شهد طريق رأس غارب الغردقة شمال محافظة البحر الأحمر، في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم الثلاثاء 11 نوفمبر 2025، حادث تصادم مروع بين أتوبيس سياحي تابع لإحدى شركات السياحة وسيارة نقل ثقيل (تريلا)، أسفر عن مصرع شخصين وإصابة 39 آخرين، بينهم سياح أجانب من جنسيات روسية وليتوانية وفنلندية.

15 سيارة إسعاف

تلقى مدير أمن البحر الأحمر اللواء أيمن الحمزاوي، إخطاراً من غرفة عمليات النجدة بوقوع الحادث، حيث دُفعت أكثر من 15 سيارة إسعاف إلى موقع التصادم فوراً.

وتم نقل الجثتين والمصابين إلى مستشفى رأس غارب المركزي، مع تحويل بعض الحالات الحرجة إلى مستشفيات الغردقة لتلقي العلاج المتخصص.

وأفادت مصادر طبية بأن الإصابات تراوحت بين المتوسطة والخطرة، وشملت كسوراً وكدمات وجروحاً متفرقة. وكشفت التفاصيل أن الأتوبيس كان يقل سياحاً أجانب، حيث بلغ عدد المصابين من السياح 36 شخصاً: 27 روسياً، و7 فنلنديين، و2 ليتوانيين، بالإضافة إلى 3 مصريين (سائقين ومرشد سياحي).

بدورها، أمرت النيابة العامة بانتداب خبير هندسي من إدارة المرور لمعاينة موقع الحادث وفحص السيارتين، للوقوف على أسباب التصادم، الذي يُرجح أنه ناتج عن السرعة الزائدة أو عطل فني، مع استدعاء شهود العيان لسماع أقوالهم.