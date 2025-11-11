حين تغادر القيادات المخلصة مواقعها لا يغادر أثرها القلوب. هكذا هو طواشي بن يوسف الكناني الرجل الذي حمل مسؤولياته في «تعليم جدة» بصدق المعلم وحنكة الإداري، ليبدأ اليوم محطة جديدة في مسيرته التربوية مديراً لـ«تعليم الأحساء» مواصلاً النهج ذاته الذي سار عليه منذ أكثر من ثلاثة عقود.

وُلد الكناني في القنفذة عام 1393هـ، وتدرج في سلم التربية والتعليم من معلم ميداني، إلى مشرف، ثم مدير، فمساعد لمدير «تعليم جدة» للشؤون المدرسية، وأخيراً للشؤون التعليمية. مسيرة حافلة بالمبادرات والمشاريع التي كانت ترى النور كلما حمل توقيعه بصمتها، فقد آمن أن التعليم ليس إدارة للمناهج فقط، بل رعاية للإنسان قبل المعرفة.

منذ باشر عمله في إدارة التعليم عام 1415هـ، كان الكناني مثالاً للقائد الذي يمزج بين التواضع والحزم، وبين الفكر التطويري والإدارة الهادئة. عرفه زملاؤه إنساناً راقياً في تعامله، محاوراً حصيفاً، وقائداً لا يعرف الضجيج، بل يصنع المنجز بهدوء وثقة.

قاد فرق العمل في إدارات متعددة، مثل التخطيط المدرسي، والتجهيزات، وشؤون المعلمين، وأسهم في تأسيس منظومات تطويرية، وبرامج نوعية على مستوى إدارات التعليم في مجالات الجودة والتغيير وإدارة الأداء. وفي سنواته الأخيرة بجدة، كان أحد مهندسي التحول التعليمي النوعي، من خلال رئاسته وعضويته في عشرات اللجان، أبرزها اللجنة التنفيذية ليوم المعلم، واللجان الإشرافية لمكاتب التعليم، ولجان الحوكمة والتميز المؤسسي، كما شارك في مؤتمرات وطنية وعربية تناولت القيادة التعليمية، وإدارة التغيير، وحوكمة التحول في الإدارات التعليمية.

لم يكن الكناني رجل مكتب فحسب، بل ميداني حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، تجده بين المدارس يستمع ويشجع ويصغي لصوت الميدان الذي ظل يعتبره البوصلة الحقيقية لكل قرار. وكان يؤمن أن الإدارة لا تقاس بالمكاتب المغلقة، بل بالمبادرات التي تحدث فرقاً في الميدان.

ولأن القادة الحقيقيين لا يُودّعون بل يحتفى بهم، فإن انتقاله إلى الأحساء ليس فصلاً جديداً فحسب، بل امتداد لمسيرة تكتب بحبر الإنجاز. سيحمل معه روح جدة التي أحبها، ويغرس في الأحساء ما اعتاد عليه من بذل وتفانٍ، واضعاً نصب عينيه أن التعليم رسالة لا تتوقف عند حدود المكان.

سلام على الرجل الخلوق المتواضع الذي جمع بين الفكر والخلق، وبين الإصرار والابتسامة، وبين القيادة والإنسانية، سيبقى اسمه في ذاكرة «تعليم جدة» صفحة من الوفاء، ورمزاً للقيادة التي علمتنا أن الأثر لا يصنع بالكلمات، بل بالمواقف والعمل.