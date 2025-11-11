كشف مصدر مطلع في وزارة الداخلية السورية تعرض المتحف الوطني في العاصمة دمشق للسرقة.

وأوضح مصدر أمني، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن عملية السرقة وقعت مساء أمس وطالت عدداً من التماثيل الأثرية والمقتنيات النادرة.

تحقيق مع الحراس

كما أضاف أن الجهات المختصة باشرت تحقيقاتها على الفور، وتُجري حالياً عمليات تتبّع وتحرٍ مكثفة لضبط الفاعلين واسترداد المسروقات.

إلى ذلك، أكد المصدر مباشرة التحقيق مع عناصر حراس المتحف، وبعض المسؤولين المعنيين، للوقوف على تفاصيل الحادثة وظروف وقوعها.

وكان المتحف استضاف قبل أيام معرضًا فنيًا بعنوان «صدأ الصدأ» للفنان الشاب بيدرو نداف، الذي استخدم شظايا الحرب وحولها إلى أعمال فنية تعبيرية، في رسالة قوية عن تحويل الألم إلى جمال.

يذكر أن المتحف الوطني يُعد من أهم وأقدم المتاحف في العالم العربي، ويُعرف بأنه «عميد المتاحف السورية»، وكان أغلق مؤقتاً بعد سقوط النظام السوري السابق، في الثامن من ديسمبر 2024، إثر محاول مجهولين اقتحامه، إلا أنه أعيد فتحه في يناير الماضي.

وتأسس هذا الصرح الثقافي الذي يقع في قلب العاصمة السورية عام 1919 وافتُتح رسميًا عام 1936.