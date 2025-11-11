بينما كانت واشنطن تستعد لاستقبال الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في زيارة وُصفت بالتاريخية، تحوّل محيط البيت الأبيض إلى مشهد عفوي بعدما دوّى صوت رجل سوري من مدينة حلب يصرخ بحماسة: «بحبّك بحبّك بحبّك»، في لحظة وثّقها مقطع فيديو انتشر كالنار في الهشيم عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
الفيديو الذي التُقط أثناء مغادرة الشرع الاجتماع الذي جمعه بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أظهر الرجل الحلبـي وقد غلبته العاطفة، ما أثار موجة من التفاعل الكبير بين السوريين والعرب.
فبينما رأى البعض في الموقف لقطة طريفة تعبّر عن الفخر والحنين، اعتبر آخرون أن المشهد يعكس توقاً صادقاً لمرحلة سياسية جديدة في العلاقات السورية الأمريكية.
وكتب أحد المعلّقين ساخراً: «هذا الحلبي مقصّر، لازم يدعو الشرع على كبة حلبية!»، بينما تساءل آخر: «هل يقول أحبك بهذه الطريقة لزوجته؟»، في إشارة إلى العفوية المفرطة للمشهد.
إلى جانب الجدل الطريف، شهد محيط البيت الأبيض تجمّعاً لمؤيدين سوريين رفعوا لافتات ترحيب كتب عليها: «من دمشق إلى واشنطن.. مرحباً بالرئيس أحمد الشرع»، احتفاءً بأول زيارة لرئيس سوري إلى البيت الأبيض منذ الاستقلال عام 1946.
وفي وقت لاحق، التقى الشرع الجالية السورية في واشنطن بحضور وزير الخارجية أسعد حسن الشيباني والمبعوث الأمريكي الخاص إلى سوريا توماس براك، حيث أكّد على أهمية نقل الصورة الحقيقية عن سوريا وتعزيز الصوت الوطني في المحافل الأمريكية.
As Washington prepared to welcome Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' for what was described as a historic visit, the area around the White House turned into an impromptu scene after the voice of a Syrian man from Aleppo rang out enthusiastically, shouting: "I love you, I love you, I love you," in a moment captured in a video that spread like wildfire across social media platforms.
The video, which was recorded as al-Shara' was leaving a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, showed the Aleppan man overwhelmed with emotion, sparking a wave of significant interaction among Syrians and Arabs.
While some saw the moment as a humorous snapshot expressing pride and nostalgia, others considered the scene to reflect a sincere longing for a new political phase in Syrian-American relations.
One commenter wrote sarcastically: "This Aleppan is falling short; he should invite al-Shara' for a plate of kibbeh!" while another questioned: "Does he say I love you this way to his wife?" referring to the excessive spontaneity of the scene.
Alongside the amusing debate, the area around the White House witnessed a gathering of Syrian supporters holding welcome signs that read: "From Damascus to Washington... Welcome President Ahmad al-Shara'," celebrating the first visit of a Syrian president to the White House since independence in 1946.
Later, al-Shara' met with the Syrian community in Washington, accompanied by Foreign Minister As'ad Hassan al-Shibani and U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barak, where he emphasized the importance of conveying the true image of Syria and strengthening the national voice in American forums.