حذّر تقرير طبي، نشره موقع «هيلث لاين»، من الآثار الجانبية الخطيرة لحقن التنحيف مثل «أوزمبيك»، و«ويغوفي»، و«مونجارو»، خصوصاً لدى من يعانون أمراضاً مزمنة في الجهاز الهضمي. وأوضح، أن هذه الأدوية، التي تُستخدم لعلاج السكري من النوع الثاني والمساعدة على إنقاص الوزن، تعمل عبر محاكاة هرمون GLP-1 المسؤول عن تنظيم الشهية وإبطاء عملية الهضم. إلا أن ذلك يسبب لدى بعض المستخدمين أعراضاً مزعجة تبدأ بالغثيان والقيء وتنتهي أحياناً بما يُعرف بشلل المعدة.

الدراسة، التي شملت مستخدمين غير مصابين بالسكري، بينت أن هذه الأدوية تزيد احتمال الإصابة باضطرابات المعدة والأمعاء، دون أن تؤثر في القنوات الصفراوية أو المرارة. كما لاحظ الباحثون، أن الجرعات العالية من تلك الحقن قد تفاقم الغثيان، فيما تُخفف الجرعات المعتدلة من آلام القولون العصبي في بعض الحالات. ويؤكد الأطباء ضرورة استشارة الطبيب قبل استخدامها، خصوصاً لمن لديهم تاريخ مع التهابات البنكرياس أو الفشل الكلوي أو مشكلات الجهاز الهضمي المزمنة، نظراً إلى احتمال تدهور الحالة أو ظهور مضاعفات حادة.