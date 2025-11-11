When dedicated leaders leave their positions, their impact does not leave our hearts. This is how it is with Tawashi bin Yusuf Al-Kanani, the man who carried his responsibilities in "Jeddah Education" with the sincerity of a teacher and the wisdom of an administrator, as he embarks today on a new chapter in his educational journey as the director of "Al-Ahsa Education," continuing the same approach he has followed for more than three decades.

Al-Kanani was born in Al-Qunfudhah in the year 1393 AH, and he progressed in the field of education from a field teacher to a supervisor, then a director, and finally an assistant to the director of "Jeddah Education" for school affairs, and later for educational affairs. His career is filled with initiatives and projects that came to light whenever his signature marked them, as he believed that education is not just about managing curricula, but nurturing the human being before knowledge.

Since he began his work in the education administration in 1415 AH, Al-Kanani has been an example of a leader who blends humility with firmness, and developmental thinking with calm management. His colleagues knew him as a refined person in his dealings, a discerning interlocutor, and a leader who does not seek noise but rather achieves results quietly and confidently.

He led teams in various departments, such as school planning, equipment, and teacher affairs, and contributed to establishing developmental systems and quality programs at the level of education administrations in the fields of quality, change, and performance management. In his last years in Jeddah, he was one of the architects of qualitative educational transformation, through his presidency and membership in dozens of committees, most notably the executive committee for Teacher's Day, the supervisory committees for education offices, and governance and institutional excellence committees. He also participated in national and Arab conferences that addressed educational leadership, change management, and governance of transformation in educational administrations.

Al-Kanani was not just an office man, but he remained field-oriented until the very last moment, often found among schools listening, encouraging, and heeding the voice of the field, which he always considered the true compass for every decision. He believed that management is not measured by closed offices, but by initiatives that make a difference in the field.

And because true leaders are not bid farewell but celebrated, his transfer to Al-Ahsa is not just a new chapter, but an extension of a journey written in the ink of achievement. He will carry with him the spirit of Jeddah that he loved and will instill in Al-Ahsa what he has always practiced in terms of giving and dedication, keeping in mind that education is a message that does not stop at the boundaries of place.

Salute to the humble, noble man who combined thought and character, determination and a smile, leadership and humanity. His name will remain in the memory of "Jeddah Education" as a page of loyalty and a symbol of leadership that taught us that impact is not made with words, but with actions and work.