Blogger Umnia Hijazi, who confirms her marriage to Egyptian preacher Abdullah Rushdi, revealed new details about her crisis with him and his refusal to acknowledge their child during her appearance on the "Evening of Jasmine" program with media personality Yasmin Al-Khatib on Al-Shams Channel.

Umnia stated that the relationship began last May when Rushdi asked for her father's number to propose to her without any prior acquaintance. The marriage contract was signed just four days later, noting that the marriage was official and announced to her family, but she refused to share details on social media.

She added that her life began to complicate after the marriage when she faced smear campaigns from unknown accounts, and that Rushdi asked her to withdraw an official report she had filed against some offenders. She explained: "My dad agreed because he saw him as a man of religion, but we discovered that he betrayed our trust, and even when I offered him reconciliation, he completely refused."

Hijazi continued sadly that what hurt her the most was his silence in defending her despite the attacks she was facing: "What people said didn't hurt me as much as his silence... He should have been jealous of me, but he was afraid people would find out he got married so he could remain in their eyes the faithful husband of his deceased wife."

In her statements, she recounted that Rushdi refused to discuss or object, saying: "Once I argued with him, and he told me verbatim: My words are divine words that cannot be debated."

She also talked about the details of her beginning with him, clarifying that she wore the niqab before marrying him, and that it was not the reason for her religious commitment. She said: "I got to know him after I wore the hijab, and I asked him via Instagram whether the niqab is obligatory or a Sunnah, and he kindly replied. After that, he asked for my father's number for the engagement."

The Egyptian blogger had caused a stir after publishing a birth certificate for a girl named "Noor," whom she claimed is the daughter of Abdullah Rushdi, born last August, in an attempt to prove the marriage that Rushdi has not officially announced, while he has not issued any comment so far.

In a related context, the issues surrounding the Egyptian preacher continue after the trial of the doctor accused of causing the death of his first wife in a private hospital was postponed until a medical committee report from Cairo University is issued to determine the circumstances of the death and the doctor's role in the incident.