The Israeli police announced the arrest of three young men from Netanya, in their twenties, on charges of raping a 29-year-old American tourist in Tel Aviv during the past weekend.

The Israeli police clarified that the three young men, who play in the second and third divisions of Israeli football, will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday) before the Tel Aviv local court for a detention extension hearing, according to a report published by N12 yesterday.

According to the police, the suspects met the victim at a nightclub in Tel Aviv on November 1, and then went with her to a nearby hotel, where the alleged incident occurred. The police reported that investigators from the Sharit station, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv border police, identified the suspects after receiving a report from the victim immediately after the incident, and they were arrested yesterday morning in Netanya.

The victim, who works in technology in New York, was on a short tourist visit to Israel, and the American embassy in Tel Aviv has been informed, promising full support.

The arrest has sparked a wave of outrage on Israeli social media, with the hashtag "Rape Players," where activists accused the Israeli Football Association of being lenient towards such incidents.

The association confirmed in a statement that it "cooperates with the police and condemns any unethical behavior," noting their temporary suspension from playing. The victim, who refused to disclose her identity, described the incident in her report as a "nightmare," and called for "swift justice."

Israel has a history of sexual scandals in football, especially in the lower divisions, where young players face social and media pressures. The Israeli league consists of the Premier League (first division), the National League (second), and Liga Aleph (third), with the three suspects belonging to two teams in the National League and one in Liga Aleph, most of whom are from Netanya, a coastal city near Tel Aviv.

Israeli law punishes rape with imprisonment from 7 to 20 years (Penal Code 1977, amended 2023), with a particular emphasis on cases involving multiple perpetrators or tourists, as the police conduct swift investigations in such cases to maintain Israel's tourist image, which attracts 4.5 million tourists annually, including 800,000 Americans in 2025.