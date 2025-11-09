A medical report published by "Healthline" warned about the serious side effects of weight loss injections such as "Ozempic," "Wegovy," and "Mounjaro," especially for those suffering from chronic gastrointestinal diseases. It explained that these medications, which are used to treat type 2 diabetes and assist in weight loss, work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone responsible for regulating appetite and slowing down the digestion process. However, this can cause some users to experience uncomfortable symptoms that begin with nausea and vomiting and can sometimes end with what is known as gastroparesis.

The study, which included users without diabetes, showed that these medications increase the likelihood of developing gastrointestinal disorders, without affecting the bile ducts or gallbladder. Researchers also noted that high doses of these injections may exacerbate nausea, while moderate doses may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome pain in some cases. Doctors emphasize the importance of consulting a physician before using them, especially for those with a history of pancreatitis, kidney failure, or chronic gastrointestinal issues, due to the possibility of worsening the condition or developing severe complications.