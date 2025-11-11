من سقف السيارة إلى قنوات الصرف.. قصة نجاة سائق ابتلعته فيضانات البرازيل

In an incident that sparked significant interaction on social media, the city of Vitória da Conquista in the state of Bahia, southwest Brazil, experienced sudden flooding due to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms, which led to a car and its driver being swallowed by a deep hole filled with rushing water on Avenida Juracy Magalhães, near the Politec area, in a dramatic scene described as tragic that caused panic among residents.



The incident was recorded in the Jurema neighborhood, where a massive hole opened up due to water accumulation and rapid flow from an overloaded drainage channel, resulting in the asphalt collapsing.



The driver, identified as Gerald Saraiva (an employee at the municipal health department), was driving his car when it was suddenly swallowed by the hole. He attempted to escape from the vehicle and climbed onto its roof to survive, but the strong current swept him away along with the car for a distance of up to 550 meters into the underground sewage channels.



Videos captured by residents from their balconies showed the terrifying moments: the cries for help from neighbors who watched the car gradually sink, followed by the complete engulfing of the driver along with it in a brown-colored current filled with debris.

Military police officers managed to rescue Gerald after he was carried away by the water for a long distance, finding him alive without serious injuries, despite swallowing large amounts of water. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks, and doctors confirmed he was fine and discharged the same day.

Gerald recounted the details of the incident to local media, saying: "I lived through real moments of terror; I felt like I was drowning inside the pipes, but I fought to stay on the surface." He added that the car was completely submerged and had not yet been retrieved due to the difficulty of accessing the channels.

