بينما كانت واشنطن تستعد لاستقبال الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في زيارة وُصفت بالتاريخية، تحوّل محيط البيت الأبيض إلى مشهد عفوي بعدما دوّى صوت رجل سوري من مدينة حلب يصرخ بحماسة: «بحبّك بحبّك بحبّك»، في لحظة وثّقها مقطع فيديو انتشر كالنار في الهشيم عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

الفيديو الذي التُقط أثناء مغادرة الشرع الاجتماع الذي جمعه بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أظهر الرجل الحلبـي وقد غلبته العاطفة، ما أثار موجة من التفاعل الكبير بين السوريين والعرب.

فبينما رأى البعض في الموقف لقطة طريفة تعبّر عن الفخر والحنين، اعتبر آخرون أن المشهد يعكس توقاً صادقاً لمرحلة سياسية جديدة في العلاقات السورية الأمريكية.

وكتب أحد المعلّقين ساخراً: «هذا الحلبي مقصّر، لازم يدعو الشرع على كبة حلبية!»، بينما تساءل آخر: «هل يقول أحبك بهذه الطريقة لزوجته؟»، في إشارة إلى العفوية المفرطة للمشهد.

إلى جانب الجدل الطريف، شهد محيط البيت الأبيض تجمّعاً لمؤيدين سوريين رفعوا لافتات ترحيب كتب عليها: «من دمشق إلى واشنطن.. مرحباً بالرئيس أحمد الشرع»، احتفاءً بأول زيارة لرئيس سوري إلى البيت الأبيض منذ الاستقلال عام 1946.

وفي وقت لاحق، التقى الشرع الجالية السورية في واشنطن بحضور وزير الخارجية أسعد حسن الشيباني والمبعوث الأمريكي الخاص إلى سوريا توماس براك، حيث أكّد على أهمية نقل الصورة الحقيقية عن سوريا وتعزيز الصوت الوطني في المحافل الأمريكية.