ظهر الإعلامي البارز عمرو أديب في حلقة اليوم من برنامجه الشهير «الحكاية» على قناة MBC مصر، مرتديا جلبابا بلديا صعيديا تقليديا، ما أثار موجة من الإعجاب والتفاعل على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

عمرو أديب يفاجئ الجمهور بـ«جلباب بلدي» على الهواء.

الحلقة التي بثت في تمام الساعة العاشرة مساء، ظهر فيها عمرو أديب يتحدث عن التراث المصري والرضى الاجتماعي، معتمدا الزي الشعبي كرمز للعودة إلى الجذور والراحة اليومية.

واختار الإعلامي البارز، هذا الزي عقب انتشار «ترند الجلابية» في مصر، بسبب تصريحات سمر فرج فودة، ابنة المفكر والمؤرخ الراحل فرج فودة، التي أثارت جدلا واسعا بعد تعليقها الساخر على صورة لرجل وزوجته من الصعيد، يرتديان الجلباب التقليدي داخل المتحف المصري الكبير أثناء حفل افتتاحه.

وخلال الحلقة قال أديب متحدثا عن التراث المصري والرضى الاجتماعي المعتمد على الزي الشعبي كرمز للعودة إلى الجذور والراحة اليومية: «شايف الحلاوة والأبهة، الجلابية دي حضارة ماشية على الأرض، أنا أعيش في جلباب أبي».

وقال عمرو أديب في تغريدة عبر منصة «X» قبل ساعات من بث الحلقة: «لو خيرتني وضمنت لي جزءا من الرضى الاجتماعي، طبعا ألبس الجلابية البلدي باللاسة الحرير والطاقية الصوف الإنجليزي بتاع مانشستر.. قمة الراحة والألاجة».

تفاصيل «ترند» الجلابية

وفي حدث أشعل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتحول إلى «ترند» مصري، أثارت الإعلامية سمر فرج فودة، ابنة المفكر والمؤرخ الراحل فرج فودة، جدلا واسعا بعد تعليقها الساخر على صورة لرجل وزوجته من الصعيد، يرتديان الجلباب التقليدي داخل المتحف المصري الكبير أثناء حفل افتتاحه.

ردود فعل صنعت «الترند»

التصريح، الذي وُصف بأنه «إهانة للهوية المصرية»، دفع الآلاف إلى نشر صورهم بالجلابية كرد فعل احتفائي، محولا الجدل إلى حملة فخر بالتراث الشعبي.

ومع تصاعد الهجمات، اعتذرت سمر فودة عن «أي إساءة»، مؤكدة فخرها بأصولها الفلاحية، لكن «الترند» استمر في الانتشار بقوة.