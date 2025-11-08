لم يكن أحد المارة في شرق لندن يتوقع أن يشاهد مشهداً عبثياً تتحول فيه الشرطة البريطانية إلى طرفي شجار.. مع نفسها! فقد أوقف ضابطان بزيّ رسمي رجلين خارج محطة هومرتون أوفرغراوند، قبل أن يتبين لاحقاً أن الموقوفين ليسا مجرمين، بل ضابطان من المخابرات يعملان متخفيان ضمن دورية سرية.
وبحسب صحيفة «مترو»، بدأ كل شيء حين ظن الضابطان بالزي الرسمي أن مشاجرة تدور بين رجلين في الشارع، فتدخلا لتفريقها سريعاً، دون أن يدركا أن المتشاجرين هما في الواقع زميلان لهما في الشرطة ينفذان عملية مراقبة سرية.
التقطت عدسة أحد المارة هذا المشهد المربك، وأظهر لحظة رفع الضابطين المتخفيين أصواتهما محاولين شرح هويتيهما، وسط فوضى الأصوات وتعليقات المارة وضحكهم. أما المشتبه به الحقيقي، فوقف مذهولاً إلى جانب الحائط وهو يردد: «هل أنتم جادون؟ كان بإمكانه أن يكون أي شخص آخر!»
وأكدت شرطة متروبوليتان لندن أن الواقعة حدثت قبل أكثر من عام، وذهب متابعون إلى أن الالتباس سببه قرب الموقع من محطة السكك الحديدية، ما قد يكون خلطاً بين الشرطة الرسمية وشرطة النقل البريطانية.
ورغم مرور الوقت، أثار الفيديو بعد تداوله مجدداً موجة من السخرية الواسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كتب أحد المعلقين مازحاً: «كم عدد رجال الشرطة المطلوبين لإيقاف ضابط شرطة واحد؟»، بينما وصف آخر الحادثة بأنها «أطرف سوء تفاهم في تاريخ الشرطة البريطانية».
No passerby in East London expected to witness an absurd scene where British police turned into the parties of a fight... with themselves! Two uniformed officers stopped two men outside the Homerton Overground station, only to later find out that the detained individuals were not criminals, but undercover intelligence officers involved in a covert operation.
According to the "Metro" newspaper, everything began when the uniformed officers thought a brawl was taking place between two men in the street, so they intervened to quickly break it up, unaware that the fighters were actually their colleagues in the police carrying out a secret surveillance operation.
A passerby captured this confusing scene on camera, showing the moment the undercover officers raised their voices trying to explain their identities amidst the chaos of voices, comments from bystanders, and laughter. Meanwhile, the real suspect stood stunned against the wall, repeating, "Are you serious? It could have been anyone else!"
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the incident occurred over a year ago, and observers suggested that the confusion was caused by the location's proximity to the railway station, which may have led to a mix-up between the official police and British transport police.
Despite the time that has passed, the video, after being circulated again, sparked a wave of widespread ridicule on social media, with one commenter jokingly asking, "How many police officers are needed to stop one police officer?" while another described the incident as "the funniest misunderstanding in the history of British policing."