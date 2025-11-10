في خطوة علمية توصف بأنها طفرة في أبحاث إطالة العمر، تمكن فريق من العلماء من حلّ لغزٍ مهم في الحمض النووي (DNA) قد يمهّد لتغييرات جذرية تمكّن البشر مستقبلاً من العيش لمئات السنين.

وبحسب تقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي إكسبريس» البريطانية، توصلت دراسة جديدة إلى اكتشاف بروتين فريد لدى أطول الثدييات عمراً على كوكب الأرض، وهو الحوت ذو الرأس المقوّس، الذي يمكنه العيش لأكثر من 200 عام.

وأوضح الباحثون أن الفضل في طول عمر هذا الحوت يعود إلى بروتين يُعرف باسم (CIRBP)، أو بروتين ربط الحمض النووي الريبي القابل للتحريض بالبرودة، والذي يساعد على إصلاح الحمض النووي التالف ويمنع نشوء الخلايا السرطانية.

هذا البروتين الفريد الذي ينشط في البيئات الباردة، يقوم بدور رئيسي في إعادة بناء الخلايا، إذ اكتشف علماء من جامعة روتشستر الأميركية أنه عند إضافته إلى الخلايا البشرية، تصبح قادرة على معالجة نفسها بدقة أعلى، كما أدى إدخاله في ذباب الفاكهة إلى إطالة عمرها بصورة ملحوظة.

وقالت البروفيسورة فيرا غوربونوفا، قائدة فريق البحث: «يُظهر هذا البحث أنه من الممكن العيش لفترة أطول من متوسط عمر الإنسان الحالي».

كما تبيّن أن انخفاض درجات الحرارة يعزز نشاط بروتين (CIRBP)، ما دفع الباحثين إلى اقتراح دراسة طرقٍ محتملة لزيادة فعاليته في جسم الإنسان، سواء عبر تحفيزه دوائياً أو من خلال تغييرات في نمط الحياة، مثل الاستحمام بالماء البارد أو التعرّض لدرجات حرارة منخفضة.

ورغم أن هذه الأفكار ما تزال في إطارٍ نظري، يرى العلماء أنها تمثل اتجاهاً واعداً لفهم آليات إصلاح الحمض النووي وتحسين قدرة الجسم على مقاومة الشيخوخة والسرطان.

وتتناول الدراسة أيضاً ما يُعرف بـ«مفارقة بيتو»، وهي التساؤل العلمي حول سبب عدم إصابة الثدييات الكبيرة بالسرطان رغم امتلاكها عدداً هائلاً من الخلايا المنقسمة. وتؤكد النتائج أن الحيتان تمتلك آلية فريدة لإصلاح كسور الحمض النووي بفضل بروتين (CIRBP)، ما يجعل خلاياها أكثر استقراراً وأطول عمراً مقارنة بخلايا البشر.

ويعتزم فريق جامعة روتشستر اختبار قدرة هذا البروتين على أداء وظيفته في كائنات أخرى، لمعرفة ما إذا كان بإمكانه تقديم الحماية ذاتها في الثدييات الأصغر عمراً، وهو ما قد يقود إلى فتح فصل جديد في أبحاث طول العمر والطب الجزيئي.