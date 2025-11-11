An informed source in the Syrian Ministry of Interior revealed that the National Museum in the capital, Damascus, has been robbed.

A security source explained today, Tuesday, that the robbery occurred last night and targeted a number of archaeological statues and rare artifacts.

Investigation with the Guards

He also added that the relevant authorities immediately began their investigations and are currently conducting intensive tracking and inquiries to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen items.

Additionally, the source confirmed that an investigation has begun with the museum guards and some concerned officials to understand the details of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

Recently, the museum hosted an art exhibition titled "Rust of Rust" by the young artist Pedro Naddaf, who used war debris and transformed it into expressive artworks, delivering a powerful message about turning pain into beauty.

It is noteworthy that the National Museum is considered one of the most important and oldest museums in the Arab world, known as the "Dean of Syrian Museums." It was temporarily closed after the fall of the previous Syrian regime on December 8, 2024, following an attempted break-in by unknown individuals, but it was reopened last January.

This cultural landmark, located in the heart of the Syrian capital, was established in 1919 and officially opened in 1936.