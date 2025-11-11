في حادثة غير مسبوقة داخل حرم مدرسة «الإنترناشيونال كوليدج» في بيروت، تحوّل خلاف طلابي بسيط إلى اعتداء عنيف شارك فيه مرافق أمني يعمل لدى مستشار رئيس الوزراء اللبناني السابق نجيب ميقاتي، بعدما تدخل لمساندة نجل المستشار بلال حمد في شجار مع زميله السوري.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع، المرافق وهو ينهال بالركل والصفع على الطالب السوري داخل المدرسة، بمشاركة ابن المستشار، في مشهد أثار غضباً واستنكاراً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مطالبات بمحاسبة جميع المتورطين.

ووفقاً لمصادر أمنية، سلّم المرافق نفسه لفرع المعلومات بعد انتشار الفيديو، وأقرّ خلال التحقيقات بمشاركته في الاعتداء بتحريض من الطالب المعتدي، مبرراً تدخله بأنه دافع عن نجل المستشار بعد أن أُبلِغ بأن الضحية تهجّم عليه سابقاً.

من جهتها، أصدرت فرح ميقاتي حمد والدة الطالب المعتدي بياناً قالت فيه إن ابنها «كان قد تعرّض سابقاً لهجوم من رجل ثلاثيني تحت تأثير المخدرات»، ما ترك لديه «آثاراً نفسية حادة»، مطالبة بتفهّم حالته.

أما إدارة المدرسة، فأعلنت فتح تحقيق داخلي وإبلاغ وزارة التربية بالحادثة، مؤكدة تعاونها الكامل مع الأجهزة الأمنية لضمان حماية الطلاب ومنع تكرار مثل هذه الانتهاكات داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.

وأشعلت الواقعة نقاشاً واسعاً حول تداخل النفوذ الأمني والسياسي في المؤسسات التربوية، حيث رأى ناشطون أن الحادثة تمثل «انحداراً خطيراً في مفهوم العدالة والمساواة أمام القانون».