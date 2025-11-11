As Washington prepared to welcome Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' for what was described as a historic visit, the area around the White House turned into an impromptu scene after the voice of a Syrian man from Aleppo rang out enthusiastically, shouting: "I love you, I love you, I love you," in a moment captured in a video that spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

The video, which was recorded as al-Shara' was leaving a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, showed the Aleppan man overwhelmed with emotion, sparking a wave of significant interaction among Syrians and Arabs.

While some saw the moment as a humorous snapshot expressing pride and nostalgia, others considered the scene to reflect a sincere longing for a new political phase in Syrian-American relations.

One commenter wrote sarcastically: "This Aleppan is falling short; he should invite al-Shara' for a plate of kibbeh!" while another questioned: "Does he say I love you this way to his wife?" referring to the excessive spontaneity of the scene.

Alongside the amusing debate, the area around the White House witnessed a gathering of Syrian supporters holding welcome signs that read: "From Damascus to Washington... Welcome President Ahmad al-Shara'," celebrating the first visit of a Syrian president to the White House since independence in 1946.

Later, al-Shara' met with the Syrian community in Washington, accompanied by Foreign Minister As'ad Hassan al-Shibani and U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barak, where he emphasized the importance of conveying the true image of Syria and strengthening the national voice in American forums.