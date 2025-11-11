أعلنت الشرطة الإسرائيلية اعتقال ثلاثة شبان من نتونيا، في العشرينات من عمرهم، بتهمة اغتصاب سائحة أمريكية تبلغ من العمر 29 عاماً في تل أبيب خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.

وأوضحت الشرطة الإسرائيلية أن الشبان الثلاثة، الذين يلعبون في دوريات الدرجتين الثانية والثالثة لكرة القدم الإسرائيلية، سيُقدمون غداً (الثلاثاء) أمام محكمة تل أبيب المحلية لجلسة تمديد الاعتقال، وفقاً لتقرير نشرته قناة N12 أمس.

وفقاً للشرطة، التقى المشتبه بهم الضحية في ناد ليلي في تل أبيب في 1 نوفمبر، ثم ذهبوا معها إلى فندق قريب، حيث وقعت الحادثة المزعومة. وأفادت الشرطة بأن محققي محطة شاريت، بالتعاون مع شرطة الحدود في تل أبيب، حددوا المشتبه بهم بعد تلقي بلاغ من الضحية مباشرة بعد الحادثة، وتم اعتقالهم صباح أمس في نتونيا.

وكانت الضحية التي تعمل في مجال التكنولوجيا في نيويورك، في زيارة سياحية قصيرة في إسرائيل، وقد أُبلغت السفارة الأمريكية في تل أبيب، التي وعدت بتقديم الدعم الكامل.

وأثار الاعتقال موجة من الغضب على وسائل التواصل الإسرائيلية، مع هاشتاق «لاعبو كرة الاغتصاب»، حيث اتهم نشطاء الاتحاد الإسرائيلي لكرة القدم بالتساهل مع مثل هذه الحوادث.

وأكد الاتحاد في بيان أنه «يتعاون مع الشرطة ويُدين أي سلوك غير أخلاقي»، مشيراً إلى تعليقهم المؤقت عن اللعب. الضحية، التي رفضت الكشف عن هويتها، وصفت الحادثة في بلاغها بأنها «كابوس»، وطالبت بـ«عدالة سريعة».

وتشهد إسرائيل تاريخاً من الفضائح الجنسية في كرة القدم، خصوصا في الدرجات الدنيا، حيث يُعاني اللاعبون الشباب من ضغوط اجتماعية وإعلامي. ويتكون الدوري الإسرائيلي من الدوري الممتاز (أول درجة)، الدوري الوطني (ثانية)، وليغا ألف (ثالثة)، ويضم الثلاثة المشتبه بهم فريقان في الدوري الوطني وواحد في ليغا ألف، معظمهم من نتونيا، مدينة ساحلية قريبة من تل أبيب.

ويُعاقب القانون الإسرائيلي الاغتصاب بالسجن من 7 إلى 20 عاماً (قانون العقوبات 1977، المعدل 2023)، مع تشديد على الحالات الجماعية أو ضد السياح، حيث تجري الشرطة تحقيقات سريعة في مثل هذه القضايا للحفاظ على صورة إسرائيل السياحية، حيث يزورها 4.5 مليون سائح سنوياً بما في ذلك 800 ألف أمريكي في 2025.