نفت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، اليوم (السبت)، ما أعلنه مكتب أمين المظالم الفلبيني بشأن إصدار مذكرة توقيف دولية بحق السيناتور رونالد ديلا روزا، قائد الحملة الأمنية في ما عُرف بـ«حرب الرئيس رودريغو دوتيرتي على المخدرات» بين 2016 و2022، والتي أودت بحياة آلاف المشتبهين في تجارة وتعاطي المخدرات.

وكان أمين المظالم خيسوس كريسبين ريمولا قد أبلغ وكالة «رويترز» برسالة نصية أن معلومات وردت إليه من القائم بأعمال وزارة العدل تفيد بإصدار المحكمة مذكرة توقيف ضد ديلا روزا.

لكن المتحدث باسم وزارة العدل بولو مارتينيز قال إن الوزارة «ما زالت تتحقق من صحة المعلومات»، مضيفاً: «لم نتلقَ نسخة من المذكرة المزعومة بعد، وسنقدم تفاصيل إضافية فور توفرها».

وفي المقابل، نفى المتحدث باسم المحكمة الجنائية الدولية فادي العبدالله صدور أي مذكرة توقيف، مؤكداً لـ«رويترز»: «لا، لا توجد مذكرة. المحكمة لا تنشر أخبارها إلا عبر قنواتها الرسمية وبياناتها الصحفية».

يُذكر أن الرئيس الفلبيني السابق رودريغو دوتيرتي نُقل إلى لاهاي في مارس الماضي بناءً على مذكرة توقيف صادرة عن المحكمة، تتعلق بجرائم قتل ضمن حربه ضد المخدرات، ويواجه اتهامات بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية.

أما ديلا روزا، الذي كان يشغل منصب قائد الشرطة الوطنية خلال تلك الحملة، فأعلن في أبريل الماضي تلقيه مراسلة من المحكمة تتعلق بـ«جرائم القتل خارج نطاق القضاء بحق مدمني المخدرات المشتبه بهم»، في إشارة إلى إمكانية توسيع نطاق التحقيق ليشمله.

وفي تطور لاحق، رفع كل من دوتيرتي (المحتجز حالياً في لاهاي) وديلا روزا دعوى أمام المحكمة العليا الفلبينية لإلزام الحكومة بوقف تعاونها مع المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، فيما لم تُصدر الرئاسة الفلبينية برئاسة فيرديناند ماركوس الابن أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن.

وقال السكرتير التنفيذي لوكاس بيرسامين إن الرئاسة «لم تتحقق بشكل مستقل من صحة المعلومات بشأن مذكرة ديلا روزا»، بينما امتنعت مكاتب السيناتور عن الرد على طلبات التعليق.

وتشير وثائق الاتهام ضد دوتيرتي إلى دور بارز لديلا روزا في تنفيذ الحملة، بما في ذلك تصريحات علنية دافع فيها عن النهج الأمني الصارم، ما يجعل اسمه في قلب الجدل مجدداً حول حرب المخدرات في الفلبين.