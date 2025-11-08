No passerby in East London expected to witness an absurd scene where British police turned into the parties of a fight... with themselves! Two uniformed officers stopped two men outside the Homerton Overground station, only to later find out that the detained individuals were not criminals, but undercover intelligence officers involved in a covert operation.

According to the "Metro" newspaper, everything began when the uniformed officers thought a brawl was taking place between two men in the street, so they intervened to quickly break it up, unaware that the fighters were actually their colleagues in the police carrying out a secret surveillance operation.

A passerby captured this confusing scene on camera, showing the moment the undercover officers raised their voices trying to explain their identities amidst the chaos of voices, comments from bystanders, and laughter. Meanwhile, the real suspect stood stunned against the wall, repeating, "Are you serious? It could have been anyone else!"

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the incident occurred over a year ago, and observers suggested that the confusion was caused by the location's proximity to the railway station, which may have led to a mix-up between the official police and British transport police.

Despite the time that has passed, the video, after being circulated again, sparked a wave of widespread ridicule on social media, with one commenter jokingly asking, "How many police officers are needed to stop one police officer?" while another described the incident as "the funniest misunderstanding in the history of British policing."