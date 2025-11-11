A horrific collision occurred on the Ras Gharib-Hurghada road in the early hours of Tuesday, November 11, 2025, involving a tourist bus belonging to a travel company and a heavy truck (trailer), resulting in the death of two individuals and the injury of 39 others, including foreign tourists of Russian, Lithuanian, and Finnish nationalities.

15 Ambulances

The Director of Red Sea Security, Major General Ayman Al-Hamzawi, received a notification from the emergency operations room about the accident, prompting the immediate dispatch of more than 15 ambulances to the collision site.

The bodies and the injured were transported to Ras Gharib Central Hospital, with some critical cases being transferred to Hurghada hospitals for specialized treatment.

Medical sources reported that the injuries ranged from moderate to severe, including fractures, bruises, and various wounds. Details revealed that the bus was carrying foreign tourists, with the number of injured tourists totaling 36: 27 Russians, 7 Finns, and 2 Lithuanians, in addition to 3 Egyptians (drivers and a tour guide).

For its part, the Public Prosecution ordered the appointment of an engineering expert from the traffic department to examine the accident site and inspect both vehicles to determine the causes of the collision, which is believed to be due to speeding or a technical malfunction, while witnesses were summoned to provide their statements.