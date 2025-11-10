في خطوة علمية توصف بأنها طفرة في أبحاث إطالة العمر، تمكن فريق من العلماء من حلّ لغزٍ مهم في الحمض النووي (DNA) قد يمهّد لتغييرات جذرية تمكّن البشر مستقبلاً من العيش لمئات السنين.
وبحسب تقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي إكسبريس» البريطانية، توصلت دراسة جديدة إلى اكتشاف بروتين فريد لدى أطول الثدييات عمراً على كوكب الأرض، وهو الحوت ذو الرأس المقوّس، الذي يمكنه العيش لأكثر من 200 عام.
وأوضح الباحثون أن الفضل في طول عمر هذا الحوت يعود إلى بروتين يُعرف باسم (CIRBP)، أو بروتين ربط الحمض النووي الريبي القابل للتحريض بالبرودة، والذي يساعد على إصلاح الحمض النووي التالف ويمنع نشوء الخلايا السرطانية.
هذا البروتين الفريد الذي ينشط في البيئات الباردة، يقوم بدور رئيسي في إعادة بناء الخلايا، إذ اكتشف علماء من جامعة روتشستر الأميركية أنه عند إضافته إلى الخلايا البشرية، تصبح قادرة على معالجة نفسها بدقة أعلى، كما أدى إدخاله في ذباب الفاكهة إلى إطالة عمرها بصورة ملحوظة.
وقالت البروفيسورة فيرا غوربونوفا، قائدة فريق البحث: «يُظهر هذا البحث أنه من الممكن العيش لفترة أطول من متوسط عمر الإنسان الحالي».
كما تبيّن أن انخفاض درجات الحرارة يعزز نشاط بروتين (CIRBP)، ما دفع الباحثين إلى اقتراح دراسة طرقٍ محتملة لزيادة فعاليته في جسم الإنسان، سواء عبر تحفيزه دوائياً أو من خلال تغييرات في نمط الحياة، مثل الاستحمام بالماء البارد أو التعرّض لدرجات حرارة منخفضة.
ورغم أن هذه الأفكار ما تزال في إطارٍ نظري، يرى العلماء أنها تمثل اتجاهاً واعداً لفهم آليات إصلاح الحمض النووي وتحسين قدرة الجسم على مقاومة الشيخوخة والسرطان.
وتتناول الدراسة أيضاً ما يُعرف بـ«مفارقة بيتو»، وهي التساؤل العلمي حول سبب عدم إصابة الثدييات الكبيرة بالسرطان رغم امتلاكها عدداً هائلاً من الخلايا المنقسمة. وتؤكد النتائج أن الحيتان تمتلك آلية فريدة لإصلاح كسور الحمض النووي بفضل بروتين (CIRBP)، ما يجعل خلاياها أكثر استقراراً وأطول عمراً مقارنة بخلايا البشر.
ويعتزم فريق جامعة روتشستر اختبار قدرة هذا البروتين على أداء وظيفته في كائنات أخرى، لمعرفة ما إذا كان بإمكانه تقديم الحماية ذاتها في الثدييات الأصغر عمراً، وهو ما قد يقود إلى فتح فصل جديد في أبحاث طول العمر والطب الجزيئي.
In a scientific step described as a breakthrough in longevity research, a team of scientists has managed to solve an important mystery in DNA that may pave the way for radical changes enabling humans to live for hundreds of years in the future.
According to a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Express," a new study has discovered a unique protein in the longest-living mammals on Earth, the bowhead whale, which can live for over 200 years.
The researchers explained that the secret to the whale's longevity lies in a protein known as (CIRBP), or cold-inducible RNA-binding protein, which helps repair damaged DNA and prevents the emergence of cancerous cells.
This unique protein, which is activated in cold environments, plays a key role in cell regeneration. Scientists from the University of Rochester found that when it is added to human cells, they become capable of self-repairing with greater precision. Additionally, introducing it into fruit flies significantly extended their lifespan.
Professor Vera Gorbunova, the leader of the research team, stated: "This research shows that it is possible to live longer than the current average human lifespan."
It was also found that lower temperatures enhance the activity of the (CIRBP) protein, prompting researchers to suggest studying potential ways to increase its effectiveness in the human body, either through pharmacological stimulation or lifestyle changes, such as taking cold showers or exposure to low temperatures.
Although these ideas are still theoretical, scientists believe they represent a promising direction for understanding the mechanisms of DNA repair and improving the body's ability to resist aging and cancer.
The study also addresses what is known as the "Peto's paradox," which is the scientific question of why large mammals do not develop cancer despite having a vast number of dividing cells. The findings confirm that whales possess a unique mechanism for repairing DNA breaks thanks to the (CIRBP) protein, making their cells more stable and longer-lived compared to human cells.
The University of Rochester team intends to test this protein's ability to perform its function in other organisms to see if it can provide the same protection in shorter-lived mammals, which could lead to a new chapter in longevity research and molecular medicine.