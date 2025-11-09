Although doctors have long advised regular exercise to prevent diabetes, a recent American study revealed that the type of exercise may be the most important factor in reducing the risk of developing this chronic disease.

Weightlifting Prevails

According to a report published by "Fox News," researchers from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech found that resistance training and weightlifting may be more effective than running in controlling blood sugar levels and preventing the progression of type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in the "Journal of Sport and Health Science," was led by Professor Zain Yan, director of the institute's sports medicine research center. An experiment was conducted on a group of mice that were fed a high-fat diet to simulate obesity and insulin resistance in humans, which are two major risk factors for diabetes.

The mice were divided into two groups: the first group performed aerobic exercises through regular running, while the second group engaged in resistance exercises by lifting a weighted door to reach food, simulating the squat movement.

After weeks of training, the results showed significant improvement in both groups, with reduced fat levels, improved insulin usage, and stabilized blood sugar levels. However, the surprise was that the "weightlifting" mice outperformed the runners in most health indicators.

Running and Weightlifting Enhance Heart Health

Professor Yan explained that the benefits of weightlifting go beyond reducing superficial fat; they also include the elimination of dangerous visceral fat surrounding internal organs, which reduces the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Analyses also showed that this effect is not solely due to increased muscle mass but also to metabolic changes in muscle tissues that help improve insulin response.

Although the study was conducted on mice, the researchers emphasize that the results carry encouraging implications for humans, especially for those who cannot perform aerobic exercises for long periods due to joint issues, heart diseases, or time constraints.

Yan states, "If you can't run, weightlifting can provide you with equal or even better benefits for diabetes resistance." Nevertheless, scientists confirm that combining aerobic exercises with resistance training is the optimal choice for strengthening the heart, improving muscle functions, and regulating metabolism simultaneously.

Expert Recommendations:

• Perform 3 sessions per week of resistance training (weight lifting or using body weight).

• Engage in aerobic exercises such as brisk walking or cycling for 150 minutes per week.

• Follow a healthy diet rich in protein and fiber and low in sugars.

The Integrated Approach Reduces Diabetes Risk

The researchers point out that this integrated approach can clearly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which affects more than 500 million people worldwide according to data from the World Health Organization.

Thus, the study confirms that the path to diabetes prevention does not only involve burning calories through running but perhaps also through weightlifting.