كشفت البلوجر أمنية حجازي التي تؤكد زواجها من الداعية المصري عبدالله رشدي، تفاصيل جديدة عن أزمتها معه وعدم إعلان اعترافه بلطفلتهما، خلال استضافتها في برنامج مساء الياسمين مع الإعلامية ياسمين الخطيب على قناة الشمس.

وقالت أمنية إن بداية العلاقة كانت في مايو الماضي حين طلب رشدي رقم والدها للتقدّم لخطبتها دون معرفة سابقة، وتم عقد القران بعد أربعة أيام فقط، مشيرةً إلى أن الزواج كان رسمياً ومعلنًا لعائلتها، غير أنها رفضت نشر تفاصيله على مواقع التواصل.

وأضافت أن حياتها بدأت تتعقد بعد الزواج حين تعرّضت لحملات تشويه من حسابات مجهولة، وأن رشدي طلب منها التنازل عن محضر رسمي كانت قد حررته ضد بعض المسيئين. وأوضحت: «بابا وافق عليه لأنه كان شايفه رجل دين، لكننا اكتشفنا أنه خان الثقة، وحتى لما عرضت عليه الصلح رفض تماماً».

وتابعت حجازي بأسى أن أكثر ما جرحها هو صمته عن الدفاع عنها رغم الهجوم الذي تتعرض له: «كلام الناس ما وجعنيش قد سكوته.. المفروض يبقى غيور عليّ، لكنه كان خايف الناس تعرف إنه اتجوز عشان يفضل في نظرهم الزوج المخلص لمراته اللي ماتت».

وفي تصريحاتها، روت أن رشدي كان يرفض النقاش أو الاعتراض قائلة: «مرة ناقشته فقالي نصًا: أنا كلامي كلام إله لا يُناقش».

وتحدثت أيضاً عن تفاصيل بدايتها معه، موضحة أنها ارتدت النقاب قبل زواجها منه، وأنه لم يكن سبب التزامها الديني. وقالت: «تعرفت عليه بعد ما لبست الخمار، وسألته عبر إنستغرام إذا كان النقاب فرض ولا سنة، فرد عليا بلُطف، وبعدها طلب رقم والدي للخطوبة».

وكانت البلوجر المصرية قد أثارت ضجة بعد نشرها وثيقة ميلاد طفلة تُدعى «نور» قالت إنها ابنة عبدالله رشدي، وُلدت في أغسطس الماضي، في محاولة لإثبات الزواج الذي لم يعلنه رشدي رسميًا، بينما لم يصدر منه أي تعليق حتى الآن.

وفي سياق متصل، تتواصل القضايا المحيطة بالداعية المصري بعد تأجيل محاكمة الطبيب المتهم بالتسبب في وفاة زوجته الأولى داخل أحد المستشفيات الخاصة، لحين صدور تقرير لجنة طبية من جامعة القاهرة يحدد ملابسات الوفاة ودور الطبيب في الحادثة.