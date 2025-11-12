في تصريح مثير للجدل أعاد إشعال النقاش حول مستقبل العمل، حذّر الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك، من موجة وشيكة وصفها بـ«تسونامي الذكاء الاصطناعي»، قد تكتسح الوظائف المكتبية على مستوى العالم خلال سنوات قليلة، مؤكداً أن النماذج الذكية باتت تتطور بسرعة تتجاوز قدرة المؤسسات على التأقلم. وأشار إلى أن الوظائف المعتمدة على الحواسيب وتحليل البيانات وإنتاج المحتوى هي الأكثر عرضة للاستبدال، في حين ستبقى المهن الإبداعية واليدوية والميدانية أقل تأثراً في المدى القريب.
وأكد ماسك أن ما يحدث ليس مجرد تطور تقني، بل تحول اقتصادي شامل قد يُحدث أكبر موجة بطالة مكتبية في التاريخ الحديث، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تستعد الحكومات والشركات لإعادة صياغة سياساتها التعليمية والمهنية بما يتواءم مع عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي الكامل. وأوضح أن الحل يكمن في «دمج الإنسان بالآلة» عبر مهارات جديدة تتعلق بفهم الأنظمة الذكية وإدارتها بدل منافستها.
يُذكر أن شركات كبرى بدأت بالفعل في تقليص فرق العمل البشرية في أقسام الدعم والمحتوى والتحليل، مستعيضة عنها بخوارزميات تعلم عميق تنتج نصوصاً وتصاميم وبرمجيات بجودة تقارب أداء الإنسان، مما يعزز مخاوف ماسك من تسارع فقدان الوظائف في القطاعات المكتبية التقليدية.
In a controversial statement that reignited the debate about the future of work, American billionaire Elon Musk warned of an impending wave he described as a "tsunami of artificial intelligence," which could sweep away office jobs worldwide in just a few years. He emphasized that intelligent models are evolving at a pace that exceeds the ability of institutions to adapt. He pointed out that jobs reliant on computers, data analysis, and content production are the most susceptible to replacement, while creative, manual, and field professions will remain less affected in the near term.
Musk confirmed that what is happening is not just a technological evolution, but a comprehensive economic transformation that could lead to the largest wave of office unemployment in modern history. He stressed the need for governments and companies to prepare to reshape their educational and professional policies to align with the era of full artificial intelligence. He explained that the solution lies in "integrating humans with machines" through new skills related to understanding and managing intelligent systems rather than competing with them.
It is worth noting that major companies have already begun to reduce human workforce teams in support, content, and analysis departments, replacing them with deep learning algorithms that produce texts, designs, and software with quality approaching human performance, which reinforces Musk's concerns about the accelerating loss of jobs in traditional office sectors.