ظهر الإعلامي البارز عمرو أديب في حلقة اليوم من برنامجه الشهير «الحكاية» على قناة MBC مصر، مرتديا جلبابا بلديا صعيديا تقليديا، ما أثار موجة من الإعجاب والتفاعل على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
الحلقة التي بثت في تمام الساعة العاشرة مساء، ظهر فيها عمرو أديب يتحدث عن التراث المصري والرضى الاجتماعي، معتمدا الزي الشعبي كرمز للعودة إلى الجذور والراحة اليومية.
واختار الإعلامي البارز، هذا الزي عقب انتشار «ترند الجلابية» في مصر، بسبب تصريحات سمر فرج فودة، ابنة المفكر والمؤرخ الراحل فرج فودة، التي أثارت جدلا واسعا بعد تعليقها الساخر على صورة لرجل وزوجته من الصعيد، يرتديان الجلباب التقليدي داخل المتحف المصري الكبير أثناء حفل افتتاحه.
وخلال الحلقة قال أديب متحدثا عن التراث المصري والرضى الاجتماعي المعتمد على الزي الشعبي كرمز للعودة إلى الجذور والراحة اليومية: «شايف الحلاوة والأبهة، الجلابية دي حضارة ماشية على الأرض، أنا أعيش في جلباب أبي».
وقال عمرو أديب في تغريدة عبر منصة «X» قبل ساعات من بث الحلقة: «لو خيرتني وضمنت لي جزءا من الرضى الاجتماعي، طبعا ألبس الجلابية البلدي باللاسة الحرير والطاقية الصوف الإنجليزي بتاع مانشستر.. قمة الراحة والألاجة».
تفاصيل «ترند» الجلابية
وفي حدث أشعل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتحول إلى «ترند» مصري، أثارت الإعلامية سمر فرج فودة، ابنة المفكر والمؤرخ الراحل فرج فودة، جدلا واسعا بعد تعليقها الساخر على صورة لرجل وزوجته من الصعيد، يرتديان الجلباب التقليدي داخل المتحف المصري الكبير أثناء حفل افتتاحه.
ردود فعل صنعت «الترند»
التصريح، الذي وُصف بأنه «إهانة للهوية المصرية»، دفع الآلاف إلى نشر صورهم بالجلابية كرد فعل احتفائي، محولا الجدل إلى حملة فخر بالتراث الشعبي.
ومع تصاعد الهجمات، اعتذرت سمر فودة عن «أي إساءة»، مؤكدة فخرها بأصولها الفلاحية، لكن «الترند» استمر في الانتشار بقوة.
Prominent media figure Amr Adib appeared in today's episode of his famous program "Al-Hekaya" on MBC Masr, wearing a traditional Upper Egyptian galabeya, which sparked a wave of admiration and interaction on social media.
In the episode, which aired at ten o'clock in the evening, Amr Adib spoke about Egyptian heritage and social satisfaction, relying on traditional attire as a symbol of returning to roots and daily comfort.
The prominent media figure chose this outfit following the spread of the "galabeya trend" in Egypt, due to statements made by Samar Farag Fouda, the daughter of the late thinker and historian Farag Fouda, which sparked widespread controversy after her sarcastic comment on a photo of a man and his wife from Upper Egypt, wearing traditional galabeyas inside the Grand Egyptian Museum during its opening ceremony.
During the episode, Adib spoke about Egyptian heritage and social satisfaction, relying on traditional attire as a symbol of returning to roots and daily comfort: "I see the beauty and grandeur, this galabeya is a civilization walking on the ground, I live in my father's galabeya."
Amr Adib tweeted on the "X" platform just hours before the episode aired: "If you gave me the choice and guaranteed me a part of social satisfaction, of course, I would wear the local galabeya with silk embroidery and the English wool cap from Manchester... the peak of comfort and elegance."
Details of the "Galabeya Trend"
In an event that ignited social media and turned into an Egyptian "trend," media figure Samar Farag Fouda, daughter of the late thinker and historian Farag Fouda, sparked widespread controversy after her sarcastic comment on a photo of a man and his wife from Upper Egypt, wearing traditional galabeyas inside the Grand Egyptian Museum during its opening ceremony.
Reactions that Created the "Trend"
The statement, which was described as "an insult to Egyptian identity," prompted thousands to share their photos in galabeyas as a celebratory reaction, turning the controversy into a campaign of pride in popular heritage.
As the attacks escalated, Samar Fouda apologized for "any offense," affirming her pride in her peasant roots, but the "trend" continued to spread vigorously.