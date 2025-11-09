حذّر تقرير طبي، نشره موقع «هيلث لاين»، من الآثار الجانبية الخطيرة لحقن التنحيف مثل «أوزمبيك»، و«ويغوفي»، و«مونجارو»، خصوصاً لدى من يعانون أمراضاً مزمنة في الجهاز الهضمي. وأوضح، أن هذه الأدوية، التي تُستخدم لعلاج السكري من النوع الثاني والمساعدة على إنقاص الوزن، تعمل عبر محاكاة هرمون GLP-1 المسؤول عن تنظيم الشهية وإبطاء عملية الهضم. إلا أن ذلك يسبب لدى بعض المستخدمين أعراضاً مزعجة تبدأ بالغثيان والقيء وتنتهي أحياناً بما يُعرف بشلل المعدة.
الدراسة، التي شملت مستخدمين غير مصابين بالسكري، بينت أن هذه الأدوية تزيد احتمال الإصابة باضطرابات المعدة والأمعاء، دون أن تؤثر في القنوات الصفراوية أو المرارة. كما لاحظ الباحثون، أن الجرعات العالية من تلك الحقن قد تفاقم الغثيان، فيما تُخفف الجرعات المعتدلة من آلام القولون العصبي في بعض الحالات. ويؤكد الأطباء ضرورة استشارة الطبيب قبل استخدامها، خصوصاً لمن لديهم تاريخ مع التهابات البنكرياس أو الفشل الكلوي أو مشكلات الجهاز الهضمي المزمنة، نظراً إلى احتمال تدهور الحالة أو ظهور مضاعفات حادة.
A medical report published by "Healthline" warned about the serious side effects of weight loss injections such as "Ozempic," "Wegovy," and "Mounjaro," especially for those suffering from chronic gastrointestinal diseases. It explained that these medications, which are used to treat type 2 diabetes and assist in weight loss, work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone responsible for regulating appetite and slowing down the digestion process. However, this can cause some users to experience uncomfortable symptoms that begin with nausea and vomiting and can sometimes end with what is known as gastroparesis.
The study, which included users without diabetes, showed that these medications increase the likelihood of developing gastrointestinal disorders, without affecting the bile ducts or gallbladder. Researchers also noted that high doses of these injections may exacerbate nausea, while moderate doses may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome pain in some cases. Doctors emphasize the importance of consulting a physician before using them, especially for those with a history of pancreatitis, kidney failure, or chronic gastrointestinal issues, due to the possibility of worsening the condition or developing severe complications.