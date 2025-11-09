رغم أن الأطباء لطالما نصحوا بممارسة الرياضة بانتظام للوقاية من مرض السكّري، فإن دراسة أمريكية حديثة كشفت أن نوع التمرين قد يكون العامل الأهم في خفض خطر الإصابة بهذا المرض المزمن.

**media«2611529»**

رفع الأثقال يتفوق

فبحسب تقرير نشره موقع «Fox News»، توصل باحثون من معهد فرالين للأبحاث الطبية الحيوية بجامعة فرجينيا للتقنية (Virginia Tech) إلى أن تمارين المقاومة ورفع الأثقال قد تكون أكثر فعالية من الجري في السيطرة على مستويات السكر في الدم ومنع تطور مرض السكّري من النوع الثاني.

الدراسة، التي نُشرت في مجلة «Journal of Sport and Health Science»، قادها مدير مركز أبحاث الطب الرياضي في المعهد البروفيسور زين يان، حيث أُجريت تجربة على مجموعة من الفئران التي تناولت نظاماً غذائياً غنياً بالدهون لمحاكاة حالات السمنة ومقاومة الإنسولين لدى البشر، وهما من أبرز عوامل خطر الإصابة بالسكري.

وقُسمت الفئران إلى مجموعتين: الأولى مارست التمارين الهوائية عبر الجري المنتظم، والثانية أدت تمارين المقاومة برفع باب مُثقل للوصول إلى الطعام، في محاكاة لحركة القرفصاء (Squat).

وبعد أسابيع من التدريب، أظهرت النتائج تحسناً ملحوظاً لدى المجموعتين، إذ انخفضت نسب الدهون وتحسّن استخدام الإنسولين واستقرت مستويات السكر في الدم، لكن المفاجأة أن الفئران «الرافعة للأثقال» تفوقت على العدّائين في معظم المؤشرات الصحية.

**media«2611528»**

الجري ورفع الأوزان يعزّزان صحة القلب

وأوضح البروفيسور يان أن تمارين رفع الأثقال لا تقتصر فوائدها على تقليل الدهون السطحية، بل تمتد لتشمل التخلص من الدهون الحشوية الخطيرة التي تحيط بالأعضاء الداخلية، ما يقلل خطر الإصابة بالسكري وأمراض القلب. كما أظهرت التحليلات أن هذا التأثير لا يعود فقط إلى زيادة الكتلة العضلية، بل أيضاً إلى تغيرات أيضية في أنسجة العضلات تساعد على تحسين استجابة الإنسولين.

ورغم أن الدراسة أُجريت على الفئران، فإن الباحثين يؤكدون أن النتائج تحمل دلالات مشجعة للبشر، خصوصاً لمن لا يتمكنون من أداء التمارين الهوائية لفترات طويلة بسبب مشكلات في المفاصل أو أمراض القلب أو ضيق الوقت.

ويقول يان: «إذا لم تتمكن من الجري، فرفع الأثقال يمكن أن يمنحك فوائد مساوية أو حتى أفضل لمقاومة السكّري». ومع ذلك، يؤكد العلماء أن الدمج بين التمارين الهوائية وتمارين المقاومة هو الخيار الأمثل لتقوية القلب وتحسين وظائف العضلات وتنظيم التمثيل الغذائي في آن واحد.

توصيات الخبراء:

• أداء 3 جلسات أسبوعياً من تمارين المقاومة (رفع أوزان أو باستخدام وزن الجسم).

• ممارسة التمارين الهوائية مثل المشي السريع أو ركوب الدراجة لمدة 150 دقيقة أسبوعياً.

• اتباع نظام غذائي صحي غني بالبروتين والألياف وقليل السكريات.

**media«2611527»**

النهج المتكامل يقلّل خطر السكّري

ويشير الباحثون إلى أن هذا النهج المتكامل يمكن أن يقلل بوضوح من خطر الإصابة بمرض السكّري من النوع الثاني، الذي يعاني منه أكثر من 500 مليون شخص حول العالم وفق بيانات منظمة الصحة العالمية.

وهكذا، تؤكد الدراسة أن طريق الوقاية من السكّري لا يمر فقط عبر حرق السعرات في الجري، بل ربما عبر رفع الأثقال أيضاً.