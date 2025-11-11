تحوّل مبنى قناة رياضية تركية في إسطنبول إلى مسرح درامي بعدما اقتحم رجل مسلح المكان وهو يلوّح بمسدس، معلناً أنه جاء «للثأر لزوجته» التي تعمل داخل القناة.

دخل المهاجم كمال (40 عاماً) المقر بهدوء ثم توجّه إلى أحد المكاتب، وجلس خلف الطاولة واضعاً سلاحه أمامه في مشهد أربك الموظفين الذين سارعوا إلى مغادرة المكان.

ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام تركية، فإن كمال هدّد المعلق الرياضي أوناي غولتكين وطالبه بتقديم اعتذار علني بزعم أنه «أهان زوجته» في أحد البرامج، قبل أن يُشهر سلاحه ويطالب بحضور مسؤولي القناة.

لكن المشهد سرعان ما خرج عن السيطرة، إذ أظهرت لقطات مصوّرة الرجل وهو يضع المسدس على رأسه مهدداً بالانتحار وسط حالة من الذعر بين العاملين واستنفار أمني واسع خارج المبنى.

وهرعت قوات الشرطة الخاصة التركية إلى الموقع وطوّقت المنطقة، لتبدأ مفاوضات استمرت نحو نصف ساعة انتهت بإقناع الرجل بالاستسلام من دون وقوع إصابات.

لكن المفاجأة كانت أن المسدس لم يكن حقيقياً، بل كان مزيّفاً استُخدم لإثارة الفوضى والترهيب، قبل أن تُلقي الشرطة القبض على كمال وتنقله إلى مركز التحقيقات في إسطنبول.