In the world of luxury watches, where minutes turn into wealth, the spotlight watch has once again captured attention after being sold at auction in Switzerland for $17.6 million, breaking its previous record set nearly a decade ago. The bidding process, which involved 5 bidders over the phone, took less than 10 minutes, thus entering the watch into the list of the most expensive art pieces in the world.

The watch itself was sold 9 years ago for 11 million Swiss francs (about $13.6 million).

This masterpiece, made in 1943, is distinguished by being one of only 4 watches of its kind, and it is made of stainless steel, which gives it exceptional rarity compared to most watches of the same model that were typically produced in yellow or pink gold.