificial intelligence," which could sweep away office jobs worldwide in just a few years. He emphasized that intelligent models are evolving at a pace that exceeds the ability of institutions to adapt. He pointed out that jobs reliant on computers, data analysis, and content production are the most susceptible to replacement, while creative, manual, and field professions will remain less affected in the near term.

Musk confirmed that what is happening is not just a technological evolution, but a comprehensive economic transformation that could lead to the largest wave of office unemployment in modern history. He stressed the need for governments and companies to prepare to reshape their educational and professional policies to align with the era of full artificial intelligence. He explained that the solution lies in "integrating humans with machines" through new skills related to understanding and managing intelligent systems rather than competing with them.

It is worth noting that major companies have already begun to reduce human workforce teams in support, content, and analysis departments, replacing them with deep learning algorithms that produce texts, designs, and software with quality approaching human performance, which reinforces Musk's concerns about the accelerating loss of jobs in traditional office sectors.