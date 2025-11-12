في تصريح مثير للجدل أعاد إشعال النقاش حول مستقبل العمل، حذّر الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك، من موجة وشيكة وصفها بـ«تسونامي الذكاء الاصطناعي»، قد تكتسح الوظائف المكتبية على مستوى العالم خلال سنوات قليلة، مؤكداً أن النماذج الذكية باتت تتطور بسرعة تتجاوز قدرة المؤسسات على التأقلم. وأشار إلى أن الوظائف المعتمدة على الحواسيب وتحليل البيانات وإنتاج المحتوى هي الأكثر عرضة للاستبدال، في حين ستبقى المهن الإبداعية واليدوية والميدانية أقل تأثراً في المدى القريب.

وأكد ماسك أن ما يحدث ليس مجرد تطور تقني، بل تحول اقتصادي شامل قد يُحدث أكبر موجة بطالة مكتبية في التاريخ الحديث، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تستعد الحكومات والشركات لإعادة صياغة سياساتها التعليمية والمهنية بما يتواءم مع عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي الكامل. وأوضح أن الحل يكمن في «دمج الإنسان بالآلة» عبر مهارات جديدة تتعلق بفهم الأنظمة الذكية وإدارتها بدل منافستها.

يُذكر أن شركات كبرى بدأت بالفعل في تقليص فرق العمل البشرية في أقسام الدعم والمحتوى والتحليل، مستعيضة عنها بخوارزميات تعلم عميق تنتج نصوصاً وتصاميم وبرمجيات بجودة تقارب أداء الإنسان، مما يعزز مخاوف ماسك من تسارع فقدان الوظائف في القطاعات المكتبية التقليدية.