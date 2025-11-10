In a scientific step described as a breakthrough in longevity research, a team of scientists has managed to solve an important mystery in DNA that may pave the way for radical changes enabling humans to live for hundreds of years in the future.

According to a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Express," a new study has discovered a unique protein in the longest-living mammals on Earth, the bowhead whale, which can live for over 200 years.

The researchers explained that the secret to the whale's longevity lies in a protein known as (CIRBP), or cold-inducible RNA-binding protein, which helps repair damaged DNA and prevents the emergence of cancerous cells.

This unique protein, which is activated in cold environments, plays a key role in cell regeneration. Scientists from the University of Rochester found that when it is added to human cells, they become capable of self-repairing with greater precision. Additionally, introducing it into fruit flies significantly extended their lifespan.

Professor Vera Gorbunova, the leader of the research team, stated: "This research shows that it is possible to live longer than the current average human lifespan."

It was also found that lower temperatures enhance the activity of the (CIRBP) protein, prompting researchers to suggest studying potential ways to increase its effectiveness in the human body, either through pharmacological stimulation or lifestyle changes, such as taking cold showers or exposure to low temperatures.

Although these ideas are still theoretical, scientists believe they represent a promising direction for understanding the mechanisms of DNA repair and improving the body's ability to resist aging and cancer.

The study also addresses what is known as the "Peto's paradox," which is the scientific question of why large mammals do not develop cancer despite having a vast number of dividing cells. The findings confirm that whales possess a unique mechanism for repairing DNA breaks thanks to the (CIRBP) protein, making their cells more stable and longer-lived compared to human cells.

The University of Rochester team intends to test this protein's ability to perform its function in other organisms to see if it can provide the same protection in shorter-lived mammals, which could lead to a new chapter in longevity research and molecular medicine.