A Turkish sports channel building in Istanbul turned into a dramatic scene after a gunman stormed the place, waving a pistol and announcing that he came "to avenge his wife," who works inside the channel.

The attacker, Kemal (40 years old), entered the headquarters quietly, then headed to one of the offices, sat behind the desk, placing his weapon in front of him in a scene that confused the employees, who hurried to leave the place.

According to Turkish media, Kemal threatened sports commentator Unai Gültekin and demanded a public apology, claiming that he "insulted his wife" in one of the programs, before brandishing his weapon and demanding the presence of the channel's officials.

However, the scene quickly spiraled out of control, as footage showed the man putting the gun to his head, threatening to commit suicide amid panic among the staff and a wide security alert outside the building.

Turkish special police forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, initiating negotiations that lasted about half an hour, which ended with convincing the man to surrender without any injuries.

But the surprise was that the gun was not real; it was a fake used to create chaos and intimidation, before the police arrested Kemal and transferred him to the investigation center in Istanbul.