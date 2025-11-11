في واقعة أثارت حالة من التفاعل الكبير على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، شهدت مدينة فيتوريا دا كونكيستا في ولاية باهيا جنوب غرب البرازيل، فيضانات مفاجئة ناتجة عن أمطار غزيرة وعواصف رعدية شديدة، أدت إلى ابتلاع سيارة كاملة مع سائقها في حفرة عميقة مليئة بالمياه الجارفة على شارع أفينيدا جوراسي ماغالهايس، قرب منطقة بوليتشي، في مشهد درامي وصف بالمأساوي أثار ذعراً بين السكان.
من سقف السيارة إلى قنوات الصرف.. قصة نجاة سائق ابتلعته فيضانات البرازيل

سُجل الحادث في حي جوريما، حيث انفتحت حفرة هائلة بسبب تجمع المياه وتدفقها السريع من قناة تصريف مائي مفرطة التحميل، مما أدى إلى انهيار الأسفلت.
وكان قائد السيارة، الذي يدعى جيرالد سارايفا (موظف في أمانة الصحة البلدية)، يقود سيارته عندما ابتلعتها الحفرة فجأة. حاول الخروج من السيارة وصعد إلى سقفها للنجاة، لكن التيار القوي جرفته مع السيارة لمسافة تصل إلى 550 متراً داخل قنوات الصرف الصحي تحت الأرض.
وأظهرت فيديوهات التقطها سكان من شرفات منازلهم اللحظات المرعبة: صرخات الاستغاثة من الجيران الذين شاهدوا السيارة تغوص تدريجياً، ثم ابتلاع السائق تماماً معها وسط تيار بني اللون مليء بالحطام.

وتمكن شرطيون عسكريون من إنقاذ جيرالد بعد أن جرفته المياه لمسافة طويلة، حيث عثر عليه حياً دون إصابات خطيرة، رغم ابتلاعه كميات كبيرة من الماء، وتم نقله إلى مستشفى قريب لإجراء فحوصات طبية، وأكد الأطباء أنه بخير وخرج في اليوم نفسه.

وروى جيرالد لوسائل إعلام محلية تفاصيل الواقعة قائلًا: «عشت لحظات رعب حقيقية، شعرت أنني أغرق داخل الأنابيب، لكنني حاربت لأبقى على السطح»، وأضاف أن السيارة غرقت تماماً ولم يتم انتشالها بعد بسبب صعوبة الوصول إلى القنوات.
