In an unprecedented incident within the premises of the "International College" in Beirut, a simple student dispute escalated into a violent assault involving a security escort working for former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's advisor, who intervened to support the advisor's son, Bilal Hamad, in a fight with his Syrian classmate.

A widely circulated video showed the escort kicking and slapping the Syrian student inside the school, alongside the advisor's son, in a scene that sparked widespread outrage and condemnation on social media, with calls for accountability for all those involved.

According to security sources, the escort turned himself in to the information branch after the video went viral, admitting during the investigations that he participated in the assault at the instigation of the attacking student, justifying his intervention by claiming he was defending the advisor's son after being informed that the victim had previously attacked him.

For her part, Farah Mikati Hamad, the mother of the attacking student, issued a statement saying that her son "had previously been attacked by a thirty-something man under the influence of drugs," which left him with "severe psychological effects," calling for understanding of his condition.

As for the school administration, it announced the opening of an internal investigation and notified the Ministry of Education about the incident, confirming its full cooperation with security agencies to ensure the protection of students and prevent the recurrence of such violations within educational institutions.

The incident sparked a broad discussion about the overlap of security and political influence in educational institutions, with activists viewing the incident as a "serious decline in the concept of justice and equality before the law."