Prominent media figure Amr Adib appeared in today's episode of his famous program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Masr, wearing a traditional Upper Egyptian galabeya, which sparked a wave of admiration and interaction on social media.

In the episode, which aired at ten o'clock in the evening, Amr Adib spoke about Egyptian heritage and social satisfaction, relying on traditional attire as a symbol of returning to roots and daily comfort.

The prominent media figure chose this outfit following the spread of the "galabeya trend" in Egypt, due to statements made by Samar Farag Fouda, the daughter of the late thinker and historian Farag Fouda, which sparked widespread controversy after her sarcastic comment on a photo of a man and his wife from Upper Egypt, wearing traditional galabeyas inside the Grand Egyptian Museum during its opening ceremony.

During the episode, Adib spoke about Egyptian heritage and social satisfaction, relying on traditional attire as a symbol of returning to roots and daily comfort: "I see the beauty and grandeur, this galabeya is a civilization walking on the ground, I live in my father's galabeya."

Amr Adib tweeted on the "X" platform just hours before the episode aired: "If you gave me the choice and guaranteed me a part of social satisfaction, of course, I would wear the local galabeya with silk embroidery and the English wool cap from Manchester... the peak of comfort and elegance."

Details of the "Galabeya Trend"

In an event that ignited social media and turned into an Egyptian "trend," media figure Samar Farag Fouda, daughter of the late thinker and historian Farag Fouda, sparked widespread controversy after her sarcastic comment on a photo of a man and his wife from Upper Egypt, wearing traditional galabeyas inside the Grand Egyptian Museum during its opening ceremony.

Reactions that Created the "Trend"

The statement, which was described as "an insult to Egyptian identity," prompted thousands to share their photos in galabeyas as a celebratory reaction, turning the controversy into a campaign of pride in popular heritage.

As the attacks escalated, Samar Fouda apologized for "any offense," affirming her pride in her peasant roots, but the "trend" continued to spread vigorously.