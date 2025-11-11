في عالم الساعات الفاخرة، حيث تتحول الدقائق إلى ثروة، خطفت ساعة الأضواء مجدداً بعد أن بيعت في مزاد بسويسرا مقابل 17.6 مليون دولار، محطمة رقمها القياسي السابق الذي سُجل قبل نحو عقد، واستغرقت عملية المزايدة التي شارك فيها 5 مزايدين عبر الهاتف، أقل من 10 دقائق، لتدخل الساعة بذلك قائمة أغلى التحف الفنية في العالم.
وكانت الساعة نفسها قد بيعت قبل 9 سنوات بسعر 11 مليون فرنك سويسري (نحو 13.6 مليون دولار).
وتتميز هذه التحفة المصنوعة عام 1943 بكونها واحدة من 4 ساعات فقط من طرازها،وهي من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ، ما يمنحها ندرة استثنائية مقارنة بمعظم ساعات الطراز نفسه التي كانت تُنتج عادة من الذهب الأصفر أو الوردي.
