لم يكن أحد المارة في شرق لندن يتوقع أن يشاهد مشهداً عبثياً تتحول فيه الشرطة البريطانية إلى طرفي شجار.. مع نفسها! فقد أوقف ضابطان بزيّ رسمي رجلين خارج محطة هومرتون أوفرغراوند، قبل أن يتبين لاحقاً أن الموقوفين ليسا مجرمين، بل ضابطان من المخابرات يعملان متخفيان ضمن دورية سرية.

وبحسب صحيفة «مترو»، بدأ كل شيء حين ظن الضابطان بالزي الرسمي أن مشاجرة تدور بين رجلين في الشارع، فتدخلا لتفريقها سريعاً، دون أن يدركا أن المتشاجرين هما في الواقع زميلان لهما في الشرطة ينفذان عملية مراقبة سرية.

التقطت عدسة أحد المارة هذا المشهد المربك، وأظهر لحظة رفع الضابطين المتخفيين أصواتهما محاولين شرح هويتيهما، وسط فوضى الأصوات وتعليقات المارة وضحكهم. أما المشتبه به الحقيقي، فوقف مذهولاً إلى جانب الحائط وهو يردد: «هل أنتم جادون؟ كان بإمكانه أن يكون أي شخص آخر!»

وأكدت شرطة متروبوليتان لندن أن الواقعة حدثت قبل أكثر من عام، وذهب متابعون إلى أن الالتباس سببه قرب الموقع من محطة السكك الحديدية، ما قد يكون خلطاً بين الشرطة الرسمية وشرطة النقل البريطانية.

ورغم مرور الوقت، أثار الفيديو بعد تداوله مجدداً موجة من السخرية الواسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كتب أحد المعلقين مازحاً: «كم عدد رجال الشرطة المطلوبين لإيقاف ضابط شرطة واحد؟»، بينما وصف آخر الحادثة بأنها «أطرف سوء تفاهم في تاريخ الشرطة البريطانية».