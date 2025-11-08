نفت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، اليوم (السبت)، ما أعلنه مكتب أمين المظالم الفلبيني بشأن إصدار مذكرة توقيف دولية بحق السيناتور رونالد ديلا روزا، قائد الحملة الأمنية في ما عُرف بـ«حرب الرئيس رودريغو دوتيرتي على المخدرات» بين 2016 و2022، والتي أودت بحياة آلاف المشتبهين في تجارة وتعاطي المخدرات.
وكان أمين المظالم خيسوس كريسبين ريمولا قد أبلغ وكالة «رويترز» برسالة نصية أن معلومات وردت إليه من القائم بأعمال وزارة العدل تفيد بإصدار المحكمة مذكرة توقيف ضد ديلا روزا.
لكن المتحدث باسم وزارة العدل بولو مارتينيز قال إن الوزارة «ما زالت تتحقق من صحة المعلومات»، مضيفاً: «لم نتلقَ نسخة من المذكرة المزعومة بعد، وسنقدم تفاصيل إضافية فور توفرها».
وفي المقابل، نفى المتحدث باسم المحكمة الجنائية الدولية فادي العبدالله صدور أي مذكرة توقيف، مؤكداً لـ«رويترز»: «لا، لا توجد مذكرة. المحكمة لا تنشر أخبارها إلا عبر قنواتها الرسمية وبياناتها الصحفية».
يُذكر أن الرئيس الفلبيني السابق رودريغو دوتيرتي نُقل إلى لاهاي في مارس الماضي بناءً على مذكرة توقيف صادرة عن المحكمة، تتعلق بجرائم قتل ضمن حربه ضد المخدرات، ويواجه اتهامات بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية.
أما ديلا روزا، الذي كان يشغل منصب قائد الشرطة الوطنية خلال تلك الحملة، فأعلن في أبريل الماضي تلقيه مراسلة من المحكمة تتعلق بـ«جرائم القتل خارج نطاق القضاء بحق مدمني المخدرات المشتبه بهم»، في إشارة إلى إمكانية توسيع نطاق التحقيق ليشمله.
وفي تطور لاحق، رفع كل من دوتيرتي (المحتجز حالياً في لاهاي) وديلا روزا دعوى أمام المحكمة العليا الفلبينية لإلزام الحكومة بوقف تعاونها مع المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، فيما لم تُصدر الرئاسة الفلبينية برئاسة فيرديناند ماركوس الابن أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن.
وقال السكرتير التنفيذي لوكاس بيرسامين إن الرئاسة «لم تتحقق بشكل مستقل من صحة المعلومات بشأن مذكرة ديلا روزا»، بينما امتنعت مكاتب السيناتور عن الرد على طلبات التعليق.
وتشير وثائق الاتهام ضد دوتيرتي إلى دور بارز لديلا روزا في تنفيذ الحملة، بما في ذلك تصريحات علنية دافع فيها عن النهج الأمني الصارم، ما يجعل اسمه في قلب الجدل مجدداً حول حرب المخدرات في الفلبين.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) denied today (Saturday) the announcement made by the Philippine Ombudsman regarding the issuance of an international arrest warrant against Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, the leader of the security campaign in what was known as President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" between 2016 and 2022, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of suspected drug traders and users.
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla had informed Reuters via text message that he received information from the acting Secretary of Justice indicating that the court had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa.
However, Justice Department spokesperson Paulo Martinez stated that the department "is still verifying the accuracy of the information," adding, "We have not yet received a copy of the alleged warrant, and we will provide additional details as soon as they are available."
In contrast, ICC spokesperson Fadi Abdallah denied the issuance of any arrest warrant, confirming to Reuters: "No, there is no warrant. The court only publishes its news through its official channels and press releases."
It is noteworthy that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was transferred to The Hague last March based on an arrest warrant issued by the court, related to murders in his war on drugs, and he faces charges of crimes against humanity.
Dela Rosa, who served as the national police chief during that campaign, announced last April that he received correspondence from the court regarding "extrajudicial killings of suspected drug users," indicating the possibility of expanding the investigation to include him.
In a subsequent development, both Duterte (currently detained in The Hague) and Dela Rosa filed a lawsuit before the Philippine Supreme Court to compel the government to cease its cooperation with the ICC, while the Philippine presidency under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not issued any official comment so far.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated that the presidency "has not independently verified the accuracy of the information regarding Dela Rosa's warrant," while the senator's offices refrained from responding to requests for comment.
Documents of the charges against Duterte indicate Dela Rosa's prominent role in executing the campaign, including public statements in which he defended the strict security approach, placing his name once again at the center of the controversy surrounding the war on drugs in the Philippines.