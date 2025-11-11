تحوّل مبنى قناة رياضية تركية في إسطنبول إلى مسرح درامي بعدما اقتحم رجل مسلح المكان وهو يلوّح بمسدس، معلناً أنه جاء «للثأر لزوجته» التي تعمل داخل القناة.
دخل المهاجم كمال (40 عاماً) المقر بهدوء ثم توجّه إلى أحد المكاتب، وجلس خلف الطاولة واضعاً سلاحه أمامه في مشهد أربك الموظفين الذين سارعوا إلى مغادرة المكان.
ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام تركية، فإن كمال هدّد المعلق الرياضي أوناي غولتكين وطالبه بتقديم اعتذار علني بزعم أنه «أهان زوجته» في أحد البرامج، قبل أن يُشهر سلاحه ويطالب بحضور مسؤولي القناة.
لكن المشهد سرعان ما خرج عن السيطرة، إذ أظهرت لقطات مصوّرة الرجل وهو يضع المسدس على رأسه مهدداً بالانتحار وسط حالة من الذعر بين العاملين واستنفار أمني واسع خارج المبنى.
وهرعت قوات الشرطة الخاصة التركية إلى الموقع وطوّقت المنطقة، لتبدأ مفاوضات استمرت نحو نصف ساعة انتهت بإقناع الرجل بالاستسلام من دون وقوع إصابات.
لكن المفاجأة كانت أن المسدس لم يكن حقيقياً، بل كان مزيّفاً استُخدم لإثارة الفوضى والترهيب، قبل أن تُلقي الشرطة القبض على كمال وتنقله إلى مركز التحقيقات في إسطنبول.
A Turkish sports channel building in Istanbul turned into a dramatic scene after a gunman stormed the place, waving a pistol and announcing that he came "to avenge his wife," who works inside the channel.
The attacker, Kemal (40 years old), entered the headquarters quietly, then headed to one of the offices, sat behind the desk, placing his weapon in front of him in a scene that confused the employees, who hurried to leave the place.
According to Turkish media, Kemal threatened sports commentator Unai Gültekin and demanded a public apology, claiming that he "insulted his wife" in one of the programs, before brandishing his weapon and demanding the presence of the channel's officials.
However, the scene quickly spiraled out of control, as footage showed the man putting the gun to his head, threatening to commit suicide amid panic among the staff and a wide security alert outside the building.
Turkish special police forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, initiating negotiations that lasted about half an hour, which ended with convincing the man to surrender without any injuries.
But the surprise was that the gun was not real; it was a fake used to create chaos and intimidation, before the police arrested Kemal and transferred him to the investigation center in Istanbul.