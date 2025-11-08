The International Criminal Court (ICC) denied today (Saturday) the announcement made by the Philippine Ombudsman regarding the issuance of an international arrest warrant against Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, the leader of the security campaign in what was known as President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" between 2016 and 2022, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of suspected drug traders and users.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla had informed Reuters via text message that he received information from the acting Secretary of Justice indicating that the court had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa.

However, Justice Department spokesperson Paulo Martinez stated that the department "is still verifying the accuracy of the information," adding, "We have not yet received a copy of the alleged warrant, and we will provide additional details as soon as they are available."

In contrast, ICC spokesperson Fadi Abdallah denied the issuance of any arrest warrant, confirming to Reuters: "No, there is no warrant. The court only publishes its news through its official channels and press releases."

It is noteworthy that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was transferred to The Hague last March based on an arrest warrant issued by the court, related to murders in his war on drugs, and he faces charges of crimes against humanity.

Dela Rosa, who served as the national police chief during that campaign, announced last April that he received correspondence from the court regarding "extrajudicial killings of suspected drug users," indicating the possibility of expanding the investigation to include him.

In a subsequent development, both Duterte (currently detained in The Hague) and Dela Rosa filed a lawsuit before the Philippine Supreme Court to compel the government to cease its cooperation with the ICC, while the Philippine presidency under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not issued any official comment so far.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated that the presidency "has not independently verified the accuracy of the information regarding Dela Rosa's warrant," while the senator's offices refrained from responding to requests for comment.

Documents of the charges against Duterte indicate Dela Rosa's prominent role in executing the campaign, including public statements in which he defended the strict security approach, placing his name once again at the center of the controversy surrounding the war on drugs in the Philippines.